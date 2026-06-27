The Miami Heat made one of the offseason's biggest splashes by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo last week, and according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the team may not be finished chasing star power just yet.

Appearing on "First Take," Smith floated the idea of LeBron James returning to Miami as an unrestricted free agent this summer, suggesting Heat president Pat Riley would be receptive if the four-time champion ever picked up the phone. "If he called Pat Riley, and said 'listen, I want to come back and join Giannis and Bam,' you think Riley will tell him no? He ain't gonna tell him no," Smith said.

A roster already reshaped by the Giannis trade

Smith's comments come on the heels of Miami's blockbuster acquisition of Antetokounmpo, ending a year-long saga over the two-time MVP's future in Milwaukee. The Heat now boast a frontcourt anchored by Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, his former Milwaukee teammate, along with forward Bobby Portis — but the roster remains thin beyond that trio as the front office looks to fill out the rest of the depth chart.

James, 41, is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the negotiating period opens, having just completed the second year of his two-year, $101.36 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. He made history during the 2025-26 season by becoming the first NBA player to suit up for a 24th season, and he continued to produce at a high level even in a diminished role, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5% from the field.

Growing buzz beyond just one analyst

Smith is far from the only voice connecting James to a possible Miami reunion. Mario Chalmers, a two-time champion alongside James during his first stint with the Heat, addressed the speculation directly during an appearance on WQAM radio, where he was asked what move team president Pat Riley might pursue next. "I can see him [LeBron James] coming back," Chalmers said. "It'll definitely be a good opportunity because of Giannis and Bam."

Chalmers went further, suggesting the move could also benefit James' son, Bronny, who currently plays for the Lakers. "You could actually get Bronny some real minutes at PG and keep developing him and let him learn from other guys, so I think it's a great move," Chalmers said.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst also stoked the conversation, telling "The Press Box" podcast that James holds the Heat organization and Riley in high regard, adding that he believes James "might feel somewhat the same" about a potential reunion as Riley reportedly does about welcoming him back.

The financial reality facing Miami

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Despite the growing chatter, the practical obstacles to a James-Heat reunion remain significant. Miami is hard-capped at the first apron limit of approximately $209 million following the Antetokounmpo trade. With Antetokounmpo's deal carrying a cap hit of roughly $58.4 million, the Heat have just $18.1 million in space remaining to fill four open roster spots — a figure that falls well short of what James currently earns.

According to Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson, the Heat's best avenue to even attempt a pursuit would be the full mid-level exception. "The Heat could try to lure impending free agent LeBron James with its full midlevel exception, but a James return is considered a long shot — though nothing can be ruled out," Jackson wrote. Any such offer would represent a dramatic pay cut from the roughly $50 million annual salary James commanded on his most recent Lakers contract.

A history that makes the fit resonate

If James were to entertain a move, the basketball logic behind pairing him with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo carries real appeal. James spent four seasons with the Heat from 2010 to 2014, forming a "Big Three" with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh that won back-to-back championships and reached the NBA Finals in all four of his seasons in Miami. A similar arrangement now, with Giannis serving as the primary paint presence and transition threat, Adebayo anchoring the defense as a secondary scorer and playmaker, and James operating as a facilitator picking his spots offensively, would give head coach Erik Spoelstra a frontcourt trio capable of switching matchups and initiating offense from multiple positions.

Riley's own past comments add fuel to the speculation

Riley himself has previously left the door open to a reunion, even before this latest wave of speculation. According to commentary circulating widely on social media this week, Riley once said of James, "I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, then I'll put a new shiny key under that mat" — a remark that has resurfaced repeatedly as fans and analysts speculate about a possible homecoming.

Where things stand with the Lakers

Complicating matters further, James' standing with his current team has reportedly grown uncertain. According to reporting connected to Klutch Sports, James' representation, there is growing belief around the league that he could ultimately leave the Lakers rather than re-sign, even as Los Angeles remains technically capable of offering him a deal worth up to three years and $182 million. One Heat-focused outlet reported this week that Los Angeles made an early check-in call to James in free agency but had not followed up with a formal offer, a detail that has only added to speculation about where he might land.

A long shot, but not dismissed outright

For now, most reporting on the situation continues to characterize a Heat reunion as unlikely given the financial mismatch between James' market value and Miami's limited cap flexibility. Still, with James' future in Los Angeles less certain than expected at this stage of the offseason, and with insiders, former teammates and media personalities alike continuing to raise the possibility, the idea of James completing his career back where he won two of his four championships has taken on more life than many around the league initially anticipated. Whether it ultimately materializes will likely become clearer once free agency negotiations formally begin and James makes a decision about both his next team and whether he intends to play a 25th NBA season at all.