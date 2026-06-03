NEW YORK — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. shares surged more than 24% on Tuesday, reaching $58.50 in morning trading after the company delivered record fiscal second-quarter results and sharply raised its full-year outlook, citing explosive demand for AI servers and networking equipment.

The jump follows HPE's announcement late Monday that revenue climbed 40% to $10.7 billion in the quarter ended April 30, beating expectations and underscoring the company's emergence as a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom.

With the stock now trading well above pre-earnings levels, investors are weighing whether the rally leaves room for further gains or if HPE represents a compelling buying opportunity at current valuations.

Strong Results Driven by AI Momentum

HPE reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.79, up 108% from the prior year and ahead of forecasts. The Cloud & AI segment, which includes servers and storage, generated $7.7 billion in revenue, up nearly 23%. Server revenue alone rose 33% to $5.5 billion.

Networking revenue surged 148% to $2.7 billion, boosted by integration of the Juniper Networks acquisition and strong demand for AI-optimized infrastructure. The company posted record free cash flow for a second quarter at $915 million.

CEO Antonio Neri described the quarter as record-breaking. "Customers continue to invest in modernizing their infrastructure and scaling AI, and our performance shows the strength of our combined networking portfolio," he said in the earnings release.

HPE also announced new AI systems orders of $1.8 billion and highlighted triple-digit growth in Alletra MP storage orders.

Raised Guidance Signals Confidence

In response to robust demand, HPE significantly lifted its fiscal 2026 outlook. It now expects revenue growth of 29% to 33%, up from a previous range of 17% to 22%. Adjusted EPS guidance rose to $3.35-$3.45 from $2.30-$2.50. Free cash flow is projected at a minimum of $3.5 billion.

The company pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, effectively achieving 2028 goals in fiscal 2026. It provided a preliminary fiscal 2027 revenue growth outlook of about 10%.

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CFO Marie Myers pointed to enterprise adoption of agentic AI as a key growth driver. The results accelerated momentum following Dell Technologies' strong AI server performance in prior weeks.

Analyst Reactions and Buy Ratings

Wall Street responded positively. BofA Securities raised its price target to $80 from $38 while maintaining a buy rating. Wells Fargo increased its target to $67 from $26, holding an equal-weight rating. UBS and others also adjusted targets higher.

Consensus among analysts remains a moderate buy, though many pre-earnings targets lagged the rapid move. Longer-term projections see continued upside from AI tailwinds, with some models suggesting targets near $49-$80 depending on execution.

Is HPE a Buy at Current Levels?

At around $58.50, HPE trades at elevated multiples compared to historical norms, reflecting optimism around its AI positioning. However, analysts highlight several supportive factors: a record backlog, expanding gross margins to 36.9%, and diversification across servers, storage, networking and services.

The company's hybrid cloud strategy and GreenLake as-a-service offerings provide recurring revenue stability. Juniper integration appears on track, enhancing networking capabilities critical for AI data centers.

Risks include potential slowdown in hyperscaler spending, execution on large orders, and broader market volatility. Customer concentration in AI infrastructure remains a factor, though HPE reports broadening enterprise adoption.

Valuation metrics show HPE still appears attractive to some value-oriented investors relative to growth projections. Forward earnings multiples have expanded but are supported by 30%+ revenue growth forecasts.

Broader Market Context

HPE's surge aligns with strength in AI infrastructure plays. Peers like Dell and Super Micro Computer have seen similar volatility tied to AI spending cycles. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader indexes traded near records Tuesday, buoyed by technology optimism despite geopolitical tensions.

HPE has returned capital through dividends and buybacks while investing in innovation, including new ProLiant servers optimized for AI workloads unveiled at COMPUTEX.

Longer-Term Outlook

Management expressed confidence in a multi-year AI cycle. The company's $6.3 billion backlog and strong order pipeline suggest visibility into future quarters. Gross margin expansion and operating leverage could drive further profitability gains.

For investors, HPE offers exposure to both the AI buildout and traditional enterprise IT refresh cycles. While the sharp post-earnings move captured much of the immediate upside, sustained execution could support additional gains if AI demand remains robust through 2027.

Analysts will monitor third-quarter guidance and any updates on supply chain capacity or competitive dynamics. With fiscal 2026 now projected to deliver exceptional growth, HPE has reset expectations higher.

Investment Considerations

Financial advisors note that while momentum is strong, individual investors should consider portfolio allocation, risk tolerance and time horizon. HPE's volatility remains elevated compared to broader tech indices. Diversification across the semiconductor and infrastructure sector is recommended.

As of early June 2026, HPE's trajectory depends on converting AI hype into sustained revenue and margins. The company's ability to deliver on raised guidance will determine whether current levels represent an entry point or a pause after rapid appreciation.

Tuesday's trading volume spiked dramatically, reflecting heightened retail and institutional interest. Whether this marks the start of a longer re-rating or a short-term spike will unfold in coming quarters as HPE navigates the evolving AI landscape.