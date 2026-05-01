Glaukos Stock Surges 18% on Record Q1 Sales Beat and Raised 2026 Outlook as iDose TR Demand Soars

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — Glaukos Corp. shares jumped more than 17% Thursday, climbing to $137.49 in morning trading after the ophthalmic medical technology company posted record first-quarter sales that crushed expectations and raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, driven by explosive adoption of its iDose TR glaucoma implant.

The company reported net sales of $150.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, a 41% increase from the year-ago period on a reported basis and 39% on a constant-currency basis. The results far exceeded Wall Street forecasts around $137 million, marking another strong quarter for the glaucoma-focused innovator.

U.S. glaucoma sales led the charge, reaching a record $93.5 million, up 58% year-over-year. International glaucoma revenue added $35.8 million, rising 23% on a reported basis. The iDose TR, Glaukos' groundbreaking dropless, long-duration intracameral implant that continuously delivers glaucoma medication, contributed approximately $54 million in the quarter as physician and patient uptake accelerated.

"This performance reflects strong execution across our commercial and development priorities," CEO Thomas Burns said in the earnings release. "Our teams continue to demonstrate the strength of our differentiating technology platforms as we advance as an increasingly diversified leader in ophthalmology."

Investors rewarded the outperformance and forward-looking optimism. Glaukos raised its full-year 2026 net sales guidance to $620 million to $635 million, up from the previous range of $600 million to $620 million. The update signals confidence in sustained momentum for iDose TR and the broader glaucoma franchise.

The stock's surge came on heavy volume as traders reacted to the beat-and-raise report released after the market close Wednesday. Shares had traded around $117 before the move, reflecting renewed enthusiasm for Glaukos' interventional ophthalmology strategy.

Glaukos specializes in minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices and novel pharmaceutical therapies. Its iStent family of micro-bypass implants and the newer iDose TR aim to reduce or eliminate the need for daily eye drops, addressing a major challenge in glaucoma management where patient non-compliance often leads to disease progression.

Gross margin performance remained robust. GAAP gross margin stood at approximately 78%, while non-GAAP gross margin reached about 84%, up 120 basis points year-over-year. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $19.8 million, or 34 cents per share, and a non-GAAP net loss of $10.4 million, or 18 cents per share — both better than expected.

Glaukos ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet: $280.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, and no debt. This financial flexibility supports ongoing commercialization, pipeline development and potential strategic opportunities.

Analysts largely viewed the results positively. The beat on both top and bottom lines, combined with the guidance raise, validated Glaukos' growth trajectory amid a competitive ophthalmology landscape. Several firms noted the accelerating iDose TR ramp as a key positive, with real-world physician feedback highlighting the implant's ease of use and clinical benefits.

The glaucoma market represents a significant opportunity. With millions of patients worldwide requiring ongoing treatment, therapies that improve adherence and outcomes carry substantial commercial potential. Glaukos' pipeline also includes candidates for corneal disorders and retinal diseases, providing longer-term diversification.

Challenges remain. The company continues to invest heavily in commercial infrastructure, clinical trials and manufacturing scale-up for iDose TR. Competition from established pharmaceutical eye-drop makers and other device players persists. Reimbursement dynamics and physician training curves can influence adoption rates.

Still, momentum appears firmly positive. Recent regulatory wins, including a permanent J-code for its Epioxa corneal cross-linking therapy, further bolster the portfolio. Glaukos has positioned itself as a leader in "interventional ophthalmology," blending devices, drugs and sustained-delivery platforms.

Wall Street consensus price targets have trended higher in recent months, with several analysts maintaining Buy or Outperform ratings. The raised guidance places Glaukos on track for roughly 25-30% growth in 2026, a pace that could support further multiple expansion if execution remains strong.

For investors, Thursday's rally underscores Glaukos' transition from a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery pioneer to a broader ophthalmic platform company. The iDose TR launch has been a pivotal catalyst, shifting revenue mix and demonstrating the company's ability to commercialize innovative therapies at scale.

Looking ahead, management will provide more color on the Q1 conference call and future catalysts. Key focus areas include international iDose TR expansion, pipeline progress in retina and cornea, and margin trends as volumes grow. The company's May investor events or scientific presentations could offer additional visibility.

Broader sector dynamics also favor Glaukos. Aging populations drive demand for eye care, while innovation in drug delivery and surgical techniques addresses unmet needs. Glaukos' cash position and debt-free status provide a competitive advantage in funding R&D and acquisitions.

Risks include slower-than-expected adoption curves, regulatory hurdles for new indications, and macroeconomic pressures on elective procedures. Yet the first-quarter results and guidance increase suggest Glaukos is navigating these challenges effectively.

As the stock consolidated some of Thursday's gains, the narrative around Glaukos has clearly shifted toward growth. From its roots in tiny stents to sustained-release implants, the company continues to push boundaries in preserving vision for patients worldwide.

For a medical technology firm in a specialized field, delivering consistent beats while raising guidance is a powerful combination. Thursday's market reaction reflects investor belief that Glaukos is entering a new phase of scaled commercialization and innovation leadership in ophthalmology.