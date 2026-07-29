Micron Stock Plunges Nearly 10% as Global Memory Chip Selloff Deepens Amid CXMT Threat Worldwide

Micron Technology shares tumbled sharply Tuesday, falling 9.96% to $810.55, losing $89.65 as a deepening global selloff in memory chip stocks continued to hammer the sector amid growing concerns about Chinese competition and cooling AI infrastructure spending sentiment.

The decline extends a brutal stretch for Micron shares, which had already fallen more than 10% in the prior session, marking one of the steepest two-day drops the stock has experienced this year despite the company's continued strong underlying financial performance.

Read more SK Hynix Stock Plunges Nearly 9% as China's CXMT Chip IPO Sparks Sector-Wide Memory Stock Selloff Monday SK Hynix Stock Plunges Nearly 9% as China's CXMT Chip IPO Sparks Sector-Wide Memory Stock Selloff Monday

A Broad Selloff Across the Memory Sector

Micron's decline was far from an isolated event, with virtually every major memory chip manufacturer facing similar pressure Tuesday. Major global memory giants generally slumped in pre-market trading, including Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate and SK Hynix, all of which recorded losses ranging from 4% to 6%, indicating that capital was fleeing the entire memory chip sector rather than reacting to any single company's news.

The pressure originated overnight in Asian markets before spreading to U.S. trading. Japanese and South Korean stock markets suffered another heavy blow during the early Asian session, with Samsung falling more than 7% and SK Hynix dropping over 9%, while South Korea's Kospi index fell sharply and triggered a trading halt as selling pressure intensified.

China's Growing DRAM Ambitions Weigh on Sentiment

A central driver behind the selloff has been growing investor anxiety about how quickly Chinese memory manufacturers could scale up production and challenge established players like Micron. Micron shares slipped as new competition from CXMT heightened concerns over DRAM price pressure, following the Chinese chipmaker's blockbuster Shanghai stock market debut a day earlier, in which shares closed up 466% from their offer price after the company raised approximately $8.6 billion in Asia's largest initial public offering of 2026.

That IPO valued CXMT at close to $488 billion, providing the company with significant fresh capital for further expansion. Analysts say CXMT remains about one generation behind top memory makers, and continued U.S. export restrictions on cutting-edge manufacturing tools are expected to limit how quickly the company can catch up, particularly in high-bandwidth memory used for AI applications, even as it poses a more immediate threat in standard commodity DRAM.

Investors Reassessing the Durability of the AI Memory Boom

Beyond the direct competitive threat from China, Tuesday's selloff also reflects a broader reassessment among investors of how sustainable the extraordinary rally in memory stocks has been this year. Micron remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI memory boom, but recent price action suggests investors are reassessing how long strong high-bandwidth memory demand, pricing power and hyperscaler spending can sustain the sector's rally.

Analysts have also pointed to reports of Chinese progress in deep ultraviolet lithography technology as adding to the uncertainty. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid told the Financial Times that renewed worries over AI infrastructure spending and lower-cost Chinese competition triggered another wave of selling across global semiconductor stocks.

Record Quarterly Results Failed to Halt the Slide

Notably, Tuesday's decline comes despite Micron having recently reported some of the strongest financial results in its history, underscoring how disconnected near-term stock price action has become from the company's underlying business performance. Micron's fiscal third-quarter revenue stood at $41.46 billion, with GAAP net income of $28.24 billion, while gross margin increased to 85%. Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra described the results as reflecting "the strategic value of memory in the AI era."

A Company Executive's Perspective on the Competitive Threat

Industry analysts covering Micron have suggested that the near-term stock reaction to CXMT's rise may be overstating the actual competitive risk facing the company in the near term. For Micron shareholders, the scale-up of CXMT's production is viewed by some analysts as more significant for its long-term implications than its initial valuation suggests, with Monday's decline in shares anticipating a future increase in supply rather than signaling any immediate drop in current memory supply tightness.

Macroeconomic Pressures Add to the Selling

Beyond the chip-specific concerns, broader macroeconomic factors have also contributed to the pressure on high-valuation technology stocks like Micron in recent sessions. A stronger-than-expected inflation reading has reignited fears of a more restrictive monetary policy stance from the Federal Reserve, which disproportionately affects high-beta technology stocks. As yields on longer-dated bonds have moved higher, the present value of future cash flows for capital-intensive companies like Micron is being discounted more aggressively by investors.

A Valuation Under Scrutiny

Some market analysts have also pointed to Micron's elevated valuation multiples as making the stock particularly vulnerable to this kind of sentiment-driven pullback. Micron trades at a price-to-earnings ratio around 27, which is considered rich compared with historical memory-sector cycles, reflecting how the market has been pricing the company as an AI infrastructure winner, with a price-to-sales ratio near 15. When AI enthusiasm cools, analysts note, that kind of premium multiple tends to be exactly what traders target first.

Wall Street Analysts Remain Broadly Bullish Despite the Selloff

Even amid the sharp pullback, several major Wall Street firms have maintained highly positive ratings and price targets on Micron stock in recent weeks. KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $1,750 on July 14, while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $2,000 on June 29 after previously maintaining a $1,500 target in late June, both well above Micron's current trading levels even after Tuesday's decline.

A Pivotal Week Ahead for AI Spending Signals

Investors are looking to a series of upcoming events this week that could help clarify whether the current selloff reflects a temporary overreaction or a more durable shift in sentiment toward AI-related stocks. The Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting July 28-29, with a decision due Wednesday afternoon, while earnings from Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are also expected this week, with their capital expenditure plans likely to influence projections for AI-related memory demand going forward.

With Micron continuing to trade well above both its 100-day and 200-day moving averages despite the recent correction, some analysts maintain that the stock's longer-term uptrend remains intact even amid the sharp near-term volatility. Whether Tuesday's selloff proves to be a lasting reassessment of the AI memory trade or a temporary pullback within a longer bull run is likely to become clearer in the coming days, as this week's Federal Reserve decision and major technology earnings reports offer further signals about the durability of AI-driven infrastructure spending heading into the second half of 2026.