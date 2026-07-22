Aehr Test Systems Stock Soars 26% as AI Chip-Testing Demand Extends Rally After Earnings Beat This Month

Shares of Aehr Test Systems surged 25.70%, or $19.88, to $97.24 Tuesday, extending a remarkable rally that has seen the small-cap semiconductor testing company's stock climb hundreds of percentage points this year on the strength of accelerating demand tied to artificial intelligence chip production.

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Tuesday's gains continue a volatile but overwhelmingly upward stretch for the stock following the company's blowout fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report released July 14, which sent shares surging as much as 44% in a single session at the time, marking Aehr's best single-day gain since July 2021. The stock has now climbed roughly 320% to 420% so far in 2026, depending on the measurement window, pushing the company's market capitalization to approximately $2.7 billion.

A quarter that swung from loss to profit

Aehr's fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended May 29, delivered results that comfortably exceeded Wall Street expectations across nearly every key metric. The company reported net revenue of $18.8 million, up 33% year over year, alongside adjusted net income of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per share, a dramatic swing from a loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Wall Street analysts had projected an adjusted loss of roughly $0.01 per share heading into the report, making the actual results a significant beat.

Aehr, which manufactures machines used to test semiconductors under intense conditions in order to identify defects before chips reach production, saw record quarterly bookings of $60.7 million, more than five times the bookings recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. Including bookings that occurred after the quarter's official close, the company's effective backlog reached $100.6 million, giving Aehr substantial visibility into future revenue.

CEO points to accelerating AI-driven demand

Aehr CEO Gayn Erickson attributed the company's strong results directly to surging demand tied to artificial intelligence applications. "Demand from AI-related applications continued to accelerate," Erickson said following the earnings release.

Erickson also expressed confidence in the company's broader multiyear growth trajectory. "With multiple customers entering or expanding production, a record backlog, and additional opportunities under discussion, we believe Aehr is well positioned for multiple years of strong revenue growth," Erickson said.

Aggressive growth guidance for the year ahead

Beyond the strong quarterly results, Aehr's forward guidance for fiscal 2027 further fueled investor enthusiasm. Management projected revenue growth of 160% to 200%, targeting total revenue between $130 million and $150 million, dramatically above the roughly $85 million Wall Street had been forecasting heading into the report. The company also guided toward adjusted net margins of between 18% and 22% for the coming fiscal year, reflecting management's expectation that improving operating leverage will continue translating into stronger profitability as revenue scales.

Company leadership specifically highlighted AI processors, silicon photonics and memory chips as key growth drivers expected to power continued demand for Aehr's testing solutions in the year ahead.

Diversifying beyond AI into automotive and power semiconductors

Beyond its core AI-related testing business, Aehr has continued expanding its footprint within the electric vehicle and power semiconductor markets. The company reported more than $8 million in new silicon carbide burn-in orders tied to electric vehicle programs in China, along with an order from a top global automaker, underscoring Aehr's growing role supporting power semiconductor testing needs across the automotive sector.

Aehr has also continued receiving follow-on orders for its FOX-XP burn-in systems from customers in the silicon photonics space, directly tying the company to the broader boom in AI optical interconnect technology and hyperscale data center infrastructure buildouts. Additional follow-on orders from a major silicon photonics networking customer and a data center optical transceiver supplier were reported earlier this month, with deliveries from those orders expected within six months.

A stock defined by extreme volatility

Even amid its dramatic overall gains this year, Aehr's stock has been characterized by exceptionally sharp day-to-day swings, a pattern common among smaller-cap companies closely tied to the broader AI infrastructure investment narrative. In the days surrounding its earnings report, shares moved as much as 34.23% higher in a single session, and later swung between an intraday high of $110.20 and a closing price of $87.79 on the same trading day, reflecting the kind of wide, fast-moving price action that has attracted significant attention from momentum-focused traders throughout the stock's recent run.

A balance sheet strengthened by a recent capital raise

Aehr's financial position has also improved considerably in recent weeks, with the company reporting $116.5 million in cash following a recent equity raise, providing additional balance-sheet flexibility as it works to scale production capacity to meet its ambitious fiscal 2027 growth targets.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive recent trajectory, some caution has emerged around insider trading activity, with reports indicating that company insiders sold approximately $20.2 million worth of shares over the trailing three months, with no corresponding insider purchases reported during that same period, a dynamic some investors have flagged as worth monitoring even amid the stock's dramatic rally.

With Aehr's stock continuing to climb toward its June 15 record high of $126.62, investors are likely to continue closely watching for additional order announcements tied to AI processors, silicon photonics and power semiconductor testing demand as the company works to execute on its aggressive fiscal 2027 growth targets. Given the stock's history of sharp, rapid price swings in both directions, Aehr is likely to remain one of the more closely watched high-volatility names within the broader AI infrastructure and semiconductor testing space in the weeks ahead.