Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were involved in a brief verbal and physical altercation at an NBA Summer League practice facility in Las Vegas on Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither player nor their teams had publicly detailed the incident.

The person said Adebayo struck Herro at least once during the encounter. The Heat confirmed they were aware an incident had taken place but declined to offer further comment. ESPN first reported details of the altercation.

The confrontation comes weeks after Herro was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, where he now plays alongside Adebayo, the Heat's captain. According to the person who spoke to the AP, one factor behind the altercation involved critical comments Herro had reportedly made about Adebayo and the three-year, $166 million contract extension the Heat gave him in 2024. Herro is believed to have made those remarks in direct messages sent to someone on social media, and screenshots of those conversations eventually circulated publicly.

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Herro addressed the incident only briefly when speaking with the Miami Herald and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel following a summer league game between the Bucks and Heat on Friday. "My only comment is no comment," Herro said. Herro attended that game; Adebayo was not present for the contest.

The altercation added an unexpected storyline to a Summer League day that otherwise centered on roster moves and labor issues across the league. In Washington, the Wizards used their presence in Las Vegas to effectively hold informal team meetings, with veterans on hand to watch No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa while also supporting guard Trae Young at a news conference detailing his new four-year, $212 million contract with the franchise. Anthony Davis was among those who showed up to back Young at the announcement.

Young, a four-time All-Star, described the atmosphere in Washington as an easy fit for him personally. "I'm a people's person," Young said. "I think to be the best version of yourself, you've got to be in the most comfortable spot for yourself. I mean, surround yourself with the right people and the right things. And for me, just being around here for the few months that I was after I got traded, it just felt like this could be my next home. And I mean, that's why I'm here."

Young's past season was significantly impacted by injuries, limiting him to just 15 total games between Atlanta and Washington, during which he averaged 17.9 points, more than seven points below his career scoring average. He made five appearances with the Wizards following a trade from the Atlanta Hawks, the franchise where he had spent his first seven and a half NBA seasons before the deal.

Addressing scrutiny over the size of the contract Washington committed to him given his recent injury history, Young said the outside criticism has not affected his outlook. "I don't really care about what other people think," Young said. "I just care about what the people in this organization think, my teammates think and how we're going to get better and how we're going to find ways to win games. So, what everybody else has to say, I mean, it's all irrelevant to me."

Elsewhere in Las Vegas, newly installed National Basketball Players Association executive director David Kelly used a Friday appearance to signal the union's intention to challenge the league's second luxury-tax apron in upcoming collective bargaining negotiations. "We are not fans of the second apron," Kelly said. "We did not propose the second apron. We should have done a better job of fighting back against the second apron, and in the future, we will have a much more unified union, and we will do a better of fighting it back against a second apron."

Kelly's comments came in response to a question about remarks NBA veteran Kyle Kuzma made on social media earlier this month, in which Kuzma argued that the league's first and second aprons were increasingly functioning as constraints on player value, roster continuity and player movement across the league. Kuzma had also called on the union to become more assertive in its dealings with the league, criticizing what he described as a pattern of the NBA outmaneuvering the union with the help of elite lawyers, economists, salary-cap experts and media strategists.

Kelly pushed back on the framing of Kuzma's critique while acknowledging the broader point. "You don't ever go into any sort of a competition trying to score as many points as your opponent," Kelly said. "We do not need anyone who is equal to the NBA. The NBA is not the standard. We need people who will fight for us and force the NBA to raise their game to our standard."

The league's current collective bargaining agreement is scheduled to remain in effect through at least the 2028-29 season, meaning any formal push by the union to renegotiate the second apron's restrictions would likely need to wait until that agreement approaches its expiration, though public positioning and rhetoric from both sides is expected to continue building in the interim.

The Adebayo-Herro altercation, meanwhile, adds another layer of tension to an offseason already reshaped by the blockbuster trade that reunited Adebayo with a new co-star in Antetokounmpo while sending Herro to Milwaukee. Neither the Heat nor the Bucks has issued a detailed public statement addressing the specifics of Friday's incident, and it remains unclear whether the league or either franchise plans any further response. Summer League play in Las Vegas is set to continue in the days ahead, with both organizations expected to remain in town as evaluation of rookies and young roster pieces continues across the rest of the event.