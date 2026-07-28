Wix Stock Jumps Nearly 10% as Battered Shares Rebound Ahead of the Company's Next August Earnings Report

Wix.com Ltd. shares surged Monday, climbing 9.64% to $56.37 on the Nasdaq, adding $4.96 as the battered web-development platform's stock staged one of its sharpest single-day rallies in recent weeks ahead of its upcoming quarterly earnings report.

The gain marks a notable bounce for a stock that has been under significant pressure for much of 2026, following a disappointing first-quarter earnings report, a major corporate restructuring, and mounting legal scrutiny from securities law firms.

A Rough Year for Wix Shareholders

Monday's rally comes against the backdrop of a brutal 12 months for Wix investors. The stock has experienced an 83.9% decline over the past five years, though some analysts suggest it may now be undervalued based on sales metrics. Even after Monday's jump, the stock's 52-week range extends from a low of $40.16 to a high of $190.93, reflecting just how far shares have fallen from their prior highs.

Prior to Monday's gains, some valuation models had pegged the stock's fair value estimate at $186.75, more than triple its recent trading price, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7 times significantly below the company's historical five-year median of 102.5 times.

A Disappointing Quarter Triggered the Slide

Much of Wix's recent struggles trace back to a weak first-quarter earnings report. Wix reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $0.68, missing analyst estimates of $1.00 by 32%, a sharp reversal from the $1.55 per share the company posted in the same quarter a year earlier. The stock's decline was severe enough that investors saw the price of their shares fall $20.56, or 27%, on a single day in mid-May, wiping out more than $1.1 billion of the company's market value.

Major Restructuring in Response

In the wake of that disappointing performance, Wix moved swiftly to overhaul its cost structure and refocus its strategy around artificial intelligence. Wix announced plans to cut about 20% of its workforce, or roughly 1,000 jobs, citing the stronger Israeli shekel against the U.S. dollar and the impact of AI on staffing needs, while reiterating its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance.

The company's organizational realignment, announced June 8, includes scaling down or discontinuing certain activities, initiatives, products and subsidiaries, alongside the workforce reduction communicated in late May. Wix also revised its earnings guidance for both the second quarter and full fiscal year 2026, adjusting expected revenue growth from mid-teens percentage growth to a range of low-to-mid-teens percent.

Legal Scrutiny Adds Pressure

Beyond the operational challenges, Wix has also faced a wave of securities law firm investigations in recent months. Multiple law firms, including Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP and The Portnoy Law Firm, announced investigations into Wix.com for potential securities fraud following the stock's sharp declines earlier this year. Those investigations have added a layer of legal uncertainty to a stock already grappling with operational and competitive headwinds.

A Pivot Toward AI

Central to Wix's turnaround strategy has been a deeper push into artificial intelligence tools for website building and development. With its acquisition of Base44, the company has moved into what's known as vibe coding, a software development approach in which artificial intelligence generates code based on natural language instructions.

Wix has also been selected as a partner for OpenAI's Codex Enterprise launch, offering a dedicated plugin that connects Codex-built frontends directly to Wix Headless and the company's broader suite of business tools. That partnership builds on Wix's earlier collaboration with Microsoft, through which the company brought its Wix Harmony AI website builder into Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Mixed Signals From Wall Street

Analyst sentiment on Wix has remained divided in recent weeks, with several firms trimming price targets even as some maintain positive ratings on the stock. Recent analyst commentary following the mixed first-quarter results has highlighted margin pressures tied to higher AI compute costs, the Base44 acquisition, and heavier marketing spend, with several firms cutting price targets even as many continue to maintain Buy or Overweight ratings.

Other firms have taken a more cautious stance. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight, while Wells Fargo, Citi and Scotiabank have each lowered their price targets in recent weeks, reflecting broader skepticism about the pace of Wix's recovery. Bank of America, by contrast, has maintained a Buy rating on the shares despite trimming its own price target.

Earnings on the Horizon

Investors are now looking ahead to Wix's next quarterly report, which will offer the clearest signal yet of whether the company's restructuring efforts are translating into improved financial performance. Wix is expected to release its next earnings report on August 4, 2026, with analysts forecasting earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter.

That report will be closely watched for updates on how the workforce reduction and broader organizational realignment are affecting the company's cost structure, as well as any fresh commentary on how Wix's AI-focused product initiatives, including its OpenAI and Microsoft partnerships, are contributing to revenue growth.

For now, Monday's rally offers a rare bright spot in what has otherwise been a difficult year for Wix shareholders. Whether the gains can be sustained will likely depend heavily on the company's ability to demonstrate progress on its cost-cutting initiatives and AI strategy when it reports earnings in early August, particularly given the stock's steep decline from its 52-week high and the overhang of ongoing securities litigation. Investors appeared willing Monday to look past the company's recent struggles, at least for one trading session, as they positioned ahead of what could be a pivotal report for the web-development platform's turnaround story.