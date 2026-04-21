SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean police asked prosecutors Tuesday to request a court warrant for the arrest of Bang Si-Hyuk, the billionaire founder and chairman of HYBE, the entertainment powerhouse behind global K-pop sensation BTS, escalating a long-running investigation into alleged fraudulent trading tied to the company's 2020 initial public offering.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's financial crimes investigation unit confirmed it had booked Bang on suspicions of violating the Capital Markets Act through unfair trading practices. Authorities allege he misled early investors before HYBE's stock market debut, steering them to sell shares at undervalued prices to a private equity fund linked to his associates, resulting in illicit gains estimated at around 190 billion won, or roughly $129 million.

Police had questioned Bang multiple times since the probe intensified in late 2025, with the most recent summons occurring in September 2025. The warrant request marks a significant escalation after months of scrutiny, during which investigators examined pre-IPO share transactions. If prosecutors approve and a court grants the warrant, Bang could face detention pending trial, with a hearing typically scheduled within two to three days.

Bang's legal team expressed regret over the move, stating that their client had cooperated fully and consistently with the investigation. They did not directly address the specific allegations but emphasized his ongoing contributions to the industry. HYBE declined immediate comment on the warrant request.

The case centers on events surrounding HYBE's IPO in October 2020, when the company — then known as Big Hit Entertainment — went public amid massive hype fueled by BTS's global dominance. Bang, often called the "godfather of K-pop" for his role in discovering and shaping BTS, founded the agency in 2005. Under his leadership, HYBE expanded into a multibillion-dollar empire with multiple labels, including ADOR, Source Music and Pledis, while diversifying into gaming, webtoons and artist management.

Prosecutors will now review the police request before deciding whether to seek formal detention. The development comes as BTS members prepare for a highly anticipated group comeback and world tour following their mandatory military service. Several members have been discharged, with full group activities resuming in 2025. Reports emerged recently that the U.S. Embassy in Seoul had inquired about temporarily lifting Bang's existing travel ban to facilitate his attendance at BTS-related events, though police indicated any such request would be evaluated under legal principles.

The allegations have sent ripples through South Korea's entertainment sector, where HYBE stands as one of the dominant players. Shares in HYBE fell sharply in early trading Tuesday amid the news, reflecting investor concerns over leadership uncertainty at a critical juncture for the company. Bang's personal fortune, largely tied to his stake in HYBE, has made him one of Korea's wealthiest individuals, with estimates placing his net worth in the billions.

Industry observers noted the irony of the timing. Bang built his reputation on innovation and artist-centric strategies that propelled BTS from underground hopefuls to stadium-filling superstars with hits like "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." The group has broken numerous records, including as the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 and sell out global tours. Fans, known as ARMY, expressed shock and concern on social media, with many calling for due process while defending Bang's legacy in nurturing talent.

This is not the first controversy to engulf HYBE in recent years. The company has navigated internal disputes, including a high-profile power struggle with ADOR's former CEO Min Hee-jin in 2024, as well as broader scrutiny over industry practices such as artist contracts and profit distribution. However, the current case focuses narrowly on capital markets violations rather than creative or labor issues.

Police emphasized their commitment to cracking down on market manipulation, stating they would maintain a firm stance against crimes that undermine investor trust. The investigation reportedly examined how early shareholders were allegedly encouraged to sell stakes under the impression that an IPO was not imminent, only for the listing to proceed shortly afterward with significant valuation gains.

Bang, 53, has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent months, focusing on strategic oversight as HYBE pursues global expansion, including partnerships in the United States and Japan. He previously faced questioning in 2025 but denied wrongdoing. Legal experts suggested that proving intent in such complex financial cases could be challenging, potentially leading to prolonged court proceedings if charges are filed.

The warrant request arrives against a backdrop of heightened regulatory attention on South Korea's booming entertainment industry. K-pop contributes substantially to the national economy through exports, tourism and related merchandise, with BTS alone estimated to have generated billions in economic impact. Any disruption at HYBE could affect not only its roster — which includes acts like NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and SEVENTEEN — but also the broader ecosystem of trainees, producers and staff.

Supporters of Bang point to his visionary role in transforming the K-pop landscape. He famously took a hands-on approach with BTS, emphasizing authentic storytelling and fan engagement over traditional idol formulas. Detractors, however, argue that rapid corporate growth may have prioritized profits over transparency, a tension common in Korea's chaebol-dominated business culture.

As the case progresses, attention will turn to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office and any subsequent court hearing. If arrested, Bang would join a growing list of high-profile figures in entertainment and business facing legal accountability, reflecting South Korea's push for stricter corporate governance.

For ARMY worldwide, the news adds anxiety to an already emotional period of BTS's return. Many expressed hope that the matter would resolve without derailing the group's momentum, while others called for patience and facts over speculation. HYBE's other executives are expected to maintain operations, with contingency plans reportedly in place for leadership continuity.

The probe's outcome remains uncertain. Police described the investigation as nearly complete in recent briefings, suggesting the warrant request represents a culmination of gathered evidence rather than a sudden development. Bang's defense team is likely to challenge the allegations vigorously, potentially arguing that all transactions complied with prevailing regulations at the time.

In the fast-paced world of K-pop, where image and timing are everything, the allegations against one of its most influential architects have sparked intense debate. Some view it as a necessary step toward accountability in an industry long criticized for opaque practices. Others see it as potential overreach that could chill innovation.

As Tuesday unfolded in Seoul, the story dominated Korean media headlines and trended globally on platforms like X and Weverse. Fans shared memories of Bang's early interviews and BTS milestones, blending nostalgia with calls for fairness. Meanwhile, market analysts monitored HYBE's stock performance and potential ripple effects on rival agencies like SM Entertainment and JYP.

The coming days will clarify whether Bang faces detention or continues under investigation without immediate custody. Either way, the case underscores the complex intersection of creativity, commerce and regulation in modern South Korea's cultural export machine.

Bang Si-Hyuk's journey from aspiring music producer to K-pop titan has been remarkable. Now, that legacy faces one of its sternest tests amid allegations that strike at the heart of how HYBE rose to prominence. The music industry, fans and investors alike await the next chapter in a saga that blends chart-topping success with courtroom drama.