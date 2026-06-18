Rory McIlroy Warns PGA Tour's Two-Track Overhaul Could Turn Marquee Events Into Minor League Golf

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Rory McIlroy arrived at Shinnecock Hills this week carrying six major championships, considerable credibility, and a pointed warning for the PGA Tour's leadership: the sweeping structural overhaul being crafted behind closed doors risks degrading the very tournaments that define professional golf.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Open, McIlroy said he fears the proposed two-track competition model — a promotion-and-relegation framework modeled loosely on European soccer — will drain prestige from long-standing events that cannot secure elite-level sponsorships.

"I just think there's going to be certain events that might lose their stature if a sponsor doesn't pony up $30 million, so that's the tough thing," McIlroy said. "An event like last week, the Canadian Open, potentially going to one of these Track Twos — I don't think the Canadian Open should be one of those."

The comments were direct, unsolicited and striking in their scope. McIlroy, who briefly served on the Tour's policy board in 2023 and was arguably the most visible player-ambassador during golf's civil war with LIV, went further than criticizing the plan's mechanics. He questioned its entire premise.

"I think, as they've done all this work, you start to realize that the way the Tour was before LIV came along was actually pretty good," McIlroy said. "It was a pretty good structure, and everything sort of worked pretty well."

A Restructure Years in the Making

The PGA Tour has been working toward a fundamental competitive overhaul since CEO Brian Rolapp took over last fall. At the Players Championship in March, Rolapp publicly signaled the Tour would adopt a two-tiered framework, citing the Premier League's promotion-relegation model as an inspiration. Since then, a Future Competition Committee and a Player Advisory Council have been meeting regularly to hammer out details.

Under the proposal taking shape, Track One would comprise roughly 15 to 18 tournaments — including the four major championships and The Players Championship — featuring fields of approximately 120 to 130 players with 36-hole cuts restored at every event. Track Two would serve as a direct competitive pathway to Track One, with smaller purses, lower sponsorship thresholds, and fields of around 140 players. Between 20 and 30 spots would be available each season for Track Two players to earn promotion, with an additional 10 players joining annually from the DP World Tour under the current Strategic Alliance.

Rolapp said the model is designed to restore competitive meritocracy after years of signature events with 72-player fields and limited cuts. "I think we have lost a lot of that with the smaller field, no-cut events," he said at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month. "The competitive meritocracy that makes this sport great and unique — we've gotten away from, and we're getting back to it."

Despite the momentum, Rolapp acknowledged that the full model likely will not launch until the 2028 season given the complexity involved. "There's all sorts of questions," he said. "It looks like it's more '28 just because of the complexity of not only the competitive model, but also the commercial things you need to do to actually put a new competitive model in place." The Tour's policy board is expected to vote on the framework June 22, the Monday before the Travelers Championship, when Rolapp is also scheduled to brief the media.

Read more PGA Tour Faces Calls for Putting Rule Change After Matt Fitzpatrick Slow Play at Memorial PGA Tour Faces Calls for Putting Rule Change After Matt Fitzpatrick Slow Play at Memorial

McIlroy Is Not Alone

The resistance to the proposed changes extends well beyond one player. Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time major champion whose Memorial Tournament is one of the events most likely to remain on Track One, expressed reservations of his own earlier this month in Dublin, Ohio.

"I don't want to comment on the Tour's schedule because I'm not exactly in favor of what they're doing right now," Nicklaus said at the Memorial. "I want to sit down with Brian and have that conversation. I hate to see tournaments bunched too much together with too many big tournaments too close together. That's a problem, I think, and I think that's going to be a problem for the Tour in the future."

Tournament operators bracing for a second-tier designation have raised similar alarms, questioning whether they would commit to major prize funds for what amounts to a feeder circuit. Broadcast partners have sought clarity on what they are actually paying to air under existing rights agreements. And as Golf Digest reported Tuesday, some players see the proposal as little more than the existing PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour hierarchy repackaged under a different name.

McIlroy's use of the phrase "glorified Korn Ferry events" was blunt in that regard — a direct comparison to a developmental tour that sits below the PGA Tour and carries substantially less prestige.

The LIV Factor

Central to McIlroy's skepticism is the shifting landscape that gave rise to the reform push in the first place. The PGA Tour's scramble to cut fields, increase purses, and consolidate talent at the top was a direct response to LIV Golf's Saudi-backed challenge beginning in 2022. But with LIV's funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund set to be pulled after this season, McIlroy argued the threat that justified those emergency measures has largely dissipated.

"LIV created this false economy where we had to up prize funds and had to cut fields and try to support the top players and all that stuff," McIlroy said. "Which I think needed to happen because that was the only way to retain talent at the time, but now that LIV looks like it's less of a threat, I think, as I said, the old ways of the PGA Tour weren't actually that bad."

That view — that the Tour may have overcorrected in its response to LIV and is now building a permanent structure on a foundation that was always meant to be temporary — is one Rolapp has not publicly engaged with directly. The CEO has maintained that the new model is about restoring the competitive integrity of professional golf for the long term, not about managing the LIV threat specifically.

A Critical Week Ahead

The timing of McIlroy's remarks, arriving days before a consequential policy board vote, is unlikely to be lost on Tour leadership. The six-time major winner acknowledged he no longer has a seat at the table — "I'm not in those rooms," he said — but his words carry weight well beyond the committee rooms at Tour headquarters.

Rolapp is expected to deliver a comprehensive public update on June 23, the day after the board vote, at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. The announcement is anticipated to include which tournaments will be assigned to each track, new market expansions under consideration — cities including Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York and Philadelphia have been discussed — and details on a revamped postseason format that could include match play.

For now, one of professional golf's most influential voices is not yet sold. "I'll continue to play my schedule," McIlroy said, "which is getting less and less as the years go on."

The U.S. Open continues this week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. The PGA Tour's policy board vote is scheduled for June 22.