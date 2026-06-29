Picture this: trying to plan a family holiday where the kids don't whinge from the back seat, the teenagers actually look up from their phones, and the little ones don't melt down before lunch. Sounds like a fantasy, right? Turns out it's more achievable than most parents think. The trick is picking the right spot.

Charlie Smith from Phil Hoffmann Travel has seen plenty of families come back from trips either glowing or grumbling, and the difference almost always comes down to the destination. So here are seven places that tick the boxes for big kids, small kids, and the grown-ups who somehow have to keep everyone happy.

Gold Coast, Queensland

Let's start close to home. The Gold Coast pretty much built its reputation on family fun, and to be honest, it earns it. You've got theme parks galore, beaches that go on forever, and enough ice cream shops to keep everyone bribed.

Ever noticed how a single day at a theme park can wear out even the most energetic eight-year-old? That's a parenting win right there. Pair the rides with a few lazy beach mornings and you've got the perfect balance of chaos and calm.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali gets a bad rap sometimes as a party island, but families have quietly been loving it for years. The thing is, it's affordable, it's warm, and the kids' clubs at the resorts are genuinely brilliant.

Picture the parents sipping a coconut by the pool while the children learn to make traditional offerings or splash about in a kids' pool with actual supervision. Older kids get a kick out of the monkey forests and the waterslide parks. Just keep an eye on those cheeky monkeys, they've been known to nick a pair of sunglasses or two.

Singapore

Here's the thing about Singapore. It's clean, it's safe, and you can get anywhere on a train that runs like clockwork. For parents who break out in a cold sweat at the thought of complicated logistics, that's a huge relief.

Sentosa Island alone could fill a few days, what with Universal Studios, an aquarium, and beaches. Then there's the Gardens by the Bay, which looks like something out of a sci-fi film. Kids tend to stare up at those giant Supertrees with their mouths open. Worth it just for that moment, honestly.

Fiji

Fiji might be the friendliest place on earth for little travellers. The locals adore children, and plenty of resorts let kids stay and eat free, which softens the blow on the wallet.

The water's so clear you can see fish darting around your ankles. Snorkelling, paddleboarding, building sandcastles that the tide promptly destroys. Simple stuff, but kids remember it. And there's something about the slower pace that helps the whole family unwind without anyone really trying.

Japan

This one surprises people. Japan with kids? Absolutely. It's a country that somehow appeals to every age at once.

Disneyland Tokyo and the Universal park in Osaka are obvious crowd-pleasers. But even the everyday stuff feels like an adventure. Bullet trains that zoom past Mount Fuji, vending machines on every corner, themed cafes, and food that's somehow both fun and weirdly healthy. Teenagers love the gaming culture, and the younger ones go wild for anything Pokemon. This part's a bit tricky if you don't speak the language, but the locals are remarkably patient and helpful.

Hawaii

Hawaii feels like a proper escape without being too far out of reach. Volcanoes, waterfalls, and beaches that look like screensavers. What's not to love?

The other day someone mentioned how their kids spent an entire afternoon just watching turtles bob along near the shore. No screens, no fuss. Try a luau for the evening, where there's fire dancing and feasting and the kind of show that keeps even fidgety kids glued to their seats.

New Zealand

Right across the ditch, New Zealand is an outdoor playground that doesn't require a long-haul flight or a passport full of stamps. Short trip, big payoff.

Think jet boating, glow worm caves, and farm visits where kids can feed lambs. Older ones might fancy a bungy jump while the parents quietly look the other way. The scenery is so dramatic it barely feels real, and there's a Hobbiton tour for the Lord of the Rings fans, of which there are surprisingly many in every family.

A Few Final Thoughts

Look, no destination is perfect, and any trip with kids will have its messy moments. Someone will lose a shoe, someone will refuse to nap, and at least one meal will end in tears. That's just travelling with little people.

But the right place makes all the difference. Whether it's the gentle pace of Fiji or the buzz of Japan, there's something out there that'll have the whole crew happy. And when the kids are happy, well, everyone is.