Australian filmmakers have delivered one of the most varied slates of homegrown cinema in recent memory so far in 2026, spanning family animation, zombie horror, concert documentaries and Indigenous drama, even as local audiences continue to favor streaming platforms over cinemas for many of the year's biggest Aussie-made titles. Here is a look at 10 of the most-watched Australian films of the year to date, based on box office performance, streaming popularity and critical attention.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert. Baz Luhrmann's latest ode to the King of Rock 'n' Roll stands as the highest-performing homegrown release at the Australian box office so far in 2026, by a significant margin over every other local production. Built around meticulously restored live footage of Elvis Presley, the film has drawn strong turnout from audiences eager for the kind of imported-star validation that has historically boosted Australian films at the box office, even though Presley himself never performed in Australia.

The Pout-Pout Fish. Sitting just behind EPiC as the second-highest-performing Australian release of the year, this colourful family animation from Brisbane-based studio Like a Photon Creative adapts the popular children's book of the same name and kicked off the year's slate of local releases.

We Bury the Dead. Directed by Zak Hilditch and starring Daisy Ridley alongside Brenton Thwaites, this Tasmanian-set zombie thriller has emerged as one of the year's most talked-about genre entries, following an American woman collecting corpses amid a post-accident zombie outbreak. The film premiered at South by Southwest before its Australian theatrical rollout in February and has drawn praise for its blend of horror and dark comedy set against the Tasmanian landscape.

War Machine. A Victoria-shot science-fiction action film pitting soldiers against robots, War Machine features Australian director Patrick Hughes, co-writer James Beaufort, and cast members including Jai Courtney, Keiynan Lonsdale and Daniel Webber. Despite an $80 million U.S. budget, the film earned just $82,000 at the Australian box office during its brief theatrical run, illustrating a broader trend this year: Australian audiences have overwhelmingly preferred watching Aussie-shot productions like War Machine from their couches on Netflix rather than in cinemas.

Bring Her Back. From brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, following up their breakout horror hit "Talk to Me," Bring Her Back claimed the Best Film honor at the 2026 AACTA Awards, cementing the Philippou brothers as two of the most closely watched genre filmmakers currently working in Australian cinema.

The Deb. Rebel Wilson's directorial debut, adapting the acclaimed stage musical by Hannah Reilly and Megan Washington, overcame production delays and legal controversy to become a genuine crowd-pleaser upon its April release. Set in a fictional country town, the film follows cousins clashing in the lead-up to a debutante ball, blending big laughs and pop-inflected musical numbers with a distinctly Australian sense of humor and local flavor.

Wolfram. Widely regarded as one of the standout Australian films of the year, Wolfram is a spiritual successor to Warwick Thornton's acclaimed "Sweet Country" and continues the celebrated Indigenous filmmaker's exploration of colonial violence and its lasting impact, dating back to his Cannes Caméra d'Or-winning debut, "Samson and Delilah." Critics have singled out Thornton's cinematography as demanding to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Alphabet Lane. Among the strongest new releases of the year, this debut feature from first-time filmmaker James Litchfield stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey and strands its characters against the outback landscape, offering what reviewers described as a playful and unexpectedly original exploration of long-term relationships, loneliness and the difficulty of making friends as an adult, avoiding the sameness sometimes associated with outback-set Australian films.

Jimpa. Sophie Hyde's heartfelt drama stars John Lithgow and Olivia Colman and has drawn attention as one of the year's most emotionally resonant Australian releases, adding to a 2026 slate that has spanned everything from horror and comedy to intimate family drama.

Apex, The Bluff and Balls Up. Rounding out the year's most-watched Aussie-shot content are a trio of major streaming titles that, while not all technically classified as Australian productions given their international financing and creative teams, have nonetheless dominated local streaming charts. Apex, a Netflix survivalist thriller blending elements of a serial-killer story and starring Taron Egerton in an Australian accent, has become one of the platform's most-watched titles domestically. Prime Video's swashbuckling adventure The Bluff and Mark Wahlberg comedy Balls Up, both filmed in Queensland, have similarly drawn strong local streaming numbers, reflecting how Australian audiences are increasingly encountering Aussie-filmed content through their couches rather than at the cinema.

Beyond this list, several other Australian titles have drawn critical acclaim and audience attention throughout 2026, including the Teresa Palmer-led romantic comedy Addition, the Lismore flood documentary Floodland, the Mental As Anything documentary Live It Up, sailing documentary True South, horror debut Proclivitas, Mongolia-set documentary Iron Winter, World War II documentary Under a Bamboo Sky, the fight drama Beast starring Daniel MacPherson and Russell Crowe, and Seven Snipers, featuring Radha Mitchell and Tim Roth.

Industry analysts have continued to push back on the long-standing narrative that Australian films struggle at the box office because they all resemble one another, pointing to 2026's slate as clear evidence to the contrary. Over the course of just a few months, local filmmakers have delivered family animation, romantic comedy, undead horror, Elvis concert footage, queer family drama, Indigenous historical drama and documentary work spanning band biography, natural disaster and rural Mongolia, a level of genre diversity industry observers say rivals any comparable stretch in recent Australian film history.

Despite that variety, Hollywood productions continue to dominate Australia's overall box office rankings for 2026, with only a handful of homegrown or Australian-adjacent titles, including EPiC, The Pout-Pout Fish, and international productions featuring prominent Australian actors such as Wuthering Heights, Song Sung Blue and Crime 101, cracking the year's top 20 releases. Even so, industry figures say the strength and range of this year's Australian film slate suggests local audiences have more reason than ever to support homegrown cinema in theaters, rather than waiting to catch Aussie-made films once they arrive on streaming platforms months later.