Perth's coastline stretches along the Indian Ocean with stretches of fine white sand and clear turquoise water that draw both locals and visitors year-round. Western Australia's capital benefits from a Mediterranean climate, reliable sunshine and a string of accessible beaches within easy reach of the city center. Recent guides from tourism authorities and local polls highlight a consistent group of standouts that combine natural beauty, facilities and variety for swimming, surfing, snorkelling and relaxation.

Cottesloe Beach remains the most recognizable. Located about 12 kilometres west of the central business district, it features soft blonde sand, grassy banks lined with Norfolk Island pines and a sheltered swimming area protected by reefs. The beach is patrolled by lifeguards during the warmer months and offers easy access to cafes and restaurants along Marine Parade. The Indiana Teahouse building, now home to Indigo Oscar, provides a focal point for ocean views. In March 2026, the beach hosted the 21st edition of Sculpture by the Sea, with more than 70 works by local, national and international artists installed along the shore. Founder David Handley said of the return after a 2025 hiatus, "It's great to be back in Perth at Cottesloe Beach for the 21st Sculpture by the Sea." The free exhibition drew strong crowds and underscored the beach's dual role as a recreational and cultural landmark. Mornings often deliver the calmest conditions before the afternoon sea breeze, known locally as the Fremantle Doctor, picks up.

Scarborough Beach ranks high for its energy and amenities. Situated roughly 14 kilometres northwest of the city, the long stretch of sand supports swimming, surfing and bodyboarding. Lifeguards patrol year-round in key sections. The foreshore has undergone significant upgrades in recent years, adding a heated ocean pool, skate park, adventure playground, expansive grassed areas and a range of dining options. Sunset markets operate regularly in the warmer months, featuring food stalls and live music. The beach attracts families during the day and a livelier crowd in the evening as the sun sets over the ocean. Nearby Brighton Beach offers a quieter alternative with similar water quality but fewer people.

City Beach has emerged as a strong local favourite. In a late 2025 online poll conducted by a major Perth newspaper that attracted hundreds of votes, City Beach received 27.8 percent support, edging out Scarborough and Cottesloe. The beach sits about 11 kilometres from the CBD and features white sand, rock shelves that create sheltered swimming zones and shady grassed areas ideal for picnics and barbecues. Facilities include a surf club, beach matting for accessibility and a beach wheelchair. Nearby eateries provide casual and more upscale options. Lifeguards operate on weekends and public holidays in the peak season, with a roving presence during the week. Its central location between Cottesloe and Scarborough makes it a convenient choice for those seeking a balance of space and amenities without the heaviest crowds.

Leighton Beach, just north of Fremantle and about 16 kilometres from the city, delivers a more tropical atmosphere. Powdery white sand meets shallow azure water that suits families and less confident swimmers. The beach is patrolled on weekends and public holidays between October and April. Designated dog-exercise areas operate on the northern end. Visitors often bring umbrellas and set up for the day, then stop at nearby cafes such as Bib & Tucker for meals with coastal views. The relatively consistent conditions and proximity to Fremantle's historic precinct make it popular for both swimming and longer stays.

Mettams Pool, further north near Trigg, stands out for its natural lagoon formed by reefs. The calm, shallow water supports snorkelling, with opportunities to see fish, starfish and other marine life close to shore on suitable days. A concrete ramp provides wheelchair access to the sand. The site forms part of Perth's northern beach corridor and pairs well with a visit to nearby Trigg Beach for those interested in surfing. Lifeguard services are limited compared with the major southern beaches, so swimming between any marked flags and checking conditions remains essential. Coffee and basic facilities are available nearby.

These five beaches illustrate the range available along Perth's Sunset Coast. Most offer free public access, with paid parking that can fill quickly on weekends and during peak summer periods from December to February. Water temperatures remain comfortable for swimming well into autumn. Safety advice from local authorities consistently stresses swimming between the flags where lifeguards are present, watching for rips and strong currents, and applying sun protection given the region's high UV levels.

Infrastructure improvements, including accessibility features and foreshore upgrades, have enhanced the visitor experience in recent years. Events such as Sculpture by the Sea add seasonal interest, while everyday facilities support casual day trips. Public transport links, including trains to Cottesloe and buses serving the northern beaches, reduce reliance on cars for some locations.

Perth's beaches continue to rank among Australia's strongest coastal assets for their combination of water quality, sand quality and proximity to urban amenities. Whether seeking an iconic sunset at Cottesloe, the social atmosphere of Scarborough, the local preference for City Beach, the family-friendly shallows of Leighton or the snorkelling calm of Mettams Pool, visitors find consistent natural appeal backed by practical facilities. Conditions can change with wind and swell, so checking local forecasts and beach reports remains advisable before any visit.