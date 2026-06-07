MURFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Sky Sports commentator Jay Townsend has called on the PGA Tour to tighten rules on marking and replacing balls on the green after English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick was criticized for slow play during the third round of the Memorial Tournament.

Fitzpatrick, who has enjoyed a strong 2026 season with three victories and a rise to world No. 4, took considerable time lining up a birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole on Saturday. Townsend expressed frustration on the broadcast, arguing that once a player replaces their ball after marking it, they should not be permitted to lift and re-mark it again.

"He's certainly taking a lot of time," Townsend said. "It comes back to what I was saying yesterday. You shouldn't be able to mark it again after replacing your ball on the green. When you put the ball down, take your hand off, it's in play. This is just too slow. They're playing within the rules, okay. I'm just saying that when every four years they come out with updated rules and stuff, they need to take that away."

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about pace of play on the PGA Tour, where slow rounds have long frustrated players, fans and broadcasters. Fitzpatrick's deliberate routine on the 15th drew particular attention as he ultimately missed the putt, contributing to a round that left him tied for 32nd at three-over par heading into the final day.

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Despite the slow start at Muirfield Village, Fitzpatrick has produced strong results this year. His three wins demonstrate consistency and scoring ability, though recent form has been uneven following a driver change before the Truist Championship. The Englishman has been open about making equipment adjustments to regain his best performance.

Pace of play remains a persistent issue across professional golf. The PGA Tour has implemented various measures over the years, including timing players and issuing penalties, but many observers believe further rule tweaks could improve flow without compromising fairness. Townsend's suggestion targets a specific loophole where players lift and replace balls multiple times while reading putts, adding minutes to rounds.

Experts note that the current rule allows players to mark and lift their ball to clean it or for interference, but repeated re-marking for alignment and reading extends decision time significantly on the greens. A change limiting players to one replacement before the ball is in play could reduce delays while maintaining strategic depth.

Fitzpatrick has faced similar criticism before. In April at the RBC Heritage, his deliberate pace drew negative attention from fans and commentators. The 2026 season has shown flashes of his major-winning form from 2022 at the U.S. Open, but consistency and speed of play have been points of discussion.

The Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus, traditionally attracts a strong field and tests players on a demanding Jack Nicklaus-designed course. Slow play becomes particularly noticeable on broadcast when groups fall behind pace, affecting television scheduling and viewer experience.

PGA Tour officials have not commented directly on Townsend's suggestion, but the organization periodically reviews rules and procedures. The current rules of golf, jointly maintained by the USGA and R&A, allow flexibility on the green, but tours can implement additional pace-of-play policies.

Supporters of stricter rules argue that professional golf should set an example for amateurs and that excessive time on putts disrupts the rhythm of competition. Critics of change worry that limiting options could disadvantage players who rely on meticulous green reading, particularly on complex surfaces like those at Muirfield Village.

Fitzpatrick's season highlights the balance between preparation and execution under pressure. His three victories demonstrate scoring prowess, while world ranking gains reflect sustained excellence. However, equipment changes and occasional slow play incidents have drawn scrutiny during tougher weeks.

The broader conversation around pace of play includes shot clocks on certain shots, group timing and penalties for repeated offenses. Some players have self-policed, while others push boundaries within existing regulations. Townsend's call for a specific green rule adjustment targets a visible pain point for viewers.

Golf analysts suggest that implementing such a change could be straightforward and effective. Once the ball is replaced and the marker removed, the ball would be in play, forcing quicker decisions. This would align with efforts to keep rounds moving while preserving the skill element of putting.

Fitzpatrick has not publicly responded to the latest criticism, focusing instead on his final round performance at the Memorial. The tournament remains a key event in the lead-up to major championships, with strong fields and historic significance.

As the PGA Tour continues evolving its policies, incidents like Fitzpatrick's on the 15th hole fuel discussions about balancing player needs with spectator and broadcast interests. Rule changes occur periodically, with input from players, officials and stakeholders.

The 2026 season has already featured several notable pace-of-play conversations, underscoring that the issue persists despite previous initiatives. A targeted adjustment on the green could represent a practical step forward without overhauling broader timing systems.

For Fitzpatrick, the remainder of the season offers opportunities to build on early wins and address areas of improvement, including pace. His talent and work ethic have positioned him among the world's best, with potential for further major success if consistency returns.

The Memorial Tournament continues through Sunday, with leaders chasing the $4 million winner's share and valuable FedEx Cup points. Regardless of rule change discussions, the focus remains on performance under pressure on one of golf's premier venues.

PGA Tour leadership will likely monitor fan and commentator feedback as it considers future adjustments. Townsend's straightforward suggestion provides a concrete proposal amid ongoing efforts to enhance the fan experience while respecting the game's traditions.

As professional golf grapples with modernization, small rule tweaks on the green could yield meaningful improvements to pace of play, benefiting players, broadcasters and audiences alike.