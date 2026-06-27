Shares of Oracle continued their retreat Friday, falling 0.90% to $151.22 in midday trading, as the database and cloud-computing giant remains caught in a broader market reassessment of how much technology companies should be spending — and borrowing — to fund the artificial intelligence buildout.

The decline, while modest on its own, extends a punishing stretch for Oracle that has seen the stock fall dramatically from its highs earlier this year, even as the company's underlying cloud business continues to post strong growth.

A stock far removed from its peak

Oracle's current price tells only part of the story without context from where the stock has traveled this year. The stock's 52-week high of $345.72 was set on September 10, 2025, while its 52-week low of $134.57 came on April 10, 2026. At Friday's level near $151, shares remain much closer to that low than to the highs reached less than a year ago — a decline that reflects a dramatic shift in how investors are pricing Oracle's aggressive AI infrastructure bet.

That volatility has been particularly pronounced in recent weeks. Oracle is on pace for its worst month since 2001, a sharp reversal following the strongest month in a generation — the stock had surged 39.9% in May, its best monthly performance since February 2000, driven by enthusiasm over the company's AI-related order backlog.

The earnings report that triggered the slide

Much of Oracle's recent struggles trace back to its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's expectations on the surface but rattled investors over the company's spending plans. Oracle reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share, ahead of the $1.96 analysts had expected, on revenue of $19.18 billion versus a $19.10 billion estimate, with revenue up 21% year over year. Despite beating those numbers and raising its profit forecast, the stock still tumbled. Shares dropped 10% in extended trading after Oracle disclosed plans to raise more money to finance its AI buildout, with the company saying it foresees raising $40 billion through additional debt and equity financing, including a previously announced $20 billion share sale.

The scale of that financing push, layered on top of what the company had already raised, is what spooked investors. That $40 billion in fresh financing comes after Oracle already raised $43 billion in debt and $5 billion in equity during fiscal 2026 — a combination that has concerned investors given lingering uncertainty about whether demand for artificial intelligence can ultimately justify that much new capital.

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The cash flow picture behind the spending

The financial commitments tied to Oracle's AI expansion have shown up clearly in its cash flow statements. For the fiscal year, Oracle reported $23.7 billion in negative free cash flow, with depreciation nearly doubling to $7.62 billion, while capital expenditures jumped 162% to $55.7 billion. Looking ahead, the company has signaled spending will remain elevated. Oracle's new chief financial officer, Hilary Maxson, said the company's net cash outlay for capital expenditures in fiscal 2027 will be around $70 billion, excluding $20 billion to $25 billion in prepayments from customers and timing impacts.

A workforce reshaped around AI priorities

Alongside the spending increases, Oracle has been making significant changes to its workforce as it reorients the business toward AI and cloud infrastructure. Oracle's recent regulatory disclosures show a notable restructuring that reduced its workforce by 13%, alongside a record $638 billion in remaining performance obligations. Coverage of the filing put a more specific number on those job losses. Oracle disclosed in its latest annual report that it cut about 21,000 jobs over the past fiscal year, shrinking its workforce roughly 13% as the company reshapes its business around AI.

Where the demand is coming from

Despite the financial strain, Wall Street has pointed to one customer in particular as the anchor behind Oracle's massive backlog of future business. Bank of America analysts, who recommend buying Oracle shares, said over 50% of the company's remaining performance obligation comes from OpenAI. Oracle's leadership has also emphasized the physical scale of the infrastructure buildout underway. Oracle CEO Clay Magouyrk said on a conference call with analysts that the company is looking to bring online almost one gigawatt worth of computing power in the current quarter alone, roughly matching the total brought online for all of fiscal 2026.

That data center expansion has continued to draw outside investment as well. Related Digital and Blackstone said they secured funding for a $16 billion Oracle data center site in Michigan.

Mixed signals from analysts

Not all of Friday's pressure traces back to the broader AI spending debate — some of it appears tied to company-specific financing mechanics. One recent analyst note warned that preferred stock conversions and at-the-market equity issuances may dilute shareholders and pressure Oracle's stock price.

Even so, some independent analysis has pushed back on the idea that Oracle's long-term growth story is in jeopardy. Investment firm Evercore said Oracle's 10-K filing further strengthens the view that the company's outlook for fiscal 2027 remains intact, despite ongoing investor concerns about the scale of its spending.

Part of a broader sector retreat

Friday's dip in Oracle shares is unfolding alongside declines across much of the rest of the technology sector, as investors reassess AI-related valuations more broadly following a long rally. Several of the market's largest technology names were trading lower in the same session, reflecting a pattern of selling that has spread well beyond any single company's specific circumstances.

What investors are watching next

With Oracle's next earnings report not expected until September, investors are likely to spend the coming weeks parsing the company's spending disclosures, its OpenAI-anchored backlog, and broader sentiment around AI infrastructure investment for clues about where the stock goes from here. Oracle delivered more than 1.2 gigawatts of data center capacity in fiscal 2026, underpinning 77% year-over-year growth in its cloud infrastructure business — a figure bulls point to as evidence that demand remains robust even as the stock continues to struggle. Whether that underlying growth can eventually outweigh concerns about Oracle's ballooning capital needs remains the central question hanging over the stock as it searches for a floor well below its highs from less than a year ago.