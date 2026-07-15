LeBron James is a free agent for the first time since 2018, setting off a wave of speculation across the NBA as multiple franchises pursue the 41-year-old for what would be a record-breaking 24th professional season. James informed the Los Angeles Lakers last month that he intends to play elsewhere next season, ending an eight-year run with the franchise that included an NBA championship in 2020.

James' agent, Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, confirmed the decision directly to ESPN's Shams Charania, ending speculation about whether James might retire or return for a ninth season in Los Angeles.

Lakers Bid Farewell

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss issued a statement acknowledging James' departure and reflecting on his tenure with the franchise.

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold," Buss said. "We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

James addressed his own departure on social media, writing that it was "truly a honor to wear" the Lakers' uniform and adding that he hoped he "made a few proud" during his time with the team. He leaves Los Angeles ranked in the franchise's top 10 all-time in points, assists, field goals and 3-pointers made.

Reaction From Lakers Legend Derek Fisher

Not everyone within the Lakers' extended family reacted the same way to James' exit. Former Lakers guard Derek Fisher pushed back on how some fans responded to the news, describing the reaction as overly celebratory.

"It's hard to tell fans exactly what they should or shouldn't do," Fisher told the California Post. "I just think the celebration of his departure is a little bit much. I don't know what the expectations were, short of winning multiple championships, which no NBA team has done since 2018 basically other than the Warriors."

Fisher added that he was surprised by the tone of the reaction, given James' overall body of work with the franchise.

"I don't know what he was supposed to fulfill that he didn't fulfill," Fisher said.

A Crowded Market of Suitors

According to Paul, he has spoken with representatives from 27 teams regarding James' free agency, though the list of realistic contenders has narrowed considerably. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat — all franchises James has played for at some point in his career — have emerged as primary contenders, alongside additional interest from the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

A source familiar with James' thinking told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that James wants to play "meaningful, competitive basketball" wherever he lands next, suggesting that competitive fit, rather than simply financial terms, will weigh heavily in his decision.

Golden State's Pitch

Read more 5 Teams LeBron James Could Most Likely Join for the 2026-27 NBA Season as Free Agency Decision Still Looms 5 Teams LeBron James Could Most Likely Join for the 2026-27 NBA Season as Free Agency Decision Still Looms

The Warriors have positioned themselves as strong contenders, aided in part by Draymond Green declining his $27.6 million player option, a move that opened additional salary-cap flexibility for the franchise to pursue James. Green addressed his decision on his podcast, framing it as consistent with his broader approach to team-building throughout his career.

"Personally, I'm always willing to work with the team on whatever is best, especially at this point in my career," Green said. "So my decision to opt out was for a few reasons. As you all know, I've always taken the approach of working with the organization. I've been in one place for 14 years. It's more of a family to me than anything."

Stephen Curry, James' former Olympic teammate during Team USA's run to gold in 2024, has also publicly discussed the possibility of playing alongside James in Golden State. When asked about a potential pairing, Curry outlined what he saw as the Warriors' pitch.

"The pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game?" Curry said. "Hopefully raise our floor, our competitiveness this year ... There's good golf in the Bay."

Cleveland's Homecoming Case

The Cavaliers, where James spent two separate stints across 11 total seasons and 1,001 combined regular-season and playoff games, continue to be viewed as a sentimental favorite in the sweepstakes. James maintains a custom-built home outside Akron within easy driving distance of the team's practice facility, and Cleveland's roster features size, ball-handling and scoring pieces that analysts have suggested could complement James effectively.

Miami and Philadelphia Also in the Mix

The Heat, another former James team, have been floated as a potential fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, a frontcourt combination some analysts have described as among the most athletic and versatile in NBA history, even as spacing concerns around the roster remain a question mark.

Philadelphia has also been mentioned as a team James has seriously considered, though sources indicate significant uncertainty remains about how he would fit alongside center Joel Embiid, with some reports suggesting the 76ers may prefer to avoid pairing the two together on the court entirely, given ongoing concerns about Embiid's health and mobility.

A Decision Still Pending

As of this week, James has not publicly announced his decision, though he was expected to make appearances at Fanatics Fest in New York, including a live recording of his "Mind the Game" podcast alongside Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, that could provide a platform for revealing his choice.

James is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field, numbers that suggest he remains capable of contributing meaningfully to a contending roster as he enters the twilight stage of his historic career.