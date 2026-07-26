LeBron James' decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers this week ended his two-season run as the first father to play alongside his son in NBA history, immediately raising questions about what comes next for Bronny James and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to multiple reports, the answer appears settled, at least for now: Bronny will stay in Los Angeles.

LeBron's move to Philadelphia

James informed the Lakers early in free agency that he would not return, ending speculation about a third season alongside his son and setting off a monthslong search for his next destination. On Friday, James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers, a deal that includes a player option for the second season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 41-year-old, entering his 24th NBA season, will join a Philadelphia roster built around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and rookie guard VJ Edgecombe.

James described the move as the final chapter of his playing career in a message posted to social media. "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James wrote, adding that the choice marked "my last decision" and that he was "not going for money." He also thanked the cities that shaped his career, writing that Los Angeles, Miami and his home region of Northeast Ohio would remain close to him.

James' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that James spoke with only one coach throughout the process, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, and that the Sixers ultimately won out over potential reunions with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Why Bronny isn't expected to follow

Despite early speculation that the father-son duo might try to stay together, agent Rich Paul made clear that was never the plan. Paul, who represents both James and his son, told ESPN that the two "are not a package deal" and that there is no arrangement in place to send Bronny to Philadelphia. Reporting from The Athletic's Dan Woike similarly pushed back on assumptions that the two would remain linked, noting that Bronny is well regarded inside the Lakers' locker room.

Front Office Sports previously reported that teams involved in James' free agency had internally discussed the possibility of acquiring Bronny as part of any deal, though it remains unclear whether Philadelphia was among those teams. With Embiid, Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe already anchoring a crowded rotation built to win immediately, the 76ers currently have little obvious need for an unproven, low-usage guard.

The Lakers' commitment to Bronny

Perhaps the clearest signal of Bronny's future came before LeBron even made his decision. The Lakers fully guaranteed Bronny's $2.296 million salary for the 2026-27 season on June 30, a move that also carries a $2.487 million team option for 2027-28. The team had already declined guard Nick Smith Jr.'s option days earlier, a decision that further opened up backcourt minutes.

Bronny, the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has shown gradual progress across his first two professional seasons. As a rookie, he averaged 2.3 points in 27 games while playing limited minutes. In his second season, his role expanded to 42 games and he averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest. Lakers head coach JJ Redick has pointed to that growth as evidence of Bronny's development within the organization. "He's gotten significantly better," Redick said during the season. "Our staff has confidence in him."

A chance to build his own identity

Former Lakers player and franchise commentator Mychal Thompson argued that separating from his father could ultimately benefit the 21-year-old guard's development, describing Bronny's improved feel for the game during an appearance on ESPN LA's "Sedano & Kap" radio show. "He's now developed where he's got a great point-five mentality," Thompson said, describing Bronny as "catch-and-shoot ready at all times."

Some analysts have suggested that playing outside his father's shadow could also help Bronny address persistent criticism about nepotism that followed his entry into the league as a second-round pick. Without his father on the roster, the Lakers can now evaluate and develop Bronny purely on his own merits, without the surrounding media attention that came with the James family's shared locker room.

A crowded backcourt battle ahead

Bronny's path to consistent playing time remains far from guaranteed. The Lakers' backcourt already includes Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves at the top of the rotation, meaning Bronny will need to continue earning minutes through performance rather than legacy. Still, people within the organization have expressed confidence in his trajectory, and the guaranteed contract signals the front office intends to give him another full season to develop.

End of a historic chapter

LeBron and Bronny's two seasons together marked the first time a father and son had shared an NBA roster, a milestone that generated significant attention throughout the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. With LeBron now set to begin a new chapter in Philadelphia, that specific storyline comes to a close, even as both players continue their NBA careers on separate coasts.

For Bronny, the coming season represents his first opportunity to build a professional identity fully independent of his father, playing for a Lakers team that has publicly committed to his development and financially backed that commitment through his guaranteed 2026-27 salary.