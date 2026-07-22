Sydney Named World's Best Steak City for 2026 as These 10 Restaurants Lead Australia's Global Rankings

Sydney has cemented its position as the reigning capital of world-class steak, landing more restaurants on the 2026 World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list than any other city on the planet. With premium Australian beef, wood-fired grilling techniques and a dining culture built around quality red meat, the Harbour City's steakhouse scene has drawn carnivores from around the globe this year.

The London-based World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants guide, now in its seventh year, sends "steak ambassadors" to evaluate restaurants across every continent based on steak quality and selection, ambiance, service, wine list and the reservation experience. This year, 22 Australian restaurants made the global 101, up from 17 the previous year, with Sydney claiming the lion's share of those spots.

Here are 10 of the city's standout steakhouses defining Sydney's dining scene in 2026, drawn from the global rankings, critic reviews and diner acclaim.

1. Margaret, Double Bay

Neil Perry's flagship restaurant remains unrivaled at the top of the Australian scene, ranked second in the world on the 2026 World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list — a position it has now held for a second consecutive year. The woodfired grill turns out precision-cooked cuts sourced from elite producers including Coppertree Farms and Blackmore Wagyu, dry-aged for depth of flavor before hitting the coals. Perry said he was "absolutely thrilled that Margaret continues to be recognised as one of the world's best steak restaurants."

2. AALIA, Martin Place

This CBD hotspot has carved out its own identity by pairing bold Middle Eastern flavors with open-fire grilling and dry-aged cuts, earning the number three ranking in Australia on this year's global list. Under chef Paul Farag, the restaurant recently opened an adjoining wine room that has become popular with the after-work crowd, and its dual-hat accolade has made it one of the city's most talked-about dining destinations.

3. Gran Torino, Double Bay

Neil Perry's Italian venture, situated across the road from Margaret, debuted on the global list this year at number 27, a strong showing for its first appearance. "To see Gran Torino make the list in its debut year is very exciting for us," Perry said.

4. Rockpool Bar & Grill

A longtime pillar of Sydney's steak scene, Rockpool Bar & Grill continues to place among the city's top-ranked restaurants, prized for its selection of Australian Black Angus and Wagyu and its mastery of dry-aging technique. The restaurant's consistency and depth of menu have kept it a fixture on best-of lists year after year.

5. The Gidley

Known for its "spinalis steak," or rib cap, The Gidley has built a loyal following around its premium marbling and has maintained strong diner ratings throughout 2026. The restaurant's focus on a single standout cut has helped distinguish it in an increasingly crowded steakhouse field.

6. 20 Chapel

Despite only arriving in Sydney in 2024, 20 Chapel has climbed quickly through the rankings, having been named among the world's top 100 steak restaurants within a year of opening. Its rapid rise reflects the broader momentum building around Sydney's newer wave of steak-focused venues.

7. Magma by Dany Karam

This fire-focused restaurant has generated strong buzz for its modern, creative approach to open-flame cooking, earning a place among Sydney's most talked-about steak destinations in 2026 and climbing steadily in the global rankings.

8. The Cut Bar & Grill

A CBD venue blending classic steakhouse sensibilities with a contemporary edge, The Cut Bar & Grill placed 93rd on this year's global list, part of a wave of newer city venues elevating Sydney's overall standing.

9. Bistecca

This basement steakhouse specializes in Tuscan-style, coal-grilled T-bone and dry-aged cuts. Bistecca climbed two places on the 2026 global list to land at 97, continuing its steady ascent since opening.

10. Shell House

Rounding out the list, Shell House placed 85th globally in 2026, reflecting Sydney's depth beyond its headline names. The restaurant has built a reputation for pairing quality cuts with an elevated dining room experience overlooking the city.

Beyond the top 10

Sydney's steak dominance extends well past this list. Other locally acclaimed venues generating buzz this year include Porteño, Hubert, Eleven Barrack, Kingsleys and the butchery-restaurant hybrid Victor Churchill, whose dry-aging program judges praised for its "breathtaking precision and undeniable flair." Together, these restaurants underscore just how deep Sydney's steak scene runs beyond its marquee names.

Why Sydney leads the pack

Industry observers point to a combination of factors behind Sydney's rise: access to premium Australian cattle breeds, including Riverine Black Angus and David Blackmore Wagyu, sourced from renowned regions such as Rangers Valley and the Riverina; a new generation of chefs experimenting with open-fire and dry-aging techniques; and a dining culture that has increasingly embraced red meat as a centerpiece of fine dining rather than a supporting act.

The global recognition has come with practical consequences for diners. With 22 Australian restaurants now on the world's best list, reservations at top venues like Margaret and The Gidley have become increasingly difficult to secure, particularly on weekends. Prices at Sydney's top steakhouses typically start around 50 Australian dollars for a quality cut, with premium Wagyu and dry-aged selections commanding significantly more at fine-dining destinations like Margaret and AALIA.

Whether diners are chasing ultra-premium Wagyu or a more approachable pub-style cut, Sydney's steak scene in 2026 offers a breadth of options that has helped the city cement its reputation as the steak capital not just of Australia, but of the world.