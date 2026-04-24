Texas Instruments Stock Soars Nearly 19% on Q1 Earnings Beat, Strong Data Center and Industrial Demand

DALLAS — Texas Instruments Inc. shares skyrocketed more than 18% Thursday after the analog chip giant crushed Wall Street expectations for the first quarter and issued upbeat guidance fueled by surging demand from data centers and industrial customers.

The stock (NASDAQ: TXN) opened at $260.76 and climbed as high as $281.11 in morning trading on April 23, up about $44 from Wednesday's close of $236.31. Volume surged well above average as investors cheered the strongest quarterly report in years from the Dallas-based semiconductor leader.

Texas Instruments reported first-quarter revenue of $4.83 billion, a 19% jump from the year-ago period and well above analysts' consensus estimate of around $4.53 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.68, smashing estimates of $1.36 and marking a 31% increase year-over-year.

"Our results reflect broad-based strength across our markets, particularly in industrial and enterprise systems," said Haviv Ilan, chairman, president and CEO, in prepared remarks. The company highlighted robust performance in its core Analog segment, which generated $3.92 billion in revenue, up 22% year-over-year.

The Embedded Processing segment also contributed, posting $723 million in revenue, up 12%. Operating profit rose 37% to $1.81 billion, underscoring improved margins amid recovering demand.

Investors appeared particularly encouraged by the company's forward-looking outlook. Texas Instruments guided for second-quarter revenue between $5.00 billion and $5.40 billion, with a midpoint of $5.20 billion that tops consensus forecasts. EPS guidance of $1.77 to $2.05 also exceeded expectations.

Analysts quickly responded with a wave of upgrades and price target hikes. Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised its target to $320 from $235. Other firms including Baird, Rosenblatt, KeyBanc, Jefferies and Barclays followed suit with significant increases, pushing average targets well above $250.

"This is more than just data-center tailwinds," one analyst noted. While AI-driven server demand helped, strength in industrial applications and steady automotive recovery played key roles. TI did not cite rising prices as a major factor but signaled potential increases later in the year.

The results come as the broader semiconductor industry navigates a recovery phase. Texas Instruments, long known for its focus on analog chips used in everything from industrial equipment to cars and consumer electronics, has benefited from diversification away from the more volatile personal electronics segment.

Founded in 1930, Texas Instruments remains a cornerstone of American semiconductor manufacturing. The company has aggressively expanded its internal production capacity, supported in part by CHIPS Act incentives. Trailing 12-month free cash flow reached $4.35 billion, up 154% year-over-year.

Shareholder returns remain robust. The board recently declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, payable in May. Over the past year, TI has returned more than $6 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Wall Street's reaction reflected relief after months of cautious sentiment around cyclical recovery in chips. TI shares had already climbed more than 60% year-to-date entering the report, but Thursday's move pushed the stock to fresh all-time highs and underscored confidence in sustained growth.

Industry observers point to several tailwinds. Data center buildouts for AI training and inference continue at a rapid pace, boosting demand for power management and signal chain products where TI holds leading positions. Industrial automation, factory upgrades and electrification trends provide additional support.

Challenges remain. The company has faced headwinds in personal electronics and certain automotive segments tied to China. However, management expressed optimism about inventory normalization and broader market recovery. Capital expenditures are expected to moderate slightly, signaling confidence in existing capacity.

Analysts now forecast full-year growth in the mid-to-high teens, with potential for further upside if industrial markets accelerate. Consensus price targets have risen sharply post-earnings, though some caution that valuation — with a forward P/E around 36-40 — leaves limited room for error.

Texas Instruments' performance stands in contrast to more AI-centric names that have dominated headlines. Its steady, diversified portfolio has historically provided resilience through cycles, a trait investors rewarded handsomely on Thursday.

Looking ahead, the company will host its annual meeting and continue investing in advanced manufacturing. The pending acquisition of Silicon Labs, announced earlier, aims to bolster its position in embedded wireless connectivity, further diversifying its portfolio.

Market reaction extended beyond TI. Peers in the analog and industrial chip space saw gains, while the broader Nasdaq and semiconductor index traded mixed amid rotation and profit-taking elsewhere.

For investors, Thursday's surge highlights the power of earnings beats in a market hungry for growth stories grounded in real demand rather than hype. Texas Instruments has delivered eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth, positioning it well for what many expect to be a multi-year upcycle in semiconductors.

Company executives struck a balanced tone on the earnings call, acknowledging macro uncertainties but emphasizing execution and long-term structural opportunities in electrification, automation and AI infrastructure. Gross margin stood at approximately 58%, reflecting operational efficiency.

As trading continued Thursday morning, shares consolidated some gains but remained up sharply. The move caps a remarkable run for a stock once viewed as defensive and slow-growing. With data centers and industrial markets firing on multiple cylinders, Texas Instruments appears to have caught the AI wave without abandoning its traditional strengths.