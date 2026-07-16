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Shares of Palantir Technologies climbed 1.26% on Wednesday, trading at $135.41 as of 11:55 a.m. EDT, up $1.69 on the day, as the AI software company continued building momentum from an expanded partnership with Nvidia and a series of positive analyst actions ahead of its upcoming second-quarter earnings report.

Palantir confirmed this week that it will report its second-quarter results after market close on Monday, August 3, giving investors a clear timeline for the company's next major fundamental catalyst. Wall Street analysts currently expect Palantir's second-quarter revenue to grow 80% year over year to approximately $1.8 billion, according to consensus forecasts.

An Expanded Nvidia Partnership Targets Government Deployment

Much of the recent positive momentum for Palantir traces back to an expanded collaboration with Nvidia, combining Nvidia's AI computing platform with Palantir's core product suite, including its Artificial Intelligence Platform, Ontology, Foundry and Apollo offerings. The expanded partnership is specifically designed to enable government agencies to deploy AI models within classified and air-gapped environments, while continually refining those models based on mission-specific feedback.

The offering builds on the earlier successful commercial launch of BrokerOS, along with a recent multi-million-dollar contract with Wheels Up to serve as the launch customer for Enterprise BrokerOS, further extending Palantir's push into commercial applications beyond its traditional government and defense customer base.

Additional Commercial Partnerships

Beyond the Nvidia expansion, Palantir has continued announcing new commercial partnerships in recent weeks. The company recently expanded its existing partnership with Surf Air Mobility, committing additional engineering and go-to-market resources to accelerate development and commercial release of SurfOS, including its OperatorOS, OwnerOS and SurfOS Enterprise Solutions product lines.

Palantir has also announced a strategic partnership with SNP SE at the company's Transformation World event, along with a new operating model framework developed jointly with Rackspace Technology aimed at supporting AI deployment in production environments.

Analysts Continue Raising Price Targets

Palantir's stock carries a consensus Buy rating among analysts, with an average price target of $187.42, according to recent tracking data. Several firms have issued bullish updates on the stock in recent weeks. DA Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy on July 2, raising its price target to $175. Rosenblatt has maintained a Buy rating with a $225 price target as of early June, while Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to Peer Perform in mid-June.

Some analysts have pointed specifically to Palantir's ability to convert pilot programs into high-value, multi-year contracts as a key driver behind recent upward revisions to price targets, describing a feedback loop in which fundamental business growth continues to justify the stock's premium valuation and attracts additional momentum-driven investment.

A Shift From Government Contractor to Enterprise Powerhouse

Recent reports have highlighted accelerating adoption of Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform among Fortune 500 companies, a trend some analysts have characterized as shifting the broader narrative around Palantir from a primarily government-dependent contractor toward a more diversified enterprise software company. That shift has been central to the bullish case many analysts have built around the stock in recent months.

A Valuation That Continues to Draw Scrutiny

Despite the positive momentum, Palantir's valuation remains a persistent point of debate among market participants. The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 146.51 and at approximately 64 times sales, according to recent market data, levels that continue to draw scrutiny from more skeptical investors even as bullish analysts argue the company's growth trajectory justifies the premium.

CEO Addresses Broader AI Concerns

Beyond the company's specific business developments, Palantir Chief Executive Alex Karp has continued using public platforms to address broader societal questions tied to artificial intelligence. In a recent appearance on Mathias Döpfner's "MD Meets" podcast, Karp warned that AI could become one of the biggest drivers of wealth inequality in the United States, describing the issue as "the biggest problem in this country." Karp elaborated further on the dynamic, framing the AI-driven economic shift as a fundamental transformation with significant societal implications.

A Volatile Trading Pattern

Palantir's stock has continued to exhibit significant day-to-day volatility even amid its broader upward trajectory this year. Shares gained 2.2% on Monday specifically in response to the earnings date announcement, an unusual reaction given that the news itself did not include any actual financial results. The stock has also experienced sharp single-day moves tied to other catalysts in recent weeks, including a roughly 9% single-day surge on July 1 following the initial announcement of Palantir's strategic partnership with Nvidia, alongside a financial disclosure revealing that President Donald Trump holds a significant personal stake in the company.

Trading Range Reflects a Turbulent Year

Palantir's stock has traded within a wide 52-week range between $106.37 and $207.52, according to recent trading data, reflecting substantial volatility throughout the year as investors have weighed the company's strong revenue growth against persistent valuation concerns and periodic competitive pressure from major cloud computing providers expanding their own AI and data analytics offerings.

What Comes Next

With Palantir's second-quarter earnings report now scheduled for August 3, investors are likely to focus closely on the company's free cash flow generation as a key indicator of whether its premium valuation remains justified. Several market analysts have specifically pointed to free cash flow trends as the most important metric to watch when Palantir reports next month, suggesting that strong cash generation could reinforce the bullish case for the stock, while any signs of deceleration could reignite the valuation concerns that have periodically weighed on shares throughout 2026.