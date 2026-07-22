NEW YORK — The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's primary gauge of expected market turbulence, edged higher Wednesday morning as investors braced for a pivotal round of technology earnings and continued to weigh geopolitical risk in the Middle East.

The index, widely known by its ticker VIX and commonly referred to as the market's "fear gauge," stood at 17.29 as of 8:25 a.m. Central time, up 0.24 points, or 1.41%, on the day. The modest uptick reflects a slightly more cautious posture among options traders heading into Wednesday's session compared with recent trading days.

What the VIX measures

The VIX Index is designed to provide a real-time estimate of the expected volatility of the S&P 500 over the coming 30 days, calculated using the midpoint of live S&P 500 index option bid and ask prices. Introduced by Cboe Global Markets in 1993 and updated in 2003 in partnership with Goldman Sachs, the index has become one of the most closely watched indicators of investor sentiment, with higher readings generally signaling greater anticipated market swings and lower readings suggesting calmer conditions ahead.

Wednesday's reading remains well within the index's historically typical range. Over the trailing 52 weeks, the VIX has fluctuated between 13.38 and 35.30, meaning the current level of roughly 17 sits closer to the lower end of that spectrum, indicating relatively subdued volatility expectations compared with periods of heightened market stress earlier in the year.

Recent trends in volatility

The VIX has traded in a fairly narrow band over the past month, with data showing a 30-day high of 20.72 and a low of 14.96, and an average reading of roughly 16.94 over that stretch. The index closed at 18.65 on Monday, down slightly from a previous close of 18.77, before opening Wednesday's session even lower, around 17.21, ahead of its modest intraday climb.

That relative calm follows a period of sharper swings in market sentiment earlier this year. The VIX spiked well above 26 in March amid broader market uncertainty, a reading roughly 50% higher than current levels, underscoring how quickly volatility expectations can shift depending on the news cycle.

Why volatility ticked up Wednesday

Wednesday's modest rise in the VIX comes as investors prepare for earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla, both scheduled for release after the market closes. Big technology earnings reports frequently introduce short-term uncertainty into options pricing, as traders position themselves for potentially significant stock moves depending on whether results beat or fall short of Wall Street's expectations, particularly given the outsized role AI-related spending has played in driving market performance this year.

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Beyond earnings, rising oil prices tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran have added another layer of caution to markets this week. Higher energy costs, combined with fresh U.S. tariffs including a recently imposed levy on Canadian goods, have contributed to a more guarded tone among investors even as major indexes have continued trading near record territory.

How the VIX is used by investors

Beyond serving as a sentiment indicator, the VIX underpins an entire ecosystem of tradable financial products, including VIX futures, introduced in 2004, and VIX options, which allow market participants to hedge against volatility risk separately from directional price risk in the broader market. More recently, Cboe introduced Mini VIX futures, contracts sized at one-tenth of the standard VIX futures contract, designed to give traders greater flexibility and precision when managing volatility exposure in their portfolios.

Because the VIX tends to rise when stock prices fall sharply, and fall when markets are calm, it is often described as moving inversely to the broader market, a relationship that has made VIX-based products popular tools for portfolio hedging during periods of anticipated turbulence, such as major earnings releases or significant geopolitical developments.

A market watching closely for signals

Analysts covering the options market have noted that current volatility levels suggest investors are not pricing in significant near-term macroeconomic risk, even as individual catalysts like this week's tech earnings carry the potential to move markets sharply in either direction. That combination, a low overall VIX reading alongside high-stakes individual earnings events, is not unusual, but it does mean that any significant surprise from Wednesday evening's Alphabet or Tesla results could trigger a more pronounced reaction in both individual stock prices and the broader volatility index in the sessions that follow.

With Alphabet and Tesla both reporting after Wednesday's close, market participants will be watching closely for any subsequent move in the VIX during after-hours trading and into Thursday's session, particularly if either company's results diverge meaningfully from analyst expectations. Additional volatility catalysts later this week include further corporate earnings reports from other major companies, as well as ongoing developments in Middle East tensions that have kept oil prices, and by extension broader market sentiment, in flux.

For now, Wednesday's modest increase in the VIX reflects a market that remains largely calm by historical standards, even as investors position cautiously ahead of a stretch of earnings reports widely viewed as one of the most consequential of the current corporate reporting season.