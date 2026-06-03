Aehr Test Systems Stock Soars 17% Amid Surging AI Demand and Conference Spotlight

FREMONT, Calif. — Shares of Aehr Test Systems Inc. jumped more than 16% in morning trading Tuesday, climbing to $109.36 as investors continued to reward the semiconductor test equipment maker's strong positioning in the artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure markets.

The stock opened higher and extended gains on elevated volume, reflecting ongoing enthusiasm for companies tied to AI chip production and reliability testing. Aehr's FOX and Sonoma systems, used for wafer-level and packaged-part burn-in, have become critical tools for hyperscale customers validating high-power AI processors.

As of 10:32 a.m. EDT, Aehr shares had risen $15.74, or 16.81%, on the Nasdaq. The move pushed the company's market capitalization above $3 billion, continuing a remarkable run that has seen the stock more than quadruple year-to-date.

Record Orders Fuel Optimism

The latest surge builds on momentum from April, when Aehr announced a record $41 million production order from its lead hyperscale AI customer for package-level burn-in of custom AI processor ASICs. That deal helped drive second-half fiscal 2026 bookings above $92 million, surpassing the company's raised guidance range of $60 million to $80 million.

Deliveries from the order are scheduled to begin in fiscal 2027, which starts later this month. The transaction underscored Aehr's deepening relationships with major cloud providers racing to expand AI capabilities.

In its fiscal third quarter ended February 2026, Aehr reported $37.2 million in bookings, achieving a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 3.5 times. While revenue came in at $10.3 million and the company posted a net loss, executives highlighted strong demand for both wafer-level and packaged-part solutions tied to AI and data center applications.

CEO Gayn Erickson noted the momentum in AI processor qualification and production burn-in. The company has also secured new customers in silicon photonics for data center optical interconnects, expanding its addressable market.

Conference Appearance Adds Visibility

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Aehr's leadership is scheduled to present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon. President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Chris Siu are expected to discuss the company's growth strategy and meet with institutional investors.

Such investor events often catalyze trading activity for small-cap technology names, particularly those with compelling secular tailwinds like AI infrastructure. Analysts have generally maintained bullish outlooks despite quarterly revenue variability, citing Aehr's differentiated technology and expanding backlog.

Market Context and Challenges

Aehr operates in a niche but increasingly vital segment of the semiconductor supply chain. Its burn-in systems help manufacturers identify defects and ensure reliability before chips enter high-stakes AI data centers, where downtime carries enormous costs.

The company's fiscal 2026 has been marked by volatility. Shares soared more than 144% in April alone following the record order and earlier silicon photonics wins. However, the company also completed a $60 million at-the-market equity offering, which some investors viewed as prudent capital raising to support growth but others saw as dilutive.

Insider selling has occurred at elevated prices, consistent with executives locking in gains after substantial appreciation. Still, institutional interest remains robust as AI spending forecasts continue climbing.

Broader semiconductor equipment peers have shown mixed performance, but names directly linked to AI accelerators and advanced packaging have commanded premiums. Aehr's 52-week range spans from roughly $9.45 to $112, illustrating both the opportunity and volatility inherent in the sector.

Outlook and Strategic Position

Aehr has guided for fiscal 2026 revenue on the high end of $45 million to $50 million, with a return to non-GAAP profitability expected in the fourth quarter. Management sees multi-year growth driven by AI processor test and burn-in demand.

The company's effective backlog, including post-quarter bookings, reached record levels, providing visibility into fiscal 2027. Follow-on orders for Sonoma ultra-high-power systems from existing AI customers further validate the platform's adoption.

Analysts have raised price targets in recent months. Lake Street increased its target to $56 from $50, while Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock to Buy with a $68 target, citing improving business momentum.

Risks Remain

Despite the upside, challenges persist. Revenue has fluctuated due to the timing of large system shipments, and the company continues to invest in growth amid a competitive landscape. Macroeconomic uncertainty, potential slowdowns in AI capital expenditure, or shifts in customer spending could impact results.

Aehr's small size relative to larger equipment giants also means thinner liquidity and higher beta to market swings. The stock's rapid appreciation has raised valuation questions, though supporters argue the AI opportunity justifies current multiples given the backlog and technology edge.

Broader AI Infrastructure Theme

Aehr's performance reflects the massive investment flowing into AI data centers. Hyperscalers and semiconductor designers are prioritizing rigorous testing to ensure chips meet demanding performance and reliability standards for large language models and inference workloads.

Silicon photonics, where Aehr recently added a major networking customer, represents another growth vector as data centers seek higher-bandwidth, lower-power optical connections.

As fiscal 2027 begins, Aehr appears well-positioned to capitalize on these trends. Tuesday's trading suggests investors are betting the recent order momentum will translate into accelerating revenue and earnings in coming quarters.

Market participants will watch the William Blair presentation for any incremental color on customer pipeline, new product developments, or updated fiscal guidance. With the semiconductor test market evolving rapidly alongside AI advancements, Aehr's specialized solutions could remain in high demand.