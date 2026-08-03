Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Grammy-winning R&B singer Coco Jones officially married on Aug. 1, capping a whirlwind engagement with a wedding weekend that drew a guest list spanning both the NBA and the music industry.

The ceremony took place roughly a year after Mitchell proposed, having first announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2025. Mitchell and Jones had been dating since at least early 2025, and their relationship had grown increasingly public in the months leading up to the wedding, including joint appearances at high-profile sporting and entertainment events.

The guest list drew heavily from both worlds. NBA players Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo attended, according to People magazine, turning the celebration into a notable gathering of current league talent. Also in attendance were singer Ciara and her husband, retired NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, a couple whose presence carried particular significance beyond simple friendship. Wilson had previously connected Mitchell with the event planner who helped arrange his 2025 proposal, and the couple is widely credited with playing a supporting role in bringing Mitchell and Jones together.

Read more (VIDEO) Coco Jones Marries Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell as Their First Dance Video Goes Viral (VIDEO) Coco Jones Marries Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell as Their First Dance Video Goes Viral

Ciara shared her own tribute to the newlyweds on Instagram Stories following the ceremony, posting video of the couple's first dance. "The Real Live Black Ken and Barbie!" Ciara wrote, adding, "Yesterday was a dream! We love you guys so much!"

Not every attending NBA star documented the celebration publicly. While Brunson did not share wedding-related content on social media, Adebayo offered a brief but affectionate tribute to Mitchell online, writing, "My boy looks cleannnn."

Footage and images shared by guests and circulated widely on social media showed Coco Jones in a reception gown paired with a flowing veil, described by multiple outlets as featuring a fitted, rhinestone-embellished bodice. Mitchell wore a cream-colored suit for the occasion, paired with custom Adidas sneakers featuring the couple's wedding date. Members of the wedding party wore coordinating tan and cream ensembles that complemented the overall aesthetic of the event. During the reception, the couple shared a first dance to Musiq Soulchild's "Love," a moment captured on Instagram Stories by Brown, one of the attending NBA guests.

Jones had previously expressed hope that her wedding would remain relatively low-key despite her rising public profile. Speaking at this year's Grammy Awards, Jones said she wanted the ceremony to feel "really intimate, really special," emphasizing that she wanted the day to belong to her rather than become a subject of broader public attention. Given how quickly footage and photos from the wedding spread online following the ceremony, maintaining that level of privacy proved difficult given the couple's combined public profile and overlapping celebrity social circles.

Jones and Mitchell's relationship reportedly began at a networking event for creative professionals where attendees were required to leave their phones behind, a setting that pushed the two to interact directly in person rather than through social media. Mitchell had previously attempted to reach out to Jones on Instagram years earlier, though that initial message reportedly went unnoticed at the time.

The wedding arrived during an eventful stretch for both Mitchell and Jones professionally. Mitchell signed a four-year, $273 million contract extension with the Cavaliers earlier this summer, securing his future with the franchise through 2031, shortly before the wedding took place. Jones, meanwhile, has continued building significant momentum in her music career, following her debut album "Why Not More?" with a performance at this year's Super Bowl and two Grammy nominations.

Mitchell and Brown also shared a lighthearted public exchange tied to the wedding invitation process during this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, with Mitchell revealing at the time that Brown had initially ignored a message from him related to the upcoming celebration, a moment that became a minor viral exchange between the two players before Brown ultimately attended the wedding as planned.

Neither Mitchell nor Jones has publicly confirmed the wedding through their own official social media accounts as of this writing, with news of the ceremony spreading primarily through footage and commentary shared by attending guests. The couple has also not officially released designer credits for either their wedding attire, according to reporting from InStyle and other outlets covering the event, leaving some details of the celebration still unconfirmed even as photos and videos from the weekend continue circulating widely online.