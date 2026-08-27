PHILADELPHIA — When LeBron James decided to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, nearly every team in the NBA lined up for a chance to sign him. At 41 years old and coming off a career that has spanned more than two decades, James remained one of the most coveted free agents in the league, and his eventual choice — the Philadelphia 76ers — became one of the defining storylines of the 2026 offseason.

Now, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment executive Bob Myers, who played a key role in bringing James to Philadelphia, is offering insight into why he believes the four-time Finals MVP's decision represented the toughest path James has taken in his career.

A front office veteran weighs in

Myers, the former Golden State Warriors executive who helped build multiple championship rosters during his time in the Bay Area, joined Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter on their "Cousins" podcast to discuss the move. Myers pushed back on any suggestion that James's motivations for choosing Philadelphia were anything other than a pure pursuit of winning.

"It gives me the best chance to win," Myers said, recounting his understanding of James's thinking, according to comments relayed on the podcast.

Myers's broader point was that James's history of team decisions has consistently been driven by title contention rather than comfort, familiarity or personal relationships — and that signing with a 76ers roster that already includes Jaylen Brown fits that same pattern, even though it comes with more competitive risk than some of his earlier moves.

A career built on calculated moves

James's decision-making throughout his career has often been scrutinized, and Myers's comments framed the Philadelphia signing within that larger context. When James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in 2010, the move was widely seen as a superstar seeking a shortcut to championships alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. It worked: Miami reached four consecutive NBA Finals and won back-to-back titles.

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James later returned to Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to the Finals in four straight seasons from 2015 through 2018 and delivering the franchise's first championship in 2016 after erasing a 3-1 series deficit against the Warriors — a comeback still regarded as one of the most dramatic in NBA history. His subsequent move to the Lakers in 2018 followed a similar formula, resulting in a championship in his second season with the franchise, in the pandemic-shortened 2020 bubble campaign.

Each of those moves, Myers argued, was calculated toward one outcome. Signing with the 76ers, he suggested, extends that same logic into new and less predictable territory.

Why Philadelphia is different

Unlike some of James's previous destinations, where a clear championship path was already in place, Philadelphia presents a steeper climb. The 76ers have not won an NBA title since 1983, and the Eastern Conference has become considerably more competitive in recent seasons, with several teams boasting deep, championship-caliber rosters.

Adding James to a team that already features Jaylen Brown gives Philadelphia immediate star power, but questions remain about depth, chemistry and how quickly a roster built around a 41-year-old James can gel into a genuine title contender. That uncertainty is part of what Myers described as the "hardest path" framing — James is not simply joining a finished product, but attempting to help build one from a more uncertain starting point than his previous stops.

The supporting cast in Philadelphia

James won't be doing it alone. The 76ers have been actively reshaping their roster around him and Brown, with several related storylines developing across the organization. Guard V.J. Edgecombe has indicated he is comfortable with a potentially reduced role as the team integrates its new stars, a sign of the kind of buy-in front office executives look for when assembling a roster around aging superstars.

Elsewhere on the roster, Tyrese Maxey has reportedly been seen training with Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, a potential playoff rival, underscoring how closely intertwined this year's Eastern Conference storylines have become heading into the season. Haliburton has separately suggested he believes the Eastern Conference has grown significantly stronger, a sentiment that echoes the broader challenge facing Philadelphia's new-look roster.

Skepticism remains around the league

Not everyone is convinced Philadelphia's remade roster is the league's best bet to dethrone the conference's incumbents. Former NBA guard Jeff Teague has publicly picked the Miami Heat over the 76ers in terms of true championship contention this season, a reminder that James's arrival alone has not settled debates about which team holds the edge in a crowded Eastern Conference field.

Still, the addition of a player with James's résumé — four championships, four Finals MVP awards and a career built on making winning-focused decisions — changes the calculus for oddsmakers and rivals alike. Whether Philadelphia can translate that star power into a genuine title run remains one of the league's most closely watched questions heading into the new season.

For Myers and the 76ers front office, landing James was about more than star power for its own sake. It was a bet that his pattern of choosing winning over comfort would hold true one more time, even in a conference that has grown more difficult to navigate than in years past.

Whether that bet pays off will play out over the coming season, as Philadelphia attempts to blend a future Hall of Famer with a roster still finding its identity. For now, Myers's comments offer a window into how the front office is framing the move internally: not as a farewell tour or a legacy play, but as James's latest — and, in Myers's view, most difficult — attempt to win.