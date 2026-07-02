Palantir Stock Jumps 7% Today as Nvidia Partnership, Trump Disclosure and Meta Cloud Plans Lift AI Software

Palantir Technologies shares surged more than 7% Wednesday morning, continuing a sharp recovery from their 52-week low as a combination of macro tailwinds, fresh contract momentum and a broader rebound in artificial intelligence software stocks pushed the data analytics company back toward levels not seen since early June.

Shares of the Denver-based company were trading at $125.21 as of 10:05 a.m. EDT, up $8.54, or 7.32%, on the day. The gain extends a recovery that began last week after the stock hit an all-time low of $106.37 and follows a 3.27% advance on June 29 and a 3.55% gain on June 30, suggesting a meaningful reversal of momentum after a seven-session losing streak that had erased nearly 25% of the stock's value during the month of June alone.

Several converging factors are driving Wednesday's move. The most significant immediate catalyst was Meta Platforms' announcement that it is developing plans to sell its AI computing capacity to external customers in a cloud infrastructure business, a development that sent Meta shares up more than 7% and broadly lifted sentiment across AI software and infrastructure names. Palantir, which is simultaneously positioned as an AI software platform and a government data infrastructure operator, benefited from the sector-wide enthusiasm the Meta news generated, with investors interpreting the announcement as further validation that AI-driven enterprise technology spending remains a durable and expanding category.

Separately, President Donald Trump's financial disclosure report released Tuesday revealed that the president holds a multimillion-dollar stake in Palantir Technologies, a detail that circulated widely among investors Wednesday morning. While the disclosure did not represent any new commercial relationship between the company and the federal government, it added to a narrative of political proximity that has historically amplified attention on Palantir's defense and intelligence contracts. The stock rose more than 2% in premarket trading Wednesday in response to reports of the disclosure before extending those gains during the regular session.

The most substantive company-specific driver of the recovery over the past week was the announcement of a strategic alliance with Nvidia, confirmed in early trading on June 29, that involves embedding Nvidia's open-source Nemotron AI models into secure, classified computing environments for U.S. government agencies and critical infrastructure operators. The collaboration integrates Nvidia's AI platform with several of Palantir's core products, including its Artificial Intelligence Platform, Foundry data operating system and Apollo deployment infrastructure, allowing government customers to train, customize and deploy large language models in environments where sensitive data cannot be exposed to external model providers.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said: "Open-source AI is foundational to national security, public safety, and U.S. technology leadership. Palantir's Nemotron-powered intelligent engine shows how open models can strengthen America's leadership in AI, giving U.S. government agencies a secure, customizable, and fully controlled foundation to build mission-critical AI systems."

That framing has resonated with investors who view Palantir's government-facing AI business as structurally defensible in ways that consumer-facing AI companies are not, since the barriers to replacing a deeply integrated defense and intelligence software platform are considerably higher than switching between cloud providers or software-as-a-service vendors. Japan's defense establishment has also been evaluating Palantir's AI systems for potential military use, according to recent reporting, adding to the sense that the company's international government business, which has faced headwinds from contract losses in parts of Europe, may be finding new growth vectors elsewhere.

Palantir's first-quarter 2026 revenue rose 85% year over year and 16% sequentially to $1.63 billion, with CFO David Glazer calling it the company's "strongest ever Q1 sequential growth rate." U.S. revenue grew 104% to $1.28 billion, led by 133% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 84% growth in U.S. government revenue, while customer count rose 31% to 1,007.

Management raised full-year guidance to $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion in revenue, representing a 71% growth rate. Operating margins stayed near the 46% first-quarter mark, validating what analysts have described as a Rule of 40 narrative for the company.

Despite that financial performance, the stock had spent much of June under intense pressure as a combination of high valuation concerns, institutional selling and sector-level rotation away from expensive software names took their toll. Ken Griffin's Citadel cut its PLTR position by 40%, selling 1.33 million shares, a reduction in institutional backing that coupled with high-profile short-seller commentary criticizing Palantir's shallow moat and aggressive revenue recognition, exacerbated downward momentum and pushed the stock toward new 52-week lows.

Wedbush has maintained an Outperform rating with a $230 price target throughout the selloff, while Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to Peer Perform from Underperform as the share price approached its lows. ARK Invest's Cathie Wood purchased approximately 122,000 PLTR shares in late June, a contrarian bet made at prices near the bottom of the recent correction that has proven well-timed given Wednesday's rally. Rosenblatt Securities analyst John McPeake, who initiated coverage in February with a Buy rating and a $150 price target, has maintained his position that the stock could reach that level by year-end 2026 based on the combination of revenue growth acceleration, margin expansion and the $4.92 billion U.S. commercial backlog already contracted.

According to 32 analysts, the average rating for PLTR stock is "Buy," with a 12-month stock price target of $182.75, which represents an increase of roughly 56% from recent trading levels.

The stock's next major fundamental checkpoint arrives August 10, when Palantir is scheduled to report its second-quarter results. Analysts will be closely watching U.S. commercial revenue growth, the pace of new customer additions and whether Palantir has made progress in rebuilding investor confidence following the sharpest single-month decline in the stock's recent history, even as Wednesday's rally suggests the market is willing, for now, to look past the recent correction and focus instead on the company's expanding AI partnerships and accelerating growth trajectory.