China's CXMT Stock Soars 466% in Historic Shanghai Debut, Becoming the Nation's Most Valuable Listed Company

Shares of Chinese memory chipmaker CXMT Corp exploded on their Shanghai trading debut Monday, surging 465.82% to close at 49.00 yuan, instantly catapulting the company to the top of China's stock market by valuation and marking one of the most spectacular initial public offerings in recent financial history.

The stock, which priced its IPO at 8.66 yuan per share, closed the session up $40.34 in value terms, after touching as high as 54.65 yuan during intraday trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's technology-focused STAR Market.

Asia's Biggest IPO of the Year

CXMT, formerly known as ChangXin Memory Technologies, raised 57.92 billion yuan, or approximately $8.6 billion, in the offering, making it the biggest mainland Chinese semiconductor listing on record and surpassing SMIC's $7.5 billion Shanghai share sale in 2020. The IPO proceeds could rise to 66.61 billion yuan if an over-allotment option is fully exercised.

The listing was Asia's largest IPO of 2026, with proceeds earmarked to expand production capacity, fund research and development, and strengthen the company's working capital. The debut also outpaced the more than 100% first-day gain posted by China Resources New Energy following its $3.6 billion IPO earlier this month.

A New Most-Valuable Company in China

The rally lifted CXMT's market capitalization to 3.65 trillion yuan, or roughly $539.21 billion, sharply up from $85.5 billion during the IPO process, making it the most valuable company listed in China and overtaking Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the market's previous heavyweight. That valuation now exceeds Intel Corp's roughly $464 billion market cap, positioning the Chinese chipmaker ahead of one of the world's most storied semiconductor names just hours after its trading debut.

By the close of trading, CXMT shares settled at 49 yuan, giving the company a market capitalization of about 3.3 trillion yuan, still enough to overtake Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's 2.6 trillion yuan valuation.

A Rising Force in the Global Memory Market

Founded in 2016, CXMT manufactures dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, chips used in products ranging from smartphones and personal computers to AI servers, positioning it at the center of China's push for semiconductor self-sufficiency. According to its IPO prospectus, CXMT held a 7.67% share of the global DRAM market based on fourth-quarter 2025 sales, trailing industry leaders SK Hynix, Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics.

Analysts at Morningstar expect CXMT's global DRAM market share to increase to 10% in 2026, citing strong AI infrastructure investment and growing demand for Chinese-made memory chips. The company's financial turnaround has been dramatic in recent months, swinging to an operating profit of 35.43 billion yuan in the first quarter from a loss of 2.83 billion yuan a year earlier, driven by continued growth in global computing power demand and capacity allocation from major manufacturers.

Apple's Reported Interest Adds Fuel

Part of the excitement around CXMT's debut stems from reports that one of the world's largest technology companies may already be evaluating its chips. Recent media reports showed that Apple was seeking approval from the Trump administration to use memory chips supplied by CXMT in devices sold outside the United States, as the company looks to diversify its supply chain amid a global memory shortage.

That reported interest from Apple has added weight to the view that CXMT could emerge as a legitimate global supplier rather than simply a domestically focused player serving China's internal semiconductor ambitions.

Tight Global Supply Supports the Rally

Industry analysts pointed to persistent global memory shortages as a key factor underpinning investor enthusiasm for the listing. According to TrendForce analyst Ellie Wong, tight memory market conditions are expected to keep prices elevated through the end of 2027, with ongoing supply shortages pushing many customers to diversify their supplier base in ways that could meaningfully benefit CXMT.

Political Headwinds Remain

Despite the blockbuster debut, CXMT faces notable political obstacles to expanding its reach into Western markets. The Pentagon has included CXMT on its roster of Chinese enterprises with purported military connections, though this classification does not presently restrict American companies from conducting commercial transactions with the chipmaker.

Those restrictions, along with broader U.S. export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment, are expected to limit how quickly CXMT can scale its most cutting-edge production capabilities, even as its balance sheet and market valuation swell following Monday's debut.

Part of a Broader Global Memory Boom

CXMT's debut arrives amid a broader rally across memory chipmakers worldwide. SK Hynix experienced a 13% surge during its initial Wall Street trading session earlier this month, following a $26.5 billion capital raise in the largest-ever U.S. market debut by an international company, with the South Korean firm's market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion in May. Both Samsung and Micron have also recently crossed the $1 trillion valuation threshold, milestones driven predominantly by intensifying demand for AI-oriented semiconductors.

A Word of Caution From Skeptics

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Not everyone views the memory sector's runup as sustainable. Some analysts have suggested the industry may be nearing a short-term peak in sentiment around the current memory cycle, noting that investors had already begun selling into the IPO, particularly within China itself, even as the broader business fundamentals of memory chipmaking remain durable over the long term.

CXMT's explosive debut sets the stage for a closely watched stretch across the global semiconductor industry, with major memory chipmakers including SK Hynix and Micron set to report earnings in the coming days. Investors will be watching closely to see whether CXMT's newfound scale translates into a genuine competitive threat to established DRAM leaders, or whether Monday's rally proves to be a speculative debut-day frenzy that eventually cools as trading normalizes in the sessions ahead.