HYBE Posts Record Q2 Revenue on BTS Comeback and World Tours, But Shares Sink 16% Amid Kospi Selloff

HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant behind BTS, posted its highest-ever quarterly results Tuesday, powered by a surge in concert, album and merchandise sales tied to comebacks and expanded world tours across its roster of K-pop groups, even as the company's shares plunged more than 16% amid a broader selloff across South Korean markets.

HYBE said on the 28th that it posted second-quarter consolidated revenue of 1.45 trillion won and operating profit of 170.9 billion won, marking record highs on both fronts.

A Historic Quarter for Revenue and Profit

Tuesday's results marked several milestones for the company that had not previously been achieved in a single quarter. Both revenue and operating profit hit all-time quarterly highs, with quarterly revenue topping 1 trillion won and operating profit surpassing 100 billion won for the first time in the company's history. Cumulative first-half revenue also exceeded 2 trillion won for the first time.

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Where the Growth Came From

The company's revenue growth was spread across its core business segments, with concerts, albums and licensed merchandise all contributing to the record results. By segment, concert revenue reached 647.7 billion won and album revenue totaled 326.8 billion won. The merchandise and licensing segment also set a record high at 310.6 billion won, helped by the expansion of concert activity, while the company's operating margin came in at 11.8%, remaining in double digits.

BTS Leads the Charge

BTS, which began a world tour in April following the group's return from military service, was cited as a primary driver of the quarter's growth. According to global music data analytics firm Luminate, the group's new album "ARIRANG" ranked No. 1 in U.S. vinyl and CD sales. The world tour also generated broader economic ripple effects, boosting consumption and tourism demand in the regions hosting the group's concerts.

A Deep Roster of Contributing Acts

BTS was far from the only act driving HYBE's record quarter, with the company's broader roster posting strong results across the board. In the first half, every HYBE artist released a new album, and HYBE artists accounted for half of the U.S. top 10 CD sellers during that period. In Korea's official album sales tally, seven teams besides BTS, including Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, and Team, Boynextdoor, TWS and Katseye, achieved million-seller status.

Katseye in particular stood out with a strong run of accolades and sales figures during the period. Katseye won three awards at the 2026 American Music Awards, and the group's cumulative sales for its first and second mini albums surpassed 5.25 million copies. A joint digital single from LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and Katseye titled "ICONIC BY MISTAKE" also drew a strong response overseas.

An Aggressive Touring Schedule

Live performances played a central role in the quarter's results, with HYBE's roster maintaining an unusually heavy touring calendar. HYBE music group artists held 119 shows across 12 teams in the first half of the year, with more than 200 additional shows slated for the second half. Enhypen, LE SSERAFIM, Boynextdoor and Katseye are among the acts set to embark on world tours in the months ahead.

Weverse Fan Platform Also Sets Records

Beyond music sales and touring revenue, HYBE's fan engagement platform also posted its strongest performance to date during the quarter. Fan platform Weverse continued to grow, with average monthly active users reaching a record high of 14.43 million in the second quarter. Total payment volume and average revenue per paying user rose 12% and 24%, respectively, from the previous quarter.

CEO Highlights the Results

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang framed the quarter's performance as evidence of the company's broader significance to South Korea's cultural export industry. "In the second quarter, HYBE redefined the global entertainment market and proved through results that it functions as a core export infrastructure for the domestic cultural industry," Lee said, adding that the results reflect steady efforts toward business innovation and that the company will continue pursuing strategies for expansion and growth.

Shares Sink Despite Record Results

Despite the historic quarterly performance, HYBE's stock did not escape Tuesday's broader market turmoil in South Korea. Shares of HYBE fell 16.09%, or 36,200 won, to close at 188,800 won, caught up in a market-wide selloff that had little to do with the company's own results.

A Brutal Day for South Korean Markets

HYBE's decline came amid one of the most severe single-day selloffs South Korean markets have experienced this year, driven primarily by a rout in semiconductor and memory chip stocks. On the 28th, the Kospi index fell more than 8%, triggering a circuit breaker on the main board, marking the third such trading halt in South Korea during the month of July alone. That broader index-wide selloff, driven by heavy losses in chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, appears to have dragged down shares across the market, including strong performers like HYBE, regardless of individual company fundamentals.

A Disconnect Between Fundamentals and Stock Performance

Tuesday's trading illustrates a disconnect between HYBE's underlying business performance and how its stock traded on the day results were announced, a pattern not uncommon when broader market forces overwhelm company-specific news. Even as HYBE delivered record revenue, record operating profit and a growing base of paying fans on its Weverse platform, its shares moved primarily in line with the sharp, market-wide declines affecting nearly every major stock on the Kospi that day.

With more than 200 additional shows planned across HYBE's roster for the second half of the year, and several major acts, including Enhypen, LE SSERAFIM, Boynextdoor and Katseye, preparing for upcoming world tours, the company appears positioned to build on Tuesday's record results in the coming quarters. Whether HYBE's stock can recover from Tuesday's steep decline is likely to depend heavily on how quickly the broader selloff across South Korean chip and technology stocks stabilizes, rather than on any change in the company's own underlying business momentum.