Meta Platforms Stock Jumps 2.4% Today as Investors Bet the Big AI Spending Selloff Was Already Overdone

Meta Platforms shares climbed Monday morning, extending a recovery from a rough stretch earlier this year in which investors grew increasingly anxious about the social media giant's enormous spending plans for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company were trading at $563.22 as of 11:09 a.m. EDT, up $12.97, or 2.36%, on the day. The gain builds on a broader rebound that has taken hold over the past few sessions, with the stock recovering meaningfully from levels well below its all-time closing high of $787.42, reached in August 2025, and its 52-week intraday high of roughly $796.

Much of Meta's stock weakness earlier this year traced back to investor unease over the scale of the company's planned capital expenditures. Meta has guided toward 2026 capital spending of between $125 billion and $145 billion, an enormous sum directed primarily at AI hardware and data center construction. That spending forecast compressed projections for the company's free cash flow and contributed to a year-to-date de-rating of the stock, as some investors questioned whether returns from those AI investments would materialize on a timeline that justified the near-term financial strain.

Monday's rally reflects what analysts have described as a growing belief that the earlier selloff went too far. Institutional investors and analysts increasingly point to Meta's distinct advantage among megacap technology peers: a deeply established advertising business capable of converting AI investment into tangible near-term returns through improved targeting, stronger user engagement and rising ad pricing power. That contrasts with some AI infrastructure spending elsewhere in the sector, where monetization paths remain less clearly defined or more dependent on a small number of large customers.

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A specific catalyst behind Monday's move involves an internal policy shift at Meta. The company has enacted new restrictions limiting its applied AI developers from using external coding and AI development platforms, including tools such as Claude Code and Codex from outside providers. The move is intended to guard against unintentional model distillation, a process by which a company's proprietary AI systems could inadvertently leak insights to external platforms, and to protect Meta's broader intellectual property as it continues developing its own AI models in-house. While the restriction introduces some near-term friction for Meta's internal software development workflows, market commentary has framed the decision as a sign of the company's determination to reduce reliance on external AI tools and protect the long-term value of its own AI research.

Not all of the news circulating around Meta on Monday was as clearly favorable. Reports emerged over the weekend that Google had placed limits on Meta's access to its Gemini AI models, citing infrastructure and compute capacity constraints on Google's end. Meta had reportedly relied heavily on Gemini to help automate content-safety and anti-scam processes across its platforms, and the new restrictions have reportedly delayed several internal projects while forcing the company to impose stricter token-usage limits on its own developers working with the technology. Separately, internal disclosures reported Monday indicated that Meta's fast-tracked effort to replace human content moderators with generative AI systems has run into what were described as systemic glitches in the automated moderation rollout, raising questions about the pace at which the company is shifting that function away from human reviewers in pursuit of cost savings.

Despite those operational headwinds, the stock's gains suggest investors are currently weighing Meta's long-term advertising and AI monetization story more heavily than the specific near-term technical and operational frictions tied to its AI rollout. Wall Street's broader view of the stock has remained largely favorable over the past month, with multiple analysts maintaining Buy ratings. Price targets among analysts tracked by financial data providers have averaged in the range of $825 to $827, with high estimates reaching as much as $1,015 and low estimates around $664, reflecting a wide but generally optimistic range of expectations for where the stock could trade over the coming year.

Meta's underlying financial profile remains substantial even amid the AI spending debate. The company's trailing 12-month revenue stands at roughly $201 billion, with net profit of approximately $60.5 billion over the same period, figures that place Meta among the top performers in its broader software and internet services industry category. The company operates through two primary segments: Family of Apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, and Reality Labs, which covers the company's virtual reality, augmented reality and AI wearable device efforts, including its AI-enabled smart glasses line. Meta's next quarterly earnings report is expected around July 29, a date that will give investors a clearer read on whether the company's AI spending is beginning to show measurable returns within its advertising business or its broader product lineup.

The company also continues to pay a modest dividend, with a forward annualized payout of $2.10 per share, translating to a yield of roughly 0.38% at current price levels; the most recent ex-dividend date passed on June 15.

Meta's situation illustrates a broader theme playing out across megacap technology stocks this year, as investors attempt to differentiate between companies whose AI spending appears likely to generate near-term, identifiable returns and those whose investment cases rest more heavily on longer-term, less certain payoffs. For Meta, the combination of an established and highly profitable advertising engine, continued growth in user engagement metrics, and a defensive posture toward protecting its own AI development from leakage to external platforms appears, for now, to be winning over investors who had grown skeptical of the company's spending trajectory earlier this year.

Whether that renewed optimism proves durable will likely depend on Meta's ability to demonstrate concrete progress on AI monetization in its upcoming earnings report, along with how the company navigates near-term friction points, including its complicated relationship with external AI providers like Google and the operational challenges tied to automating content moderation at scale. For Monday at least, investors appeared willing to look past those complications and reward the stock for what many now view as a buying opportunity following an earlier overreaction to the company's aggressive AI infrastructure spending plans.