Top 10 Hong Kong Stocks on HKEX to Consider Buying in 2026

Hong Kong's equity market on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has demonstrated resilience in 2026, with the Hang Seng Index trading near 25,000 points in early June amid policy support, IPO momentum and recovery in key sectors. Record Southbound Stock Connect flows and strong fundraising activity underscore renewed investor interest.

Analysts point to opportunities in technology, financials, energy and consumer plays, supported by China's stimulus measures and global demand themes. Here are 10 notable HKEX-listed stocks drawing attention for the remainder of 2026, blending blue chips with growth names.

1. Tencent Holdings (0700): The internet and gaming giant remains a core holding with diversified revenue from social platforms, fintech and cloud. Strong cash flow and AI initiatives position it for sustained leadership.

2. Alibaba Group (9988): The e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse benefits from domestic consumption recovery and regulatory clarity. Its cloud growth and global expansion offer significant upside.

3. HSBC Holdings (0005): As a major global bank with deep Asia roots, HSBC gains from higher interest rates and cross-border trade flows. It provides dividend appeal and stability.

4. AIA Group (1299): The pan-Asian life insurer delivers consistent growth through protection and savings products. Its long-duration business model suits a recovering economic environment.

5. Meituan (3690): The delivery and lifestyle services platform capitalizes on China's consumption upgrade. Operational efficiencies and new initiatives drive profitability.

6. BYD (1211): The electric vehicle and battery leader leads in new energy vehicles with strong sales momentum and intelligent driving advancements. It aligns with China's green transition.

7. Xiaomi Corp. (1810): The consumer electronics and EV player expands across smart devices and automotive. Its value positioning and innovation pipeline support growth.

Read more Top 10 Shanghai Stock Exchange Stocks to Watch and Consider Buying in 2026 Top 10 Shanghai Stock Exchange Stocks to Watch and Consider Buying in 2026

8. CNOOC (883): The offshore oil and gas producer benefits from stable energy prices and production ramps. Strong cash returns appeal amid energy security focus.

9. SMIC (981): Semiconductor Manufacturing International advances China's chip self-sufficiency with capacity expansions. AI and tech demand provide tailwinds despite geopolitical hurdles.

10. HKEX (388): The exchange operator itself gains from rising trading volumes, IPO activity and Stock Connect flows. As a beneficiary of market vibrancy, it offers direct exposure to Hong Kong's financial hub status.

These selections reflect a mix of defensive and growth-oriented companies listed on HKEX. The Hang Seng Index has shown solid performance year-to-date, with analysts targeting 28,000-31,000 by year-end, implying further upside.

Hong Kong's market benefits from policy tailwinds, including Beijing's support for the property sector and capital markets. Record IPO fundraising in the first five months of 2026 highlights attractiveness for new listings and secondary activity.

Tech heavyweights like Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan capture digital economy growth, while financial names such as HSBC and AIA provide stability. Energy and new economy plays, including CNOOC, BYD and SMIC, align with national priorities. HKEX itself stands to gain from increased turnover.

International investors access these stocks through Stock Connect schemes, which have seen record activity. Many companies maintain attractive valuations relative to global peers and offer dividends, enhancing total return potential.

Risks include U.S.-China tensions, currency fluctuations and slower global growth. However, attractive entry points and structural reforms mitigate concerns for long-term holders. Sector rotation favors quality names with strong balance sheets and execution track records.

As of early June 2026, turnover leaders include Tencent, SMIC and AIA, reflecting broad participation. Corporate earnings have largely met or exceeded expectations in key areas, supporting sentiment.

Analysts from institutions like DBS and JPMorgan highlight picks such as Alibaba, Tencent, AIA and BYD for their growth profiles. Diversification across these 10 stocks, or via ETFs tracking the Hang Seng Index, helps manage volatility.

Hong Kong's role as an international financial center strengthens with initiatives enhancing connectivity and listings. The market's valuation discount to historical averages and global benchmarks adds appeal for selective buyers.

Investors should monitor upcoming economic data from China, corporate results and regulatory developments. Professional financial advice is essential, as equity investments involve risks and past performance does not guarantee future results.

In summary, HKEX-listed companies offer compelling opportunities in 2026 amid Asia's economic dynamics. From Tencent's digital dominance to HSBC's global reach and BYD's EV leadership, these names embody Hong Kong's strengths as a gateway to China and beyond. With supportive policies and market momentum, disciplined investment in such leaders positions portfolios for potential growth in one of Asia's premier exchanges.