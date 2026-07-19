Vietnam has continued to draw growing numbers of international travelers heading into 2026, with the country's blend of centuries-old culture, dramatic landscapes and affordable travel costs keeping it firmly among Southeast Asia's most in-demand destinations. From the terraced mountains of the north to the tropical islands of the south, here are 10 destinations travel guides say should top any Vietnam itinerary this year.

Hanoi. Vietnam's capital sits at the heart of the Red River Delta in the north and continues to charm visitors with its slower, more traditional pace compared with the country's southern metropolis. Travelers typically spend their time exploring the bustling Old Quarter, sipping traditional Vietnamese coffee, and taking in the calm surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake. The city's historical landmarks, including the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Temple of Literature, remain top draws, alongside its widely praised street food scene and easy access to the newly expanded metro system, which has made the city considerably easier to navigate for visitors in recent years.

Ha Long Bay. Roughly three hours east of Hanoi, Ha Long Bay remains one of Vietnam's most iconic destinations, defined by its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone karsts rising dramatically from the sea. Most travelers experience the bay via overnight or multi-day boat cruises, which typically include stops for kayaking, cave exploration and swimming among the dramatic rock formations that have made the bay a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sapa. For travelers drawn to Vietnam's mountainous north, Sapa remains the primary gateway to trekking through terraced rice fields and visiting hill tribe villages, offering some of the country's most striking panoramic views. Guides note that Sapa pairs well with nearby Mu Cang Chai for travelers seeking an extended highland trekking itinerary, and the region has become increasingly popular for multi-day guided hiking expeditions.

Ninh Binh. Often described as "Halong Bay on land," Ninh Binh has grown rapidly in popularity as travelers seek out its dramatic limestone karsts rising above lush rice paddies and quiet rivers. Highlights include boat trips through the emerald waters of Tam Coc, the climb to the Hang Mua viewpoint for sweeping panoramic views over the region, and the ancient temples of Hoa Lu, Vietnam's first capital. With its tranquil villages, cycling paths and warm local hospitality, guides consistently rank Ninh Binh among the destinations that best combine nature, history and relaxation in a single stop.

Hoi An. This lantern-lit ancient town in central Vietnam continues to draw travelers with its well-preserved architecture and atmospheric old streets. Just outside the town, the My Son Sanctuary offers a striking group of temples built by the Cham people between the seventh and 13th centuries, with sunset tours frequently recommended as a way to experience the ruins with fewer crowds. The nearest airport, in Danang, sits roughly a 45-minute taxi ride from Hoi An's town center.

Da Nang. Sitting along Vietnam's central coast, Da Nang combines modern city energy with striking natural scenery, anchored by the sprawling golden sands and turquoise waters of My Khe Beach. The city's iconic Golden Bridge at Ba Na Hills and the nearby Marble Mountains continue to draw thousands of visitors annually, and Da Nang also serves as the starting point for the Hai Van Pass, a scenic coastal motorbike route connecting the city to Hue that has been described as one of the most spectacular coastal drives in the world.

Hue. Vietnam's former imperial capital rounds out central Vietnam's cultural core, offering a deeper look at the country's dynastic history alongside Hoi An's colonial-era charm. Travel guides consistently pair Hue with Hoi An and Da Nang as part of a natural central Vietnam route that balances history, coastline and adventure.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. For travelers seeking adventure beyond Vietnam's more established tourist circuit, this UNESCO-listed national park offers world-class cave exploration, including access to Son Doong Cave, recognized as the largest cave in the world. The park has become an increasingly popular stop for adventure travelers looking to combine Vietnam's cultural highlights with more rugged, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Ho Chi Minh City. Formerly known as Saigon, Vietnam's largest city remains the commercial and cultural hub of the south, offering a sharp contrast to Hanoi's more relaxed pace. Visitors typically split their time between the War Remnants Museum and the Cu Chi Tunnels for history enthusiasts, Ben Thanh Market for shopping and street food, and the city's growing collection of rooftop bars offering panoramic views over the skyline.

Mekong Delta and Phu Quoc. Just outside Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta offers an authentic window into rural Vietnamese life, with early-morning floating markets at Cai Rang and Phong Dien among the most recommended experiences, alongside boat trips showcasing the region's agricultural and fishing traditions. For travelers seeking a beach-focused finish to their trip, Phu Quoc Island offers a more tropical, laid-back alternative, combining pristine beaches with snorkeling, diving in crystal-clear waters, and visits to local pepper farms and fish sauce factories that reflect the island's traditional industries.

Guides note that Vietnam's geography naturally lends itself to a north-to-south travel route, allowing visitors to experience the country's distinct regional identities in sequence: the mountains and rice terraces of the north, the coastal towns and ancient cities of the central region, and the lively cities and tranquil delta landscapes of the south. For thrill-seekers, additional 2026 highlights include kitesurfing along Mui Ne's consistently windy coastline, best enjoyed from November through March, and the increasingly popular multi-day Ha Giang Loop motorbike route through Vietnam's far north.

With affordable travel costs, an expanding transportation network and a well-established circuit of destinations spanning mountains, coastline, ancient cities and modern metropolises, travel guides say Vietnam continues to offer one of Southeast Asia's most complete and accessible travel experiences heading into 2026, whether visitors are drawn to history, adventure, cuisine or simply the country's famously warm hospitality.