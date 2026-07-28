SAP Stock Soars Nearly 7% as Share Buyback Launch and Record Cloud Backlog Fuel Post-Earnings Rally Monday

Shares of SAP SE jumped Monday morning, climbing 6.77% to $170.86 on the New York Stock Exchange, extending a powerful rebound that began late last week as the German software giant's strong quarterly results and a newly activated stock buyback program continued to reshape investor sentiment.

The stock added $10.83 in early trading, building on a rally that has now stretched across multiple sessions and pulled shares sharply away from a 52-week low touched earlier this month.

Two Catalysts Converge

Monday's gains were driven by a combination of factors working in tandem. SAP formally activated the second tranche of its €10 billion share buyback program at market open, while investors continued to reprice the stock higher following a strong set of second-quarter 2026 results released earlier in the week. The second tranche of the buyback, originally announced in January 2026, kicked off at its earliest possible purchase date, with SAP authorized to repurchase shares via Germany's Xetra exchange at a total cost of up to €2.6 billion through January 2027.

A leadership insider purchase reported on July 25 added a further vote of confidence from within the company, while SAP ranked among the top gainers on Germany's DAX 40 index, which was trading around 25,403 points during the session. A broadly positive tone across global equity markets, with U.S. indices also advancing, provided a constructive macro backdrop for European technology names.

A Blowout Cloud Quarter

The rally traces back to SAP's second-quarter earnings report, which significantly exceeded the market's cautious expectations heading into the print. The company posted a record current cloud backlog of €22.9 billion, up 27% year-over-year, while overall cloud revenue climbed 22% and its Cloud ERP Suite revenue rose 25%, pointing to accelerating momentum across its core cloud business.

Second-quarter earnings per share improved to €1.59 from €1.50 a year earlier, on revenue of €9.88 billion versus €9.03 billion in the prior-year period, with cloud backlog up 26% at constant currency, supported by the company's Autonomous Enterprise and Business AI initiatives. Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 cloud revenue target of €25.8 billion to €26.2 billion, though it trimmed non-IFRS profit guidance slightly to reflect dilution from the company's Dremio and Prior Labs acquisitions, while still pointing to strong double-digit growth and higher free cash flow.

Wall Street Stays Bullish

Major brokerages largely maintained positive views on the stock following the results. BMO nudged its price target higher to $177, while TD Cowen and Barclays kept positive ratings on the stock with only minor target adjustments, signaling continued confidence in SAP's cloud transition. Street price targets have ranged roughly from $175 to more than $205, with some analysts setting targets as high as $255, reflecting rising conviction in the company's Autonomous Enterprise and AI product suite.

A Sharp Reversal From Recent Lows

The scale of the rebound stands out given how far the stock had fallen just days earlier. SAP shares had touched a 52-week low of €127.50 on July 23, their weakest level since November 2023, meaning the earnings release served as a direct and dramatic sentiment reversal. Ahead of the quarterly numbers, there had been significant anxiety on Wall Street that SAP could disappoint and send the stock lower still, but the figures came in better than feared, triggering a sharp recovery from the prior week's lows.

Taken together, a deeply oversold stock, a cloud backlog beat that directly refuted investor skepticism about demand deceleration, and a reaffirmed revenue growth outlook combined to produce one of SAP's sharpest single-session recoveries in recent memory, against a muted broader market backdrop that amplified the company-specific nature of the move.

Steady Institutional Buying

Trading patterns in the days following the earnings report suggested more than just short-term speculative buying. Intraday trading has shown steady bid support and tight price ranges, signaling controlled, institutional-style accumulation rather than speculative spikes. SAP's stock has been in a firm uptrend since the earnings report, with the weekly chart showing a rebound from the mid-$140s back toward the $160 area, with afternoon trading sessions showing clustered, orderly buying typical of institutions adding to positions rather than day traders chasing momentum.

Balance Sheet Strength Backs the Rally

Beyond the headline growth figures, SAP's underlying financial position has also supported investor confidence. The company holds roughly €8.22 billion in cash with a leverage ratio of 1.6, while a dividend yield of approximately 2% adds a modest income component without altering the stock's overall growth profile. Cloud metrics remain a standout, with current cloud backlog up 27% to €22.9 billion and cloud revenue growth of 22% to 24%, materially outpacing most large-cap software and European technology peers.

What's Ahead for SAP

Looking to the second half of 2026, SAP plans to focus on expanding cloud revenue, improving operating leverage, scaling AI-powered autonomous enterprise capabilities, and strengthening customer trust through governance and data sovereignty initiatives.

With shares now trading well above their July lows, investors will be watching closely to see whether SAP can sustain this rebound heading into the back half of the year, particularly as the company works to fully integrate its recent acquisitions and continues to scale its AI-driven cloud offerings against a competitive landscape that includes Oracle, Microsoft and other major enterprise software providers. The combination of a reaffirmed growth outlook, an active buyback program and continued institutional buying interest has, for now, given the stock enough momentum to reverse what had been one of its most difficult stretches in recent years.