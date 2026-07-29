Dow Rises Nearly 1% to a New Record as Blue-Chip Earnings Beats Offset Global Chip Stock Selloff Worldwide

Read more Nasdaq Composite Climbs Nearly 0.6% Monday as Semiconductor Stocks Rebound Ahead of Earnings Season Nasdaq Composite Climbs Nearly 0.6% Monday as Semiconductor Stocks Rebound Ahead of Earnings Season

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.69% Tuesday morning, rising 362.51 points to 52,572.59, as strong corporate earnings from traditional blue-chip companies helped offset a deepening global selloff in semiconductor and memory stocks that dragged down the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The gains extended a stretch of divergent performance across major U.S. indexes, with the Dow benefiting from earnings-driven strength even as artificial intelligence-linked stocks continued to sell off sharply worldwide.

A Market Split Between Old Economy and Tech

Tuesday's trading reflected a clear split between traditional industrial and consumer names and the technology sector. Stocks were mixed Tuesday as a selloff in semiconductor and artificial-intelligence stocks offset gains from traditional blue-chip companies reporting strong earnings. The S&P 500 gained 0.13%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.93% by one measure, while the Nasdaq lost 0.63% and the Russell 2000 edged up 0.19%.

Market strategists pointed directly to the source of the divergence. "The semiconductor group is being hit hard Tuesday morning," said TheStreet Pro contributor James "Rev Shark" DePorre. "South Korea's Kospi fell more than 10% and triggered a temporary trading halt. This selling started in Asia and it is about Asian memory makers." DePorre added that U.S. chip names were being "dragged along rather than leading the way down," with the broader market largely shrugging off the weakness.

A Historic Selloff Across Asian Markets

The roots of Tuesday's chip-sector weakness trace back to an extraordinary overnight rout across Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 3.95% lower at 62,364.92, while South Korea's Kospi fell 10.84% to 6,023.66, with both indexes weighed down heavily by losses in technology stocks. Kospi heavyweights Samsung and SK Hynix dropped 13.4% and more than 14.7%, respectively, while in Japan, SoftBank declined 4.43% and Advantest fell more than 10%. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200, by contrast, rose 0.60% to 8,947.80, reflecting a more mixed picture outside the hardest-hit chip-heavy markets.

What's Driving the Chip Stock Concerns

US tech stocks slid on Tuesday as a selloff in Korean memory makers underscored concerns about AI circular financing deals, overshadowing a drop in oil prices and earnings optimism. Fresh concerns that circular AI financing arrangements could unravel if hyperscale technology companies scale back capital spending continued to pressure chipmakers broadly, with individual names including Micron, Nvidia, SanDisk, AMD and SK Hynix each posting steep losses in the sessions leading up to Tuesday's trading.

Falling Oil Prices Provide a Tailwind for the Dow

Beyond earnings, retreating oil prices also contributed meaningfully to the Dow's outperformance relative to tech-heavy indexes. The retreat in oil prices on news of de-escalating tensions in the Middle East went some way toward easing inflation fears, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling more than 8% to around $82 a barrel, providing a direct boost to the blue-chip index even as the chipmaker selloff weighed on other parts of the market.

Individual Earnings Winners Lead the Dow Higher

Several specific corporate results stood out as key drivers behind the Dow's gains. Sherwin-Williams rose 7% on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results, helping lead the benchmark higher, while fellow Dow member Coca-Cola also gained sharply following its own earnings beat. Other contributors to Monday's session, which set the stage for Tuesday's continued strength, included Salesforce, 3M and additional Sherwin-Williams gains, even as Nvidia, Chevron and Caterpillar posted losses during the same stretch.

A Historic Shift in Market Capitalization Rankings

Tuesday's trading also coincided with a notable shift atop the list of the world's most valuable companies. Apple shares gained, and the company overtook Nvidia as the biggest company by market capitalization, a reversal that reflects investors' rotation away from AI infrastructure-heavy names and toward companies seen as having more disciplined capital spending approaches.

Big Tech Earnings and the Fed Loom Large This Week

Investor attention is increasingly turning toward a heavy slate of upcoming events that could reshape sentiment further as the week progresses. Investors are now focused on earnings from Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft later this week for further insight into hyperscaler spending, while Apple is also scheduled to report its results. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with markets continuing to price in the possibility of a rate hike in September.

Analysts Urge Caution Despite the Dow's Strength

Not all market commentary Tuesday was uniformly optimistic, with some strategists flagging seasonal and macroeconomic risks even as the Dow notched gains. A note from Bank of America gave investors another reason to hold off on buying the dip broadly, with analysts noting that stocks have historically performed worst during the three-month stretch between August and October. Combined with elevated energy costs, rising bond yields and ongoing anxiety about AI-related spending, strategists say there remain multiple signals reinforcing the need for continued caution despite Tuesday's blue-chip strength.

With Wall Street entering the heart of second-quarter earnings season and the Federal Reserve's policy decision looming Wednesday, investors are likely to remain focused on whether traditional blue-chip strength can continue to offset ongoing turbulence in the technology and semiconductor sectors. Much may hinge on how Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Apple report this week, along with any signals from the Fed about the path of interest rates heading into the fall, a period analysts have already flagged as historically challenging for equity markets.