The Los Angeles Lakers' decision to trade for Luka Doncic without telling LeBron James beforehand marked the moment the franchise stopped building around its longtime superstar and began charting a future without him, according to a new report examining the fallout from one of the most stunning transactions in NBA history.

Dan Woike of The Athletic wrote that James' eventual exit from Los Angeles should not have come as a shock, given how the organization's priorities shifted the night it acquired Doncic without looping in its four-time champion.

"I wasn't surprised that the final chapter would occur outside of Los Angeles," Woike wrote. "The Lakers were the team he played for, but they were no longer his team."

"That changed the night they traded for Doncic (and didn't tell James) and gave themselves a clear direction for the present and future," Woike added.

A Trade That Blindsided a Superstar

The Lakers pulled off the deal in February 2025, sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. The trade upended the NBA landscape overnight, and it did so without any advance word to James, who had spent parts of eight seasons anchoring the Lakers' roster and title hopes.

James has said he found out about the deal while having dinner with his family in New York, and his first reaction was disbelief.

"The first time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake," James said at the time. "I thought it was a hoax."

The gravity of the trade set in only after Davis reached out to him directly and the news broke publicly. For a player who had shaped the direction of every franchise he'd joined throughout his career, being excluded from a decision of that magnitude was something he had never experienced.

Doncic Becomes the New Face of the Franchise

The trade instantly gave Los Angeles a young centerpiece capable of carrying the franchise well past James' playing days. In the immediate aftermath, James remained a key contributor, but the power dynamic inside the organization had visibly shifted. He later admitted he had to adjust his own game to fit alongside Doncic as the two worked to build chemistry on the court.

As the following season unfolded, the Lakers increasingly organized their long-term plans around Doncic rather than James. The Slovenian star signed a contract extension with the team, and the front office began constructing its roster with his skill set and future in mind — a clear signal of where the franchise's priorities now rested.

That shift, according to Woike's reporting, was the real inflection point in James' relationship with the Lakers. It wasn't a single dispute or public falling-out — it was a structural change in how the organization viewed its timeline, with Doncic now at the center of it.

James Moves On to Philadelphia

That transition ultimately culminated in James leaving the Lakers this offseason, ending an eight-year run with the franchise. He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers as he prepares for his 24th NBA season, an all-time record for longevity at the sport's highest level.

The 41-year-old has called the move his "last decision," a nod to the way major career choices have shaped his public narrative for two decades. He said he chose Philadelphia because he believes the roster gives him a legitimate chance to compete for a fifth championship before he retires.

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James leaves Los Angeles with plenty to show for his tenure. He helped deliver the franchise's 2020 championship and put up averages of 25.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds across 479 regular-season games in a Lakers uniform. But the way that chapter closed — with James watching from the outside as the franchise reshaped itself around a 25-year-old international star — appears to have colored how he now views his time there.

A Larger Pattern Around the League

James' departure fits into a broader offseason storyline that has kept the NBA rumor mill active for weeks. Reports have circulated about how the 76ers managed to land James in the first place, with several factors reportedly playing into his decision beyond just roster fit. Meanwhile, other stars around the league are navigating their own uncertain futures, from trade speculation involving veteran guards to front-office maneuvering by teams trying to reset their financial books.

For the Lakers, the Doncic era is now fully underway, unencumbered by the balancing act of accommodating an aging superstar. The team's front office spent the past year and a half building a roster and cap structure designed with Doncic, not James, as the long-term face of the franchise.

For James, the move to Philadelphia represents a fresh start in what he has described as the final stage of his playing career. Whether the 76ers can build a genuine title contender around him in the time he has left remains to be seen, but for now, the fallout from the Lakers' shock trade for Doncic — and the way James learned about it — continues to shape how his Los Angeles legacy is being remembered.

The Lakers have not issued a formal response to Woike's characterization of the front office's decision-making process, and James himself has largely moved on publicly, focusing his comments on his excitement about the 76ers' roster and his pursuit of a fifth NBA title.