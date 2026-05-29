Dell Stock Surges Over 30% on Explosive AI Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance

NEW YORK — Dell Technologies Inc. shares skyrocketed more than 30% in early trading Friday after the company reported blockbuster first-quarter results driven by surging demand for AI servers, a massive backlog and a sharply raised full-year outlook that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Dell shares opened at $414.63, up $96.39 or 30.29% from Thursday's close, as investors cheered the company's accelerating position in the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. The rally pushed the stock to new all-time highs and added tens of billions to its market capitalization in a single session.

Dell reported fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of $43.8 billion, an 88% increase from the prior year and far above consensus estimates around $35 billion. Adjusted earnings per share reached $4.86, crushing forecasts near $2.96. AI server sales alone hit $16.1 billion in the quarter, representing a 757% year-over-year surge.

The company exited the quarter with a record AI order backlog of $51.3 billion and raised its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance significantly. Dell now sees revenue between $165 billion and $169 billion and adjusted EPS around $17.90 at the midpoint, reflecting strong momentum in its AI business.

CFO David Kennedy highlighted the broad-based nature of the growth. The performance underscores Dell's successful pivot toward high-margin AI infrastructure, building on partnerships with Nvidia and others while expanding its enterprise AI offerings.

The earnings beat comes on the heels of several positive developments. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Dell a five-year, $9.69 billion contract to consolidate Microsoft software licensing, cloud subscriptions and on-premises services across military branches, intelligence agencies and the Coast Guard. The deal is expected to generate substantial annual savings for the Pentagon.

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Additionally, data center operator IREN agreed to purchase $1.6 billion worth of Nvidia-powered Blackwell systems from Dell, further validating demand for its AI hardware solutions.

Analysts have responded enthusiastically. Several firms raised price targets ahead of the report, with some now exceeding $350 per share. The combination of the Pentagon win, major customer orders and robust earnings has created strong momentum for the stock.

Dell's performance reflects the broader AI infrastructure boom reshaping the technology sector. As enterprises and governments race to build out computing capacity for artificial intelligence workloads, companies like Dell that provide servers, storage and integrated solutions are seeing explosive order growth.

Michael Dell and the company's leadership have positioned Dell Technologies as a key player in what they describe as a multi-year secular shift. The firm's AI Factory platform and agentic AI capabilities are gaining traction, with thousands of customers already deploying the technology.

This marks another strong quarter in a multi-year run for Dell. The company has consistently beaten expectations as AI spending accelerates beyond initial hyperscaler deployments into broader enterprise adoption. Fiscal 2026 saw AI orders top $64 billion with shipments exceeding $25 billion, setting the stage for continued expansion.

Investors appear confident that Dell can sustain this trajectory. The raised guidance implies roughly 100% growth in AI-related revenue for the full year, signaling management's conviction in the demand pipeline.

The stock's reaction underscores how sensitive technology investors have become to AI-exposed names. Similar moves have been seen in other hardware and infrastructure providers when they deliver outsized results tied to artificial intelligence.

However, some analysts caution that valuation multiples have expanded rapidly. Even after today's surge, questions remain about sustainability if AI spending were to moderate or face delays. Supply chain constraints for advanced chips and competition from other server makers could also present challenges.

Dell has worked to differentiate itself through integrated offerings that combine hardware, software and services. Its relationships with major cloud providers and technology partners have helped broaden its addressable market.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company continues to generate strong cash flow. It returned $2.4 billion to shareholders in the first quarter through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating confidence in its growth prospects.

The rally in Dell shares also lifted related names. Peers in the server and data center space saw gains in sympathy, while Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks traded mixed amid the broader market's focus on individual company results.

Wall Street's response has been largely positive. The earnings report validates the thesis that enterprise AI spending is accelerating and that Dell is well-positioned to capture a significant share.

Looking ahead, management will provide more color on the conference call scheduled for later Friday. Investors will listen closely for commentary on backlog conversion rates, gross margins and any updates on competitive dynamics.

Dell's transformation from a traditional PC and hardware company to an AI infrastructure leader has been years in the making. The current cycle appears to be hitting an inflection point, with multiple quarters of accelerating growth now on record.

For long-term investors, today's move reinforces Dell's role in the AI buildout. The company's diversified portfolio — spanning client solutions, infrastructure and services — provides some buffer against sector-specific volatility.

Short-term traders, however, may watch for profit-taking after such a sharp move. Volatility around earnings has been a recurring theme, though the magnitude of today's beat suggests sustained buying interest.

Broader market context remains supportive. Technology stocks have led major indexes higher in 2026, fueled by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence applications across industries.

Dell's success also highlights the importance of execution in a competitive landscape. While rivals like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer compete in similar spaces, Dell's scale, brand and ecosystem have enabled it to secure large wins.

The Pentagon contract, in particular, cements Dell's position as a trusted partner for government technology needs. Such deals often provide stable, long-term revenue streams that complement more cyclical commercial demand.

As the trading session progresses, attention will shift to whether the stock can hold these elevated levels. Early volume has been heavy, indicating broad participation in the rally.

Dell Technologies, once known primarily for personal computers, has successfully reinvented itself amid the digital transformation wave. Its current focus on AI positions it at the center of one of the most significant technology shifts in decades.

Friday's market reaction represents a strong vote of confidence from investors. With raised guidance and a record backlog, Dell enters the second quarter with significant momentum.

The coming months will test whether the company can convert its pipeline into sustained revenue growth and margin expansion. For now, the narrative around Dell remains firmly bullish among growth-oriented investors.