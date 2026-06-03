Camtek Stock Rockets 15% on Massive AI Chip Orders and Strong 2026 Growth Outlook

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — Shares of Camtek Ltd. jumped more than 15% in morning trading Tuesday, reaching $188.01 as investors rewarded the semiconductor inspection and metrology specialist for recent multi-million-dollar orders tied to advanced AI packaging and high-bandwidth memory production.

The sharp rally came on heavy volume, highlighting continued enthusiasm for companies enabling high-performance computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. As of 11:47 a.m. EDT, Camtek shares had risen $24.92, or 15.28%, on the Nasdaq. The move extended recent gains and pushed the company's market capitalization well above $3 billion.

Recent Order Momentum

Camtek announced over $105 million in multi-system orders from a tier-1 outsourced semiconductor assembly and test provider and a leading high-bandwidth memory manufacturer. These deals cover advanced 3D metrology and 2D inspection solutions critical for next-generation AI chips and advanced packaging technologies.

The orders build on earlier wins, including a $31 million multi-system deal from a leading OSAT and multiple Hawk system orders from an integrated device manufacturer for AI applications. Management has described the current order intake as unprecedented, providing strong visibility into the second half of 2026 and beyond.

Q1 Results and Upbeat Guidance

In mid-May, Camtek reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $121.7 million, slightly ahead of guidance. The company guided second-quarter revenue between $129 million and $131 million. More significantly, executives projected second-half 2026 revenue to grow more than 25% compared to the first half, driven by strong backlog and AI-related demand.

CEO Rafi Amit highlighted the momentum: "Approximately 50% of revenue was driven by AI-related products." The company expects its addressable market to expand significantly, targeting over $2 billion by 2027 through continued innovation in inspection and metrology for advanced packaging.

AI and Advanced Packaging Leadership

Camtek specializes in high-end inspection and metrology systems used in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly for complex applications like heterogeneous integration, 2.5D/3D packaging and high-bandwidth memory. Its Eagle G5 and Hawk platforms have seen rapid adoption, with expectations for that revenue stream to double in 2026.

The April acquisition of Visual Layer further strengthens its artificial intelligence capabilities, enhancing automated defect detection and process control. These tools are increasingly vital as chipmakers push toward smaller nodes and more sophisticated architectures required for large language models and AI accelerators.

Financial Strength and Market Position

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Camtek maintains robust gross margins around 51% and continues generating strong cash flow. The company ended the first quarter with solid liquidity, positioning it well to invest in research and development while pursuing strategic opportunities.

Analysts have generally responded positively to the growth narrative. Several firms maintain buy ratings, citing Camtek's leadership in a critical segment of the semiconductor supply chain and its direct exposure to the AI megatrend. Long-term forecasts suggest substantial upside as advanced packaging demand accelerates.

Industry Tailwinds

The semiconductor sector continues benefiting from massive investments in AI data centers. Major foundries and OSAT providers are ramping capacity for CoWoS-like advanced packaging technologies, where Camtek's inspection systems serve as essential quality gatekeepers.

Broader recovery in automotive and industrial markets provides additional diversification, though AI remains the primary growth driver. Camtek's focus on high-end applications has allowed it to outperform more commoditized segments during industry cycles.

Risks and Challenges

Despite the positive sentiment, the stock remains volatile, typical for small-to-mid cap semiconductor equipment names. Execution on capacity expansion, potential customer concentration and broader macroeconomic factors could influence results. Competition from larger players in the inspection space also warrants monitoring.

Valuation multiples have expanded with the rally, prompting some observers to watch for sustainable earnings growth to justify current levels. Second-quarter results, expected in early August, will provide further insight into order conversion and margin trends.

Strategic Outlook

Camtek's management team has expressed confidence in sustained growth through 2027, supported by a healthy pipeline and ongoing design wins. The company continues investing in next-generation platforms to maintain technological leadership.

Tuesday's trading activity reflects investor conviction in Camtek's ability to capitalize on the AI boom. With record orders and a clear path to accelerated second-half revenue, the Israeli firm stands out as a beneficiary of structural shifts in semiconductor manufacturing.

Market participants will closely watch any follow-through momentum and potential analyst commentary. As the semiconductor equipment sector rotates toward names with direct AI exposure, Camtek's specialized solutions and strong backlog provide a compelling narrative.

The coming months will test whether the company can deliver on its ambitious targets. For now, investors appear optimistic that Camtek's position at the heart of advanced chip production will drive continued value creation.