Self-Exiled Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui Sentenced to 30 Years in US Prison for Massive Investor Fraud

NEW YORK — A self-exiled Chinese billionaire once counted among China's wealthiest men was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for orchestrating a sprawling financial fraud that a federal judge said cost more than 1,000 people worldwide hundreds of millions of dollars.

Guo Wengui, who fled China roughly a decade ago and reinvented himself as a U.S.-based critic of the Chinese Communist Party, received his sentence in a Manhattan courtroom packed with supporters. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres delivered the punishment, telling Guo he "preyed on those seeking to bring Democracy to China," using their money to fund an extravagant personal lifestyle.

Before sentencing, Guo protested his treatment while in jail, telling the court he had been taken to the hospital earlier that morning. He disputed a prosecutor's characterization of him as malingering or faking illness, insisting he had repeatedly vomited as he was transported back to jail before later being brought to court.

"When I came here, I said: 'I have a tummy ache, I need to go to the bathroom, I don't feel well,'" Guo said through an interpreter, describing his arrival at the courthouse. He wiped his mouth repeatedly with a tissue throughout the proceeding.

Guo addressed the underlying criminal case only briefly, defending his motivations by framing his move to the United States in political terms.

"The reason I came to the US was to destroy the CCP," Guo said.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Torres read excerpts from letters she had received from victims, who described losing their life savings, experiencing severe anxiety and shame, and in some cases having family members turn against them over what those relatives viewed as poor investment decisions. Torres was sharply critical of Guo's lack of contrition throughout the proceedings.

"He takes no responsibility for his actions and instead insists incredibly his conduct caused no loss and harmed no one," Torres said, adding that Guo "has called upon supporters to harass and intimidate those who dare to speak out against him."

Torres ordered Guo to forfeit $889 million in restitution as part of the sentence. Wei Chen, one of the victims who testified during Guo's trial, told the judge that the fraud had devastated both her and her family.

"It destroyed my life," Chen said.

As Guo was led out of the courtroom following sentencing, supporters in attendance applauded and shouted toward him, underscoring the loyal following he had cultivated during his years living openly in the United States.

Before his arrest and subsequent detention without bail three years ago, Guo had built an unusually high-profile life in American political and social circles. He grew close to conservative political strategist Steve Bannon, and the two announced a joint initiative in 2020 aimed at overthrowing the Chinese government. Guo lived in a luxury apartment overlooking Central Park and had joined President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, cultivating an image as a wealthy, politically connected dissident.

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Prosecutors had pushed for a sentence of at least 30 years, describing Guo's fraud, which they said spanned from 2018 to 2023, as "astonishing" and asserting it had "destroyed hundreds of lives," leaving behind what they called "a wreckage of victims and families who have been devastated financially, emotionally, and psychologically." In court filings, prosecutors detailed how Guo's ill-gotten wealth funded what they described as "a lifestyle of extraordinary excess and indulgence, a gilded life of mansions, yachts, race cars, designer clothes and luxury furnishings."

Guo was convicted on nine of 12 criminal charges following a seven-week trial, during which prosecutors said they presented extensive evidence detailing his deception of thousands of investors through a series of fraudulent investment schemes that ultimately financed his personal extravagance. According to prosecutors, Guo convinced hundreds of thousands of people to invest more than $1 billion combined into entities he controlled, including his media company, GTV Media Group Inc., along with the so-called Himalaya Farm Alliance and the Himalaya Exchange.

Guo's defense team offered a starkly different account of his actions, arguing in court filings that he was the target of a "grand, pervasive, and life threatening" campaign by the Chinese Communist Party to silence him. His lawyers alleged the party had recruited elites across U.S. business, entertainment and political circles to conspire against their client. In presentence filings, the defense argued that a lengthy prison sentence would only validate what they characterized as China's ongoing smear campaign against Guo and would "embolden further efforts to eliminate Chinese dissidents from public life," noting that defendants in comparable cases had typically received sentences of just two to four years.

Guo's lawyers also pointed to findings from a court probation officer, who wrote to the sentencing judge that Guo bore scars and physical disfigurements stemming from torture he endured in China, along with the lasting effects of multiple surgeries performed between 1993 and 2022 to repair those injuries. According to the defense, Guo's wealth originally grew as his family became the largest shareholder in China's largest publicly traded securities company, a position that the lawyers said eventually made him a target of Chinese government officials after he began exposing alleged corruption within their ranks. Guo's lawyers said he subsequently relocated from China to Hong Kong, then London, before ultimately settling in New York in 2017. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other crimes over the years, allegations he has consistently denied as politically motivated and false.

Prosecutors, for their part, portrayed Guo as having exploited what they described as lax U.S. asylum laws to build and sustain his fraudulent enterprise once in America, characterizing him in presentence filings as "entirely unrepentant" for the harm his actions caused to the thousands of investors who placed their trust, and their money, in his hands.