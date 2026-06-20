With the confetti barely settled on the New York Knicks' first championship in 53 years, the NBA's 2026 offseason trade market is detonating in all directions. Stars are being shopped, franchises are being rebuilt, and the draft on June 23 is serving as an unofficial deadline for blockbusters that could reshape the league's balance of power for years.

To build this ranking, contract status, organizational direction, roster fit, market demand, and overall trade likelihood were all examined. Here are the 10 players generating the most genuine intrigue as front offices across the league move toward decisive action.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Nothing else in the NBA moves until the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation resolves itself, and it appears that resolution is imminent. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Milwaukee Bucks — coming off a dismal 32-50 season that ended without a playoff appearance — have been fielding calls on the two-time MVP for months, with Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam having set the NBA Draft as an informal deadline for a decision. The Miami Heat have been the frontrunner for what feels like an eternity, though the Boston Celtics remain genuinely engaged as well.

The rumors that swirled around the trade deadline haven't gone away; they've only intensified after a missed postseason for the Bucks. At 31 years old, Giannis remains one of the most dominant players in basketball. Still, Milwaukee's inability to surround him with a championship-caliber rotation has led to heavy speculation about a mutual pivot, with the Bucks apparently listening to calls. Giannis is still a physical freak capable of dropping 30.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, but the Bucks' steep asking price, reportedly including elite young talent and multiple first-rounders, is the only thing keeping him in Milwaukee for now. His 2025-26 stats: 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists per game on 62.4% shooting from the field.

2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant is expected to be traded this offseason, although the Grizzlies will wait until the Antetokounmpo drama plays out before making a move, to see whether any teams that strike out with the Greek Freak pivot to Morant instead. That dynamic places Morant's situation directly downstream of how the league's biggest domino falls.

3. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Read more NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown Trade Speculation Heats Up as Celtics Eye Roster Reshaping NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown Trade Speculation Heats Up as Celtics Eye Roster Reshaping

Boston's frustration over the pace of Giannis negotiations has placed Brown squarely in trade speculation, with reports indicating the Celtics have explored what it would take to land Antetokounmpo while weighing whether to part with their All-Star wing in the process. According to league sources, Boston has indicated any "Brown to third team talk" is premature, suggesting the team continues to prefer a direct swap with Milwaukee rather than a more complicated multi-team structure.

4. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (via Washington Wizards)

Teams are eyeing a potential Young trade, including the Miami Heat, who see him as a "big fish" backup option if they strike out on landing Giannis Antetokounmpo. All indications out of Washington have been that the franchise plans to get Young to reject his $49 million player option and sign a longer-term extension at a lower per-year number instead, complicating any potential trade scenario. Changed lottery rules — where the teams with the three worst records have a worse chance of landing the No. 1 pick than seeds 4-10 — have increased the value of a floor-raiser like Young around the league.

5. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Kessler has emerged as one of the more sought-after big men available this offseason, with multiple teams reportedly engaged. The Lakers have been among the teams with interest, though the practical challenge of signing a restricted free agent — particularly one whose current team is likely to match any offer — makes the path complicated. A sign-and-trade scenario, where Utah receives value in return for facilitating a departure, may be the most realistic route for all parties. Given that the Jazz already added Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline and hold the No. 2 pick in this month's draft, they are in position to be selective about what they require in return.

6. Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Dort could be a name to watch this offseason as the reigning champion Thunder look to save salary cap space, with the team currently due to pay him $17.7 million and projected to be roughly $40 million over the luxury tax line. Should Boston ultimately trade away Jaylen Brown as part of a Giannis deal, Dort could emerge as an appealing replacement option for the Celtics, given his reputation as a strong three-point shooter and high-level perimeter defender.

7. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Despite persistent trade speculation linking Leonard to both the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against moving him, preferring to continue building around his star forward. League sources said Ballmer has personally intervened to end discussions when teams have called about Leonard, though an ongoing league cap-circumvention investigation continues to add uncertainty to his situation regardless of ownership's stated preference to keep him.

8. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

While re-signing Reaves remains at the top of the Lakers' offseason priority list, multiple other franchises, including the Brooklyn Nets, have reportedly expressed interest in pursuing him as a restricted free agent. League sources keep telling reporters to expect that the Lakers will ultimately re-sign Reaves despite outside interest, with the only real question being the final contract number. Reaves is 28, and this contract represents his one shot at generational wealth — he is not expected to hand out a steep discount to stay with the Lakers as he did with his previous deal.

9. Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Claxton has reportedly drawn interest as a defensive-minded center option for teams looking to bolster their frontcourt, including reported interest from Luka Doncic and the Lakers, who have identified Claxton as one of several potential center targets this summer. His combination of rim protection and mobility continues to make him an appealing trade chip for a Brooklyn franchise that may be open to moving pieces as it continues retooling its roster.

10. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Duren has similarly been mentioned as a center target for teams seeking athletic frontcourt depth, including reported interest from the Lakers as part of their broader search for a big man capable of running pick-and-rolls alongside Doncic. While Detroit's improved trajectory under its current core makes any deal involving Duren more complicated than some of the other names on this list, his rebounding and rim-running ability continue to generate calls from rival front offices.

The Bigger Picture

As the 2026 NBA calendar transitions into the offseason, front offices enter a clinical cycle of strategic roster manipulation. The summer window forces executives to forgo sentimentality and conduct real-time audits of their active cores. Facing strict Collective Bargaining Agreement restrictions, a desperate middle class is hunting for immediate exit strategies to offload heavy long-term money before luxury-tax thresholds paralyze them, while elite-tier organizations look to maximize finite championship windows before the second apron freezes external talent acquisition.

With the draft set for June 23 serving as an informal deadline for several of these situations — particularly the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes — the coming days are expected to bring rapid movement across the league. Which player on this list is most likely to be playing for a new team by opening night, and which name is generating plenty of rumors but ultimately isn't going anywhere, remains one of the more compelling storylines of the entire NBA offseason calendar.