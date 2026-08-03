Entertainment Manager Ralph Carnovale-Carr Unmasked as Convicted Rapist After Suppression Order Lifted

A prominent Australian entertainment and sports manager can now be publicly identified as a convicted rapist after his legal team withdrew a bid to keep his name suppressed, following a jury verdict finding him guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Ralph Carnovale-Carr, 66, was found guilty by a jury on July 28 after a two-week trial in Melbourne. Carnovale-Carr rose to prominence in the 1990s managing singer-songwriter Tina Arena, whom he later married for four years, before moving into sports management, where he signed Richmond AFL star Dustin Martin as a marquee client. Neither Arena nor Martin has been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the case.

News organizations had been barred from naming Carnovale-Carr for more than three years as the case moved through the courts, under a series of suppression orders granted on mental health grounds, the same basis previously used to withhold the identity of convicted rapist Tom Silvagni. Judicial officers had accepted evidence that Carnovale-Carr's psychological condition would deteriorate if he was publicly named, with his psychiatrist, Jacqueline Rakov, previously testifying that he posed a risk to himself and that the charges had already worsened his mental state.

In the final days of the trial, Carnovale-Carr's legal team sought and was granted a temporary suppression order to allow time to argue for the restriction to remain in place beyond the trial's conclusion. On Monday, however, defense barrister Dermot Dann KC told the court that Carnovale-Carr had instructed his legal team not to pursue the application. "Your Honour, the position is our client has instructed us not to proceed with the application for the suppression order," Dann said. Judge Frank Gucciardo then formally revoked the order. Lawyers representing media organizations had been preparing to contest the suppression bid before it was withdrawn.

Returning to court after six nights in custody, Carnovale-Carr appeared without the black wig he had worn throughout much of the trial, instead sporting a grey stubble beard, a grey tracksuit and black-framed glasses. He did not speak during Monday's hearing.

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The court had previously heard evidence that Carnovale-Carr once told his psychiatrist, "If I'm guilty put me on the front page," though Judge Gucciardo cautioned that the remark appeared to be a "throwaway line" rather than a meaningful admission.

Carnovale-Carr reacted with visible shock when the jury delivered its unanimous verdict on July 28, throwing himself back in his chair before bowing forward. He had been sitting rigidly with his eyes closed in the moments before the verdict was read.

According to evidence presented during the trial, the offending occurred in 2023 after the woman, several decades younger than Carnovale-Carr, met him at his home to discuss work opportunities, including a planned autobiography project. The two spent the evening drinking and using cocaine, during which the woman said she became emotional and confided in Carnovale-Carr about a recent relationship breakdown. Prosecutor Matthew Fisher told the court that Carnovale-Carr hugged the woman, told her he would "take care of her," then kissed and sexually touched her despite her pushing him away and saying she did not want this to happen. The prosecution alleged the assault escalated from there, culminating in rape.

Fisher acknowledged some gaps and inconsistencies in the woman's account during the trial, but told the jury she remained "consistent and adamant" about what had occurred. Dann, representing Carnovale-Carr, told the jury his client vehemently denied much of the woman's account, including the alleged drug use and any sexual advances or assault. Dann argued the woman had a financial motive to fabricate the allegations, pointing to evidence that she had engaged lawyers to pursue a civil claim and had told a cousin she intended to "take this man for all that he's worth."

The court heard the woman had first contacted Carnovale-Carr through LinkedIn after learning of a position available at his company, Ralph Carr Management. Following the alleged assault, she remained at his home for several hours and exchanged text messages with her mother, who urged her to leave and contact police. Though initially reluctant to involve law enforcement, the woman later changed her mind and reported the incident, with police arriving at Carnovale-Carr's home at approximately 3:40 a.m.

Carnovale-Carr's legal team has said he maintains his innocence and intends to both appeal his conviction and seek a stay of sentence. "We have a situation where our client maintains his innocence," Dann said. "He will be appealing his conviction on the basis a substantial miscarriage of justice has occurred."

Carnovale-Carr is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a mention hearing, ahead of a presentence hearing expected to take place later this month.