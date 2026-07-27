Melbourne continues to draw travelers as one of Australia's most culturally rich cities, blending laneway coffee culture, world-class art institutions and easy access to some of Victoria's most spectacular natural scenery. Here's a look at 10 of the city's standout destinations to visit in 2026.

1. Eureka Skydeck

Rising above the Melbourne CBD, Eureka Tower remains one of the city's most recognizable landmarks, distinguished by its gold-plated glass windows, blue cladding and signature crown. The Eureka Skydeck, located on the 88th floor, offers 285-meter panoramic views as the Southern Hemisphere's highest public observation point. Visitors can step into "The Edge," a glass cube that slides out beyond the building's facade for an added thrill, while a recently refreshed 4D Voyager Theatre and new café have expanded the overall experience atop the tower.

2. Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria

Beyond its year-round appeal as a green escape near the city center, the Royal Botanic Gardens becomes a major draw each winter thanks to Melbourne's beloved illuminated light festival, returning for 2026 with 15 new and returning installations. Running from June 12 through August 2, the 2.1-kilometer trail features highlights including the Australian premiere of "Bifröst," a 20-arch tunnel of flowing light by French studio Pitaya, and "Firefly Field," where 200 glowing points of light by Dutch studio TOER dart above the grass like fireflies. Returning favorites include a reimagined 30-meter Winter Cathedral and the Fire Garden installation, featuring a circular spiral of 150 candles.

3. Queen Victoria Market

A cornerstone of Melbourne's food and shopping culture for more than 140 years, Queen Victoria Market remains one of the city's most authentic destinations, home to more than 600 small businesses spread across its bustling stalls. Visitors can sample fresh produce, local delicacies and handmade goods in a setting that continues to serve as the beating heart of the city's culinary identity.

4. National Gallery of Victoria

Australia's oldest and most-visited art gallery, the National Gallery of Victoria, located on St Kilda Road, remains a must-visit for art lovers, known for its rotating international exhibitions and its striking fountain entrance. The gallery's collection spans centuries of both Australian and international art, offering visitors a comprehensive look at the country's artistic heritage alongside major global works.

5. St Kilda Beach and Luna Park

Melbourne's closest coastal playground, St Kilda Beach, combines swimming, sunset views and a resident colony of little penguins that can often be spotted near the pier rocks around dusk. Recent upgrades to the pier have added new viewing platforms and bike paths, making the area even more accessible for visitors. Just steps away, the historic Luna Park amusement park continues to offer a lineup of thrilling rides, drawing families and thrill-seekers alike with its heritage carnival atmosphere right on the water's edge.

6. Melbourne Cricket Ground

Known widely as the MCG, the Melbourne Cricket Ground stands as Australia's largest, oldest and most popular sporting venue. The stadium has hosted some of the sport's most significant moments, including the first-ever cricket Test match and the 1992 Cricket World Cup, and remains a central gathering point for major sporting events throughout the year, offering guided tours for visitors even outside of match days.

7. Melbourne's Laneways and Street Art

Some of Melbourne's most distinctive character can be found not in a single attraction but in its network of laneways winding through the CBD, lined with hidden cafés, boutique shops and some of the city's most celebrated street art. Wandering through these alleys offers visitors an unfiltered look at the creative energy that has helped earn Melbourne its reputation as Australia's cultural capital, with each laneway offering its own distinct mix of galleries, eateries and murals.

8. Shrine of Remembrance

Built in 1934, the Shrine of Remembrance serves as Victoria's national memorial to Australians who served in war and peacekeeping operations. Visitors can find quiet, reflective space within its Sanctuary, and the surrounding grounds and gardens offer sweeping views back toward the city skyline, making it both a place of historical significance and a scenic overlook in its own right.

9. Yarra Valley

Just outside the city, the Yarra Valley offers one of Melbourne's most popular day-trip destinations, known for its wineries, scenic countryside and wildlife encounters. Visitors frequently combine a Yarra Valley excursion with a stop at Healesville Sanctuary, home to native Australian wildlife, or a ride on the historic Puffing Billy steam train, which winds through the surrounding hills and forests.

10. The Great Ocean Road and Twelve Apostles

No list of Melbourne-area destinations would be complete without the Great Ocean Road, one of Australia's most iconic scenic drives, and its centerpiece attraction, the Twelve Apostles rock formations. Despite the name, only seven limestone sea stacks remain visible today, worn down over time by coastal erosion, but the dramatic cliffside views remain among the most photographed natural landmarks in the country. The drive along the coast offers numerous lookout points and small towns worth stopping in along the way, making it a full-day excursion well suited to travelers looking to pair Melbourne's city offerings with the surrounding region's natural beauty.

Planning your visit

Melbourne's mix of cultural institutions, coastal access and easy day trips into the surrounding Victorian countryside continues to make it one of Australia's most well-rounded destinations for travelers in 2026. Whether visitors are drawn to the city's laneway culture and art scene, its major sporting venues, or the natural landmarks within a short drive, Melbourne offers enough variety to fill an extended stay, with each neighborhood and nearby region adding its own distinct character to the overall experience.