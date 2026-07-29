Itron Stock Soars 22% After Second-Quarter Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates by 30 Cents Per Share Today

Shares of Itron Inc. surged Tuesday morning, climbing 22.54% to $103.89, after the utility technology company reported second-quarter earnings that significantly exceeded Wall Street's expectations, adding $19.11 to the stock's value in early trading.

The rally marks one of the strongest single-day moves in the company's recent history, coming just hours after Itron released its quarterly results before the market open.

Earnings Beat Expectations by a Wide Margin

Itron reported earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $1.29 by 30 cents, according to Briefing.com. The company also posted a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31% for the period, metrics that reflected solid underlying profitability even as top-line revenue growth slowed.

Revenue Declined, But Profitability Held Up

Despite the strong earnings beat, Itron's revenue moved in the opposite direction during the quarter, underscoring a business that managed to protect margins even as sales softened. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis, and earnings per share also came in slightly below the $1.62 the company reported during the same period a year earlier. Even so, the scale of the earnings beat relative to analyst expectations appeared to outweigh investor concerns about the revenue decline.

A Business Focused on Utility and City Infrastructure

Itron, based in Liberty Lake, Washington, describes itself as focused on innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water resources. According to the company, Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services, offering intelligent infrastructure solutions designed to help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service through connected devices and edge intelligence.

Updated Guidance for the Rest of the Year

Alongside its second-quarter results, Itron also provided updated financial guidance for the coming quarters, giving investors a clearer picture of management's expectations heading into the second half of the year. The company updated its third-quarter 2026 guidance to a range of $1.50 to $1.60 in earnings per share, and raised its full-year 2026 guidance to a range of $6.30 to $6.50 in earnings per share.

A Trading Pattern Heading Into the Report

In the days leading up to Tuesday's results, Itron's stock had shown relatively little movement, trading well below both analyst price targets and its own recent averages. Itron's stock price was largely unchanged heading into earnings, with the shares heading into the report carrying an average analyst price target of $126.70, compared with a share price in the $84 range just before the report. Shares of Itron opened at $84.78 on Tuesday, before the earnings-driven rally pushed the stock sharply higher over the course of the morning session.

Prior to Tuesday's surge, the stock had been trading below both of its key technical averages. The company's 50-day moving average stood at $83.04 and its 200-day moving average at $89.73, both levels the stock moved well above following Tuesday's earnings-driven rally.

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A History of Revenue Misses Made Tuesday's Report Notable

The scale of investor relief following Tuesday's results is best understood against the backdrop of Itron's recent track record with revenue expectations specifically. Itron has missed Wall Street's revenue estimates multiple times over the last two years, making the earnings beat particularly notable even as the company's overall revenue continued to decline year-over-year. In the prior quarter, the company had reported revenue of $587 million, down 3.3% year-over-year, though it still delivered a solid beat of both EBITDA and earnings-per-share estimates in that period as well.

How Itron's Peers Have Performed

Itron's results also arrive amid a broader earnings season for companies in the electrical equipment and resource management space, offering useful context for how the sector has performed overall. Among Itron's peers, Teledyne delivered year-on-year revenue growth of 9.8%, beating analyst expectations by 5.3%, while Badger Meter reported a revenue decline of 6.6%, in line with consensus estimates. Notably, Teledyne's stock price was largely unchanged following its results, while Badger Meter's shares fell 15.5%, illustrating how varied investor reactions have been across similarly positioned companies this earnings season.

Institutional Ownership Remains High

Itron's shareholder base remains heavily concentrated among large institutional investors, a factor that can amplify stock price moves during periods of significant news. Roughly 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds, with several funds having recently increased their positions. Merewether Investment Management now owns 300,787 shares of the company's stock, after adding 282,587 shares during the most recent quarter, while Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake by 65.2% during an earlier quarter.

Mixed Analyst Sentiment Heading Into the Report

Wall Street analysts had offered a range of views on Itron's stock in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's earnings release, reflecting some uncertainty about the company's near-term trajectory. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold" rating on the stock in early May, while Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a mid-July research note, underscoring the divided views among analysts heading into the earnings report.

An Elevated Level of Short Interest

Ahead of Tuesday's results, some market analysis had also flagged the potential for outsized stock price swings tied to the company's options and short-selling activity. Short interest in Itron's stock appeared elevated heading into earnings, implying the potential for sharper volatility or a short squeeze if the company's results materially surprised the market, a dynamic that appears to have played out following Tuesday's stronger-than-expected earnings beat.

With Itron's updated full-year guidance now pointing toward earnings per share between $6.30 and $6.50, investors will be watching closely in the coming quarters to see whether the company can continue delivering earnings beats even as top-line revenue growth remains under pressure. A conference call with company management, scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, is expected to provide further detail on the factors behind the quarter's performance and management's outlook for the remainder of 2026, along with additional context on the guidance increase that appeared to catch many investors positively by surprise.