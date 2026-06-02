Broadcom Soars in Pre-Market Trading Ahead of Critical AI-Focused Earnings Report

NEW YORK — Broadcom Inc. shares jumped sharply in pre-market trading Tuesday, climbing more than 6% to around $490 after closing at $459.97, up 2.95% on the day, as investors positioned for the semiconductor giant's fiscal second-quarter results amid surging demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

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The move extends Broadcom's strong run in 2026, driven by its expanding role as a key supplier of custom AI accelerators and networking solutions for hyperscale data centers. With earnings scheduled after the market close on Wednesday, June 3, analysts expect another robust report highlighting continued acceleration in AI revenue.

Broadcom, whose products power everything from Google's custom tensor processing units to networking infrastructure for major cloud providers, has emerged as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the global AI buildout. Its custom silicon business has seen explosive growth, positioning the company as a critical player alongside larger peers like Nvidia.

AI Momentum Powers Recent Gains

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Broadcom reported record revenue of $19.31 billion, up 29% from the prior year. AI-related semiconductor revenue reached $8.4 billion, more than doubling year-over-year and exceeding internal forecasts.

CEO Hock Tan highlighted the strength at the time, attributing gains to "robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking." The company guided second-quarter AI semiconductor revenue to approximately $10.7 billion.

That guidance helped fuel optimism, with analysts raising price targets in recent days. Morgan Stanley increased its target to $485 from $470, maintaining an overweight rating. Susquehanna raised its target to $490 from $450.

Broadcom has secured major deals with hyperscalers including Google, Meta, and newer customers such as Anthropic and OpenAI. Management has expressed confidence in a multi-year runway, with line-of-sight to more than $100 billion in annual AI chip revenue by fiscal 2027.

Earnings Expectations and Guidance in Focus

Wall Street anticipates Broadcom will report second-quarter revenue near $22 billion, representing 47% year-over-year growth, in line with the company's prior outlook. Adjusted earnings per share are expected around $2.40.

Investors will scrutinize several metrics: the exact split between custom AI accelerators and networking products, progress with new customers, and any updates to full-year guidance. Options pricing implies a potential post-earnings move of around 9-10% in either direction.

The company's infrastructure software segment, which includes contributions from the 2023 VMware acquisition, has shown more modest growth but provides stability. First-quarter software revenue was roughly flat year-over-year at $6.8 billion.

Valuation and Market Context

At current levels, Broadcom trades at a premium valuation, reflecting its AI leadership. The stock has risen more than 30% year-to-date in 2026 and hit fresh record highs near $466 recently. Analysts maintain a consensus moderate buy rating with an average price target around $455-$485, though some see upside to $500 or higher on strong results.

Broadcom's success reflects broader semiconductor sector dynamics. While memory and graphics chips grab headlines, custom ASICs and high-speed networking have become essential infrastructure for training and inference at scale. Broadcom's partnerships give it visibility into multi-year spending plans from the world's largest technology companies.

Challenges and Risks

Despite the upbeat narrative, risks remain. Customer concentration is high, with a handful of hyperscalers driving the majority of AI revenue. Supply chain constraints on advanced packaging and components could limit upside if demand outstrips capacity.

Geopolitical tensions and potential U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips to certain markets also warrant monitoring. Additionally, any softening in overall AI capital expenditure from big tech could pressure growth expectations.

Broadcom has returned significant capital to shareholders. In the first quarter, it paid $3.1 billion in dividends and repurchased $7.8 billion in stock. The quarterly dividend stands at $0.65 per share.

Broader Industry Outlook

The AI infrastructure boom continues to reshape the semiconductor landscape. Companies capable of delivering both high-performance custom silicon and efficient networking solutions are best positioned for sustained growth. Broadcom's dual strengths differentiate it from pure-play GPU providers.

Recent partnerships, including collaborations with Samsung Electronics and others, underscore efforts to diversify manufacturing and expand capacity.

As earnings approach, market focus remains squarely on execution. A beat and raised guidance could propel shares toward $500, while any signs of slowing momentum might trigger a pullback toward recent support levels around $440.

Longer-Term Perspective

Over the next several years, analysts project compound annual revenue growth exceeding 30% for Broadcom, driven primarily by AI. Earnings growth could outpace that as margins remain healthy around 68% adjusted EBITDA.

The company's strategy of layering new AI accelerator customers while expanding networking attach rates positions it for multi-generation revenue streams. Success in converting design wins into high-volume production will determine whether current valuations prove justified.

Broadcom's trajectory reflects the maturation of AI from experimental technology to core infrastructure investment. As enterprises and cloud providers commit billions to data center expansion, suppliers like Broadcom stand to benefit for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday's pre-market strength signals investor confidence heading into the report. Whether that optimism is validated will depend on Wednesday's numbers and forward-looking commentary from management. In a market increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, Broadcom has established itself as an essential enabler.