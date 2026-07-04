Read more Top 10 NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James Remains Unsigned With No Timeline In Sight Top 10 NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James Remains Unsigned With No Timeline In Sight

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James may soon follow his father to a new NBA city, with ESPN's Dave McMenamin reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers could trade the 21-year-old guard to whatever franchise LeBron James ultimately chooses in the most closely watched free agency of the modern era, potentially keeping the historic father-son playing partnership alive for a third NBA season.

The timeline of events surrounding the James family's separation from the Lakers was nothing short of whiplash-inducing. On June 29, the Lakers fully guaranteed Bronny's $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season, choosing not to waive him before his contract deadline. The very next morning, LeBron James informed the franchise he would not be returning for a ninth season, leaving a roster that had just locked in the son without the father.

McMenamin detailed the situation directly in his reporting.

"LeBron has spoken at length about how meaningful it has been to be teammates with his son, and those feelings only grew late last season when they shared the court in competitive games," McMenamin wrote. He added: "Once LeBron makes his decision on his next team, there could be a subsequent move made with Bronny."

The mechanics of any potential Bronny trade would be relatively straightforward given his minimum contract. Because his $2.3 million deal falls near the league minimum, any team with cap space or a roster spot can absorb him without sending matching salary back to Los Angeles in return. The ideal outcome for the Lakers, according to reporting from LakersNation.com, would be to extract a second-round draft pick in any deal involving Bronny, giving the franchise a small return on a player whose guaranteed contract they could otherwise monetize through trade. Whether that extraction is achievable in a transaction involving a minimum-salary player is less certain, and the Lakers may ultimately be willing to move Bronny without any compensation simply to free up the roster spot for a more impactful signing.

The father-son pairing that made history throughout the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons resonated on a level that transcended the basketball court. LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo ever to play an NBA game together, a milestone that drew emotional responses from across the sport and from fans who had followed LeBron's career since he entered the league as a teenager himself in 2003. The partnership deepened through two seasons of shared professional experience, including a moment in the first round of the 2026 playoffs against the Houston Rockets when the two combined to score 10 consecutive points in a single second-quarter sequence, five each, a snapshot of shared purpose that captured the imagination of anyone who watched it.

Bronny, now in his second season, showed genuine developmental progress relative to his rookie campaign. He appeared in 69 total games across his two professional seasons, averaging 2.7 points, 1.1 assists and shooting 34.8% from three overall, but his three-point percentage improved to 38.7% in his second year, a threshold that begins to suggest he could develop into a credible rotational option if given consistent opportunity. His defensive effort has been consistently praised by coaches and teammates, and his postseason performance in Game 4 against the Rockets, in which he produced five points and four assists across 15 minutes, offered the clearest evidence yet that he can contribute in meaningful moments at the NBA's highest level.

Those developmental gains, modest as they are in the broader context of the league, have created what ESPN described as genuine uncertainty about whether the Lakers would even want to trade him regardless of where LeBron lands. The franchise has a thin backcourt beyond Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and a young, minimum-salary guard with defensive instincts and improving shooting represents exactly the kind of depth piece a rebuilding team can use without any financial strain.

"There's very much a world in which the Lakers see Bronny as young, cheap depth they aren't willing to part with this summer," Bleacher Report noted in analysis of the situation.

The three franchises most frequently identified as the leading contenders for LeBron James himself, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, all present different circumstances for a potential Bronny trade. Cleveland already has a crowded backcourt featuring Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, raising questions about whether Bronny would have a meaningful role. Golden State's current depth at guard might make a Bronny addition more logistically complex than it appears, while Miami's situation, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo consuming significant minutes and attention, could provide Bronny the kind of low-pressure environment in which developmental players tend to thrive.

For the Lakers, the Bronny question is one of the few remaining roster decisions that has not yet been resolved in what has otherwise been an extraordinarily active first week of free agency. The franchise added center Walker Kessler from Utah in a sign-and-trade, signed guard Collin Sexton and is finalizing the addition of Quentin Grimes, moves focused entirely on building around Doncic rather than maintaining any continuity with the LeBron era. Trading Bronny to LeBron's eventual destination would serve that pivot by opening an additional roster spot while simultaneously allowing the front office to serve the James family's interests one final time in a way that preserves goodwill without compromising the Doncic-centered vision.

LeBron's own decision remains unresolved, with Rich Paul disclosing Friday that he has now spoken to 27 teams about his client's availability and that the factors guiding James' thinking are genuinely fluid. Until that decision is made, Bronny James remains a Laker on paper, surrounded by teammates his father will never play alongside, waiting for clarity that is entirely dependent on a choice happening somewhere else in the league.