Shares of Microsoft climbed 3.25% on Wednesday, trading at $397.46 as of 12:01 p.m. EDT, up $12.52 on the day, as investors rotated out of AI-linked chip stocks and back into software names, extending a recent rebound for a stock that has struggled for much of 2026.

Wednesday's gains come as Microsoft continues navigating what has been a difficult year overall. The stock remains down significantly from its 52-week high of $555.45, reached in July 2025, even after recent strength that has helped pull shares up from a 52-week low of $349.20 hit in late June.

A Rotation Away From Chip Stocks

Much of Wednesday's move reflected a broader shift in investor positioning across the technology sector, with capital flowing out of semiconductor names and into software-focused AI plays like Microsoft. That rotation has become an increasingly common pattern in recent sessions, as investors periodically reassess relative valuations between hardware-focused AI infrastructure companies and software companies working to monetize AI capabilities within their existing product ecosystems.

A Difficult Start to 2026, Despite Strong Fundamentals

Microsoft's stock has faced persistent pressure throughout the first half of 2026, falling as much as 19% to 21% year-to-date at various points, weighed down by investor anxiety over the scale of the company's AI-related capital expenditures, questions about the pace of Copilot adoption, and a securities fraud class action filed following the company's January 28 earnings reaction.

Despite that pressure, Microsoft's underlying operating results have continued to show strength. The company's fiscal third-quarter results beat expectations, with earnings per share of $4.27 compared with a consensus estimate of $4.09, on revenue of $82.89 billion, up 18.3% year over year. Azure cloud revenue grew 40% during the quarter, while capital expenditures rose sharply to $30.88 billion, up 84.39% year over year, reflecting the scale of Microsoft's continued investment in AI infrastructure.

Nadella Highlights AI Business Growth

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has continued emphasizing the company's rapid AI-related revenue growth in recent public commentary, pointing to figures that suggest Microsoft's AI business has already scaled to a meaningful size within the broader company.

"Our AI business surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $37 billion, up 123% year-over-year," Nadella said, according to recent commentary tied to the company's most recent earnings disclosure.

Nadella has also emphasized that Microsoft remains in the early stages of integrating AI capabilities across its broader product lineup, framing the company's current AI monetization efforts as just the beginning of a longer-term transformation across its software and cloud businesses.

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A Major Extension of the OpenAI Partnership

Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI has continued to serve as a central pillar of its broader AI strategy. The company recently extended its partnership with OpenAI through 2032, securing a $250 billion incremental Azure commitment alongside expanded intellectual property rights tied to the partnership. That extended agreement has been cited by several analysts as a key factor supporting bullish long-term price targets on Microsoft's stock.

Microsoft has also begun replacing certain OpenAI and Anthropic models with its own proprietary MAI models within products such as Excel and Outlook, a shift some analysts believe could materially improve the unit economics associated with Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant over time.

Commercial Backlog Signals Strong Demand

Beyond quarterly revenue figures, Microsoft's commercial remaining performance obligations, a measure of contracted future revenue, reached $627 billion during its most recent reporting period, up 99% year over year. Several analysts have pointed to that figure as a demand signal that significantly outpaces current market concerns about the company's near-term growth trajectory.

Mixed Analyst Sentiment Amid the Pullback

Wall Street's view of Microsoft has remained largely positive despite the stock's difficult year-to-date performance. According to recent analyst tracking, roughly 94% of analysts covering Microsoft maintain a "Buy" rating, with an average 12-month price target of approximately $559.86 to $560.13, implying substantial upside from current trading levels.

Not all recent analyst actions have been uniformly bullish, however. Wells Fargo recently lowered its price target on Microsoft to $625 from $650, even while Evercore ISI raised its own price target to $525 from $510 and maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark separately initiated coverage of Microsoft with a Buy rating, characterizing the stock's recent pullback as a long-term buying opportunity for investors willing to look past near-term volatility.

Legal Challenges Add to the Narrative

Microsoft's stock decline earlier in the year has also drawn legal scrutiny, with multiple law firms announcing securities class action investigations and lawsuits tied to the company's January earnings reaction. Those legal proceedings allege that Microsoft misled investors regarding Copilot adoption rates and Azure growth trends, adding an additional layer of uncertainty for some investors even as the company's underlying financial results have continued to exceed consensus expectations.

Workforce Reductions Amid AI Investment

Microsoft has also continued adjusting its workforce even as it ramps up AI-related capital spending. The company offered voluntary buyouts to approximately 7% of its U.S. employees earlier this year, following layoffs of more than 15,000 employees during the prior year, according to reporting on the company's ongoing organizational restructuring efforts.

Earnings Report Looms as Key Catalyst

With Microsoft's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 29, investors are increasingly viewing the upcoming release as a potential turning point capable of resetting sentiment toward the stock after a challenging first half of the year. Some market analysts have suggested the report could serve as a launchpad for a broader stock recovery, given the significant gap that has emerged between Microsoft's underlying financial performance and its year-to-date stock price decline.

As Microsoft approaches its next earnings report, investors will be watching closely for continued Azure growth momentum, updated guidance on AI-related capital spending plans, and further evidence of Copilot's commercial traction across enterprise customers. Should the company's results reinforce the bullish narrative built around its expanding AI business and substantial commercial backlog, market watchers suggest Microsoft's stock could be positioned for a more sustained recovery heading into the second half of 2026, following one of its most turbulent stretches in recent years.