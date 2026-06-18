NEW YORK — With the confetti barely settled on the New York Knicks' first championship in 53 years, the NBA's 2026 offseason trade market is detonating in all directions. Stars are being shopped, franchises are being rebuilt, and the draft on June 23 is serving as an unofficial deadline for blockbusters that could reshape the league's balance of power for years. Here are the five biggest trade storylines consuming front offices right now.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Saga That Has Swallowed the Entire Offseason

Nothing else in the NBA moves until the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation resolves itself, and it appears that resolution is imminent. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Milwaukee Bucks — coming off a dismal 32-50 season that ended without a playoff appearance — have been fielding calls on the two-time MVP for months, with Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam having set the NBA Draft as an informal deadline for a decision.

The Miami Heat have been the frontrunner for what feels like an eternity. According to reporting from The Athletic's Tim Reynolds, Antetokounmpo "wants to be in Miami," though even he "doesn't know how this thing is going to end up." The Bucks, however, remain a difficult negotiating partner. ESPN's Windhorst reported that "the Bucks seem to not be in love with the Heat's offer(s) and continue to discuss trade packages with other teams."

Miami has sweetened its offer significantly since the February trade deadline, and the package now in play is substantial. According to insider Evan Sidery, the Bucks have made their desired trade package clear to the Heat: they want Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and a future first-round pick.

The Boston Celtics have inserted themselves forcefully into the picture. Windhorst reported Tuesday that the Celtics are "on Antetokounmpo's list," and that Giannis is "very intrigued" by Boston due in part to his "focus on getting back to title contention." Boston has also indicated a willingness to sign Antetokounmpo to a contract extension as part of a trade. His current deal expires after the 2026-27 season.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that a trade "is indeed drawing near," with momentum continuing to rest with the Miami Heat, though the Boston Celtics remain in the mix. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives — the same analyst who has been tracking the SpaceX-Tesla merger odds — isn't the only one watching an 80-percent probability play out; Wedbush's own NBA counterpart circle has similar conviction that the Heat ultimately land their man. The Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been positioned as possible third-team partners to help the Bucks maximize their return.

2. Ja Morant: Memphis Has Decided, the Market Is Being Patient

The Memphis Grizzlies have arrived at an organizational verdict on Ja Morant, and it isn't a happy one for the two-time All-Star who was once considered a generational talent. After failing to find an adequate return before the February trade deadline — amid a market so cold that ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on air that Morant had "negative value," meaning teams expected Memphis to attach draft picks just to take the contract — the Grizzlies are now preparing to move him this summer with a clearer mind and more leverage.

According to ESPN, Morant has told people that he's done playing for the Grizzlies. "Morant still hasn't gotten over the suspension, multiple league sources said, because he felt alienated by teammates," ESPN reported, adding that he had told players and former coaches around the league that he isn't playing for Memphis anymore.

The strategic calculus in Memphis is deliberate. NBC Sports' Kurt Helin reported that "Morant is expected to be traded this offseason, although the Grizzlies will wait until the Antetokounmpo drama plays out before making a move, to see whether any teams that strike out with the Greek Freak pivot to Morant."

That sequencing matters. Miami's fallback options if they miss on Giannis reportedly include Morant, as does Minnesota's. The 26-year-old carries two years and $87 million remaining on his contract — $42.2 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28 — a financial reality that shapes what Memphis can realistically expect in return. The Grizzlies have the third overall pick in this month's draft and have already accumulated 12 future first-round picks through deals involving Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., so they can afford to wait for the right offer.

3. OKC Thunder: Apron Math Could Force a Painful Move

Oklahoma City went 64-18 and reached the Western Conference Finals, making them one of the two best teams in basketball alongside the San Antonio Spurs. And yet they may be forced to trade a key contributor this summer — not because they want to, but because of the NBA's punishing second-apron rules.

Including both 2026 first-round picks, Oklahoma City is approximately $59 million over the luxury tax and above both aprons, according to ESPN's offseason analysis. The Thunder have until June 29 to exercise the team options of Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, and Kenrich Williams — all three of whom are extension-eligible.

The math is severe. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's super-max extension kicking in at $48 million-plus and new rookie extensions for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams collectively exploding the payroll, the Thunder will need to shed salary to avoid second-apron restrictions that would freeze their ability to make trades and aggregate contracts. The No. 17 draft pick has already been identified as a tradeable asset, with multiple reports indicating OKC is actively looking to move that selection.

General manager Sam Presti, who has consistently avoided tipping his hand publicly, will need to thread a needle: maintaining enough firepower to compete with the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama while complying with rules that could strip the franchise of future flexibility.

4. Ja Morant's Shadow: Trae Young Opts Out, Trade Market Opens

In a development that shook up the point guard market Wednesday, Trae Young is planning to decline his $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season and enter free agency, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

The widely expected move opens the door to two outcomes: a new long-term extension with the Washington Wizards at a lower annual rate, or — perhaps more intriguingly — a trade. According to Jake Fischer at The Stein Line, teams are eyeing a potential Young trade, including the Miami Heat, who see the All-Star point guard as a "big fish" backup if they strike out on landing Antetokounmpo.

Young was acquired by Washington from Atlanta last season in a trade that cost the Wizards almost nothing, a reflection of how little the market valued him at the time. The context has changed. After a bounce-back season in which he showed he could still be a primary offensive engine, interest has increased substantially heading into the summer. The Heat's potential involvement links the Morant, Giannis and Young storylines into one interconnected chain: whoever Miami misses on cascades to the next option.

5. Walker Kessler: The Jazz's Restricted Free Agent Headache

It is a smaller story than the others, but one with significant implications for several contenders looking for interior depth: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is disenchanted and wants out.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Kessler was already frustrated by Utah's choice not to offer him an extension last summer, and now, with the Jazz leveraging restricted free agency to minimize his market, sources say he is "strongly considering the prospect of a basketball future outside Utah."

The 24-year-old is one of the premier rim-protectors and shot-blockers in the NBA, exactly the kind of player championship-caliber teams covet. As a restricted free agent, he can sign an offer sheet with another team beginning July 1 — with Utah retaining the right to match. His qualifying offer is worth $14.6 million, providing a pathway to unrestricted free agency if he accepts.

The Lakers have been among the teams with interest, though the practical challenge of signing a restricted free agent — particularly one whose current team is likely to match any offer — makes the path complicated. A sign-and-trade scenario, where Utah receives value in return for facilitating a departure, may be the most realistic route for all parties. Given that the Jazz already added Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline and hold the No. 2 pick in this month's draft, they are in position to build a legitimate frontcourt without Kessler if the price is right.

The NBA Draft on June 23 will serve as the inflection point for most of these stories. The Giannis sweepstakes, in particular, has been described by insiders as something that could close before the opening bell of the first round — making the next five days among the most consequential in league history.

The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 in Brooklyn. The NBA free agency period begins July 1.