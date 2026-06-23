With the 2026 NBA Draft underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the league's trade machine has shifted into overdrive following Monday night's blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. Here are the five biggest rumors and storylines shaping NBA front offices right now.

1. Detroit Emerges as a Surprise Third Team in the Giannis Fallout

With the Antetokounmpo trade to Miami now official, attention has turned to which roles players from the deal could be flipped elsewhere. Portland has long been seen as a third team involved in any Giannis Antetokounmpo trade because the Trail Blazers control some future Bucks first-rounders the rebuilding team would like back. However, the latest report from NBA insider Marc Stein at The Stein Line is that Detroit is a team to be watched. The Pistons' offseason priority is to add shooting and secondary playmaking next to Cade Cunningham, and Tyler Herro would provide exactly that, so Detroit would jump in as a third team, sending a young player such as Ron Holland or Marcus Sasser to Milwaukee along with draft picks for Herro.

2. The Thunder Make Their First Offseason Move

Reigning success has not stopped Oklahoma City from continuing to fine-tune its roster heading into the draft. Sam Presti and the Thunder have already made their first big move of the offseason, reportedly agreeing to trade guard Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for a pair of future second-round draft picks. League sources have also indicated that if the Thunder keep their No. 12 pick and use it, the team is expected to trade out of the No. 17 pick as well, continuing a pattern of aggressive asset management around the draft.

3. The Clippers Explore Trading Down

Los Angeles finds itself at a genuine crossroads heading into the draft, weighing whether to continue building around its veteran core or pivot toward the future. The Clippers did explore the market for trading their pick, league sources told NBC Sports, and they should as a team at a crossroads — retool and continue to try to win now around Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland, or start to rebuild to whatever is next. Despite the speculation, the Clippers have signaled outwardly that they intend to make the pick, even as the spot remains fluid heading into draft night.

4. Brooklyn Tries to Leap Into the Top Four

The Nets, fresh off a five-pick first round last year that failed to produce a true franchise centerpiece, are reportedly making an aggressive push to move significantly higher in this year's draft. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Nets have attempted to move up into the top-four range of the NBA draft by dangling their No. 6 pick with future first-round draft picks. Brooklyn should make up for its bad luck on lottery night by pushing in a big pile of chips to target a frontcourt linchpin and marketable face of the franchise, given that none of last year's five first-round picks delivered an All-Rookie selection.

5. Denver Weighs a Risky Salary-Dump Trade

The Nuggets face a difficult internal decision regarding how aggressively to use their draft assets to clean up their roster. It has been no secret that the Nuggets are looking to trade Zeke Nnaji, as they have regretted their decision to hand him a four-year, $32 million contract extension in 2023. If the Nuggets were able to use Nnaji as a sweetener to trade up on draft night, that would be one thing, but using a first-round pick simply to dump his salary would represent a significant misstep, particularly given that Denver currently has just one rotational player age 23 or younger, and that player, Peyton Watson, is a free agent this offseason.

The Backdrop: A League Reshaped by the Giannis Deal

All of Tuesday's trade activity unfolds against the backdrop of Monday night's seismic trade sending Antetokounmpo to Miami. The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the offseason in earnest late Monday night, dealing Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for a trade package that included the 13th pick in this year's draft. With that move agreed upon, expect trade activity to pick up around the league.

That expectation has already proven accurate, with rival front offices accelerating their own draft-night maneuvering in direct response to the altered league landscape created by Milwaukee's rebuild and Miami's new championship push.

Other Notable Storylines to Watch

Beyond the headline rumors, several other situations remain fluid heading into the draft's first round. The top four teams — Washington, Utah, Memphis, and Chicago — are not expected to trade down or out of their respective positions, and are expected to select from the same top tier of prospects: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson, in whatever order. From there, anything could happen, with Denver, Boston, and Minnesota all looking for ways to move up from the end of the first round, according to reporting from Jake Fischer at The Stein Line, even though such moves would require attaching a player or future pick of real value.

With Round 1 of the draft tipping off Tuesday night and Round 2 following Wednesday, the coming 48 hours are expected to bring a wave of additional trades beyond the five storylines already in motion. Given how directly Monday's Antetokounmpo trade has already begun reshaping roster needs across the league — from Detroit's pursuit of Herro to Milwaukee's broader rebuild — front offices are likely to continue using draft night as an opportunity to address roster gaps exposed or created by the league's biggest offseason move so far, with further trade announcements expected to follow throughout the two-day event.