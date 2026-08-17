Moderators of the WNBA subreddit, r/WNBA, have restricted users from posting content that names Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, according to screenshots shared online showing an exchange between a Reddit user and the forum's moderation team, a decision that has drawn criticism from fans who argue the restriction unfairly limits discussion of an active WNBA player.

The screenshots, first reported by OutKick, show a user asking moderators directly why posts mentioning Cunningham were being filtered. "Why do you ban people from posting about Sophie Cunningham, who's a WNBA player?" the user wrote. A moderator responded that the subreddit had chosen to filter content related to Cunningham because mentions of her tend to attract users who are not regular fans of the league. "We filter content based on Sophi [sic] because it tends to bring out trolls and people who aren't fans of the W," the moderator wrote.

The user pushed back, noting that Cunningham has an active fan base within the league regardless of the moderation policy. "But she's a WNBA player that does have actual fans," the user replied, adding that restricting discussion of a player fans wanted to follow seemed unreasonable. Moderators maintained their position, telling the user that those wishing to discuss Cunningham freely should seek out other WNBA-focused communities. "We have chosen to filter content. If you want to post freely about Sophie you can go to a different sub," the moderator wrote, later warning the user that continued questioning of the policy could result in a ban from the subreddit. "You aren't even a contributor to this sub, so I suggest you go back to the other WNBA subs. This is our decision. If you keep messaging about this you will be banned," the moderator wrote.

The moderation decision comes amid a period of heightened public attention on Cunningham, who has drawn both support and criticism in recent weeks for comments regarding participation standards in women's sports. Cunningham has publicly expressed support for policies that would keep transgender women out of women's sports competitions, a position that has made her a polarizing figure within parts of the WNBA's fan base, players and coaching ranks, even as public polling has generally shown broad support for such positions among the wider American public.

The reaction to Cunningham's stance has extended beyond online discourse. She has faced booing from opposing arenas and organized protests at some games, according to prior reporting, and has been the subject of pointed criticism from other players in the league. During a recent game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Cunningham was involved in a physical altercation with Sky guard DiJonai Carrington, during which Carrington made contact with Cunningham's face, an incident that drew additional attention to the friction surrounding Cunningham within the league.

The controversy surrounding the subreddit's moderation policy adds to a broader ongoing conversation within the WNBA regarding gender eligibility standards. According to prior coverage, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and league officials have convened discussions on the topic following public remarks from Cunningham and the WNBA draft declarations of former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White for the 2027 WNBA Draft, though the league has not issued a definitive policy statement on the matter as of this report. The league has previously said it has faced external "hate and vitriol" in connection with the debate, according to statements attributed to league officials in earlier reporting, though it did not immediately provide further detail on a formal policy timeline.

Cunningham's rising profile has coincided with a broader surge in popularity for the WNBA over the past two seasons, a trend widely credited to the arrival of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, whose presence in the league has been associated with substantial increases in television ratings, attendance figures and player compensation, according to prior league and media reporting. Cunningham, a teammate of Clark's on the Fever, has benefited from some of that increased attention, even as her public comments on sports eligibility policy have made her a more polarizing figure among sections of the league's fan base than some of her teammates.

The subreddit in question, r/WNBA, operates independently of the league itself and is moderated by volunteer administrators rather than WNBA staff or Reddit corporate employees, a structure common across most team- and league-specific communities on the platform. Reddit's platform-wide rules generally grant individual subreddit moderators significant discretion over content policies within their communities, including the ability to filter specific keywords, restrict certain topics, or limit posting privileges for users who violate community-specific guidelines, provided such policies do not violate Reddit's overarching site-wide content rules.

Neither Reddit nor representatives for the WNBA have issued public statements specifically addressing the r/WNBA subreddit's moderation policy regarding Cunningham's name as of this report. The league itself does not typically comment on the moderation practices of independently operated fan communities on third-party platforms.

The episode has renewed broader commentary about tensions between the WNBA's expanding fan base — bolstered in part by newer viewers drawn to the league by high-profile players such as Clark and Cunningham — and segments of the league's more established online fan communities, some of which have expressed friction over the increased attention and differing viewpoints that have accompanied the league's recent growth in popularity. It remains unclear whether the moderation policy will change in response to the public criticism it has generated since the screenshots began circulating online.