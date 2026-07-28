Major League Soccer has spent the past several years building toward global relevance, fueled by the arrival of Lionel Messi, a booming broadcast deal and the countdown to this summer's World Cup on home soil. But when it comes to official rankings of the world's strongest soccer leagues, MLS still has significant ground to cover before it can call itself elite.

According to the latest rankings from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, released in January 2026, MLS sits 40th among the world's soccer leagues, well outside the top tier still dominated by Europe's traditional powers.

Europe Still Rules the Rankings

The English Premier League was named the best football league in the world, accumulating 2,369 points according to the IFFHS, dethroning Italy's Serie A, which had held the top spot for the previous two years. The Italian championship dropped to fourth place in the rankings, falling behind Spain's La Liga and Brazil's Brasileirão.

The full top 10, based on IFFHS points, breaks down as follows: the Premier League leads with 2,359 points, followed by La Liga at 2,073, Brazil's Brasileirão at 1,999, Serie A at 1,972, Germany's Bundesliga at 1,880, France's Ligue 1 at 1,502, Liga Portugal at 1,145, Argentina's Primera División at 1,089, the Dutch Eredivisie at 1,064, and Colombia's Categoría Primera A rounding out the top 10 with 1,025.5 points.

The top 20 leagues overall include 12 championships from Europe, five from South America, two from Asia and one from Africa, with the Saudi Pro League and Cyprus's top flight entering the rankings for the first time. The Saudi League, home to Cristiano Ronaldo, was ranked 13th overall with 868.75 points.

MLS Climbs, But Remains Well Outside the Top Tier

Despite not cracking the top 20, MLS has shown clear signs of progress in the IFFHS methodology. In the 2025 rankings, MLS climbed nine positions compared to the previous year, moving up to 40th overall with 426.75 points, up from 49th the year before. The league, now home to stars including Messi, Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller, benefited from that increased star power in the ranking's calculations.

That places MLS well behind the Saudi Pro League despite the Gulf competition's shorter track record on the world stage. The Saudi Pro League sits 13th globally with 868.75 points, placing it 27 positions ahead of MLS, which sits 40th with 426.75 points.

A Different Picture From Other Rankings

Not every ranking system tells the same story, and MLS fares considerably better in some alternative methodologies that weigh factors like squad value, star power and global visibility more heavily than IFFHS's historical, results-based points system. One prominent 2026 ranking places Brazil's Série A atop all non-European leagues, with Portugal, the Netherlands, MLS and Mexico's Liga MX rounding out what that outlet considers a genuinely global top 10.

That same analysis describes MLS as the fastest-rising league in the world rankings, having jumped three places in the 2025-26 cycle, crediting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's MLS Cup triumph with putting American soccer on the global map like never before. The league's combined squad value has also crossed the €1.18 billion mark, with expansion clubs and improved youth academies helping to close the quality gap with Europe.

A separate outlet's 2026 breakdown similarly placed MLS inside a global top 10, ahead of leagues such as the Saudi Pro League and Eredivisie, though that assessment leaned more heavily on financial power, star quality and global appeal than on the points-based, results-driven system IFFHS uses.

Why the Rankings Diverge

The gap between these assessments highlights a broader debate in global soccer about how to measure a league's true strength. IFFHS bases its rankings primarily on club performance in continental and international competitions, along with historical results, a methodology that tends to reward leagues with deep, consistent success in tournaments like the Champions League, Copa Libertadores or AFC Champions League. That system has generally been unkind to MLS, whose clubs have historically struggled to make deep runs in CONCACAF Champions Cup play against Liga MX opposition.

By contrast, rankings built around commercial metrics, squad valuations and star power tend to favor leagues like MLS and the Saudi Pro League, both of which have invested heavily in marquee international talent even as their overall on-field competitiveness against Europe's elite remains unproven.

Read more France, Argentina, Spain, England Emerge as Top Contenders to Win 2026 FIFA World Cup France, Argentina, Spain, England Emerge as Top Contenders to Win 2026 FIFA World Cup

MLS Growth Continues Ahead of the World Cup

Regardless of where various rankings place the league, MLS enters a pivotal stretch as co-host of this summer's World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The 2026 MLS season features 30 clubs split across Eastern and Western Conferences, with a six-week break built into the regular-season schedule from May 25 to July 16 to accommodate the World Cup, which is being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

MLS's long-term outlook has been buoyed by robust infrastructure investment across the league, a lucrative broadcasting partnership with Apple TV, and the arrival of the 2026 World Cup in North America, all factors that observers say point toward continued growth for the league in the years ahead. By star power alone, MLS could make a strong claim to a higher ranking simply by virtue of housing Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the sport's history.

The Bottom Line

For now, where MLS truly stands in the global soccer hierarchy depends heavily on which yardstick is used. By the IFFHS's traditional, performance-based measure, the league remains a distant 40th in the world, trailing not just Europe's traditional powers but also leagues in Argentina, Colombia, Turkey, Belgium and Saudi Arabia. By more commercially oriented rankings that emphasize star power, squad value and global reach, MLS increasingly finds itself discussed in the same breath as historic European and South American competitions.

What both camps agree on is the trajectory: MLS is rising, and the World Cup arriving on its home turf this summer offers the clearest opportunity yet for the league to translate that momentum into a genuine seat at soccer's top table.