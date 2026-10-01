PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2026-27 NBA season as one of the league's most talked-about teams after adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. But ESPN's Brian Windhorst is not ready to declare them a lock for the top tier of the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's NBA podcast "The Hoop Collective," Windhorst said he would not place the Sixers among the teams he feels strongly will finish in the East's top six, pointing to questions about the team's health.

The exchange

Windhorst posed the question to fellow ESPN reporter Vince Goodwill: "Name me the teams you feel strongly are definitely top six in the East."

After a pause, Goodwill offered just two teams. "Maybe New York and Philly," he said.

Windhorst quickly pushed back.

"I don't even have Philly on there, and that's not an insult to them," Windhorst said. "That's a concept with the rest of the league because I don't know how Philly is going to be. I don't know about their health."

Windhorst later softened his stance slightly, suggesting the Sixers would likely finish near the top but that he could not say so with confidence. "Probably Cleveland, probably Philly," he said.

His comments stood out because many observers view Philadelphia as a leading contender in the East after one of the most aggressive offseasons in the league.

A blockbuster offseason

The Sixers made the biggest splash of the NBA offseason. They traded for Brown, the former Boston Celtics star and Finals MVP, and then signed James in free agency, landing the four-time NBA champion to chase a fifth title in Philadelphia.

The two join a core that already includes former MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and rising second-year guard VJ Edgecombe. Maxey is coming off an All-NBA season in which he averaged 28.3 points per game, while Edgecombe was named MVP of the Rising Stars game after an electric rookie season.

The result is one of the most star-studded starting lineups in the league and one that has drawn high expectations. ClutchPoints ranked the Sixers fourth in its preseason power rankings as training camps opened.

Health remains the biggest question

Windhorst's skepticism centers on a familiar concern in Philadelphia: availability.

Embiid, who turns 33 during the season, has played just 96 regular-season games over the past three years. Last season, he appeared in 45 of a possible 94 games, about 48%, according to the NBA's season preview. He also missed time in the playoffs and underwent an emergency appendectomy late in the season.

When he did play, Embiid remained one of the league's most productive big men, averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks. He returned from the appendectomy to play a key role in the Sixers' seven-game first-round series win over the Celtics.

James, meanwhile, is entering his 24th NBA season and will turn 42 in December. While he remains one of the league's top players, his age adds another layer of uncertainty over an 82-game schedule.

Encouraging signs from camp

There is reason for optimism in Philadelphia. Embiid has had his first healthy offseason in several years and has been a full participant in the early stages of training camp, according to coach Nick Nurse, who said the center "looks great."

Embiid arrived at media day noticeably leaner, and teammates have praised his approach heading into the season.

Still, the Sixers have been here before. In each of the previous two seasons, Embiid was not available for the season opener because of knee problems.

Fitting the pieces together

Beyond health, the Sixers face the challenge of blending several high-usage stars. The NBA's season preview noted that sacrifices will be necessary, with Brown likely to isolate less after ranking among the league leaders in isolation possessions last season, Maxey expected to play more off the ball, and Embiid needing to spend more time near the basket.

How quickly those roles come together could determine whether Philadelphia lives up to its billing.

A crowded Eastern Conference

The Sixers will also face stiff competition. The New York Knicks enter the season as defending NBA champions, and teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons are expected to contend near the top of the conference.

Philadelphia showed flashes of its potential last season. The Sixers advanced through the play-in tournament, upset the Celtics in the first round and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That run, combined with the offseason additions, has fueled championship hopes. But as Windhorst's comments suggest, many around the league are taking a wait-and-see approach.

The Sixers are in training camp ahead of the start of the regular season later this month. How Embiid's health holds up, and how quickly James and Brown mesh with Maxey and Edgecombe, will likely determine whether Philadelphia proves Windhorst wrong.

For now, his message is clear: the talent is undeniable, but in the Eastern Conference, nothing about the Sixers is guaranteed until they stay on the court.