Hut 8 Stock 2026: Buy or Sell as AI Data Center Pivot Accelerates?

NEW YORK — Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), formerly a prominent Bitcoin mining company, has transformed into a high-growth AI infrastructure player in 2026, driving its stock price to new highs near $124 in late May. With analysts issuing a consensus Moderate Buy to Strong Buy rating and multiple upward price target revisions, the company presents a compelling but volatile opportunity for investors betting on the artificial intelligence data center boom.

Hut 8 reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $71 million, a substantial increase from the prior year, primarily driven by its expanding Compute segment. The company has aggressively shifted strategy toward developing large-scale AI data centers, securing massive long-term contracts that provide strong revenue visibility. In early May, it announced a 15-year, $9.8 billion triple-net lease for 352 MW of IT capacity at its Beacon Point campus in Texas, contributing to a total contracted lease pipeline exceeding $16.8 billion across multiple projects.

This pivot has resonated strongly with investors. Shares have risen dramatically year-to-date, reflecting enthusiasm for the company's power-first development model and ability to monetize energy assets for hyperscale AI tenants. Recent financing moves, including a $3.25 billion investment-grade bond offering for the River Bend project, demonstrate improved access to capital on favorable terms without heavy dilution.

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Wall Street sentiment is overwhelmingly positive. Across roughly 15-20 analysts, the consensus stands at Moderate Buy to Strong Buy, with the vast majority issuing Buy ratings. Average 12-month price targets range from approximately $100 to $130, with high targets reaching $156. Recent upgrades include Jefferies initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $156 target, alongside increases from B. Riley, Rosenblatt, Needham and others citing the strength of the AI backlog and execution progress.

For bulls, the investment case rests on Hut 8's successful transition from cryptocurrency mining to a diversified digital infrastructure company. Its 8+ gigawatt development pipeline, combined with secured leases from investment-grade tenants, offers multi-year revenue visibility and high-margin net operating income potential. Management has emphasized a repeatable "power-first" approach that minimizes risk while capitalizing on surging AI demand for power and compute capacity.

The company's Q1 results also highlighted progress in commercializing assets. While traditional mining revenue faces Bitcoin price volatility, the AI infrastructure segment is expected to become the primary growth driver starting in 2027 as data halls come online. Strong liquidity, including significant cash and Bitcoin holdings, provides a buffer during the transition period.

Bear cases center on execution risks and the capital-intensive nature of data center development. Despite strong contracted revenue, actual cash flows from new projects will ramp gradually, and near-term results may continue showing losses amid heavy investments. Competition in the AI data center space is intensifying, and any slowdown in hyperscaler spending could impact growth. Valuation has expanded considerably following the rally, leaving less margin of safety if timelines slip.

Financially, Hut 8 maintains a solid liquidity position but reported a net loss in Q1 largely due to unrealized movements in digital assets. Adjusted metrics and backlog growth paint a more constructive picture for long-term prospects. The company's ability to secure non-recourse financing for projects demonstrates improving credit quality and strategic maturity.

Broader industry tailwinds strongly favor Hut 8's positioning. Explosive AI infrastructure demand has created a structural opportunity for companies with access to power and land. Hut 8's greenfield approach and existing energy assets provide a competitive edge in a market where power availability is a key constraint.

Portfolio managers increasingly view HUT as a thematic AI infrastructure play rather than a pure crypto miner. Its high beta to sector trends appeals to growth investors, though volatility remains elevated. Near-term catalysts include further project commercializations, Q2 earnings and updates on the development pipeline.

Risks include Bitcoin price exposure in remaining mining operations, regulatory uncertainties around energy usage, and potential delays in construction or tenant onboarding. Geopolitical factors and interest rate movements could also influence financing costs and demand.

In the current environment, Hut 8 represents a high-conviction growth story for investors comfortable with execution risk and sector volatility. The company's substantial contracted backlog and strategic pivot have earned strong analyst support, suggesting potential for continued upside if it delivers on its ambitious targets.

The decision to buy or sell depends on individual risk tolerance and time horizon. Those bullish on sustained AI infrastructure investment may view current levels as an opportunity despite the recent run-up. More cautious investors might await pullbacks or clearer evidence of cash flow inflection before establishing positions.

As with any equity in the rapidly evolving technology and energy infrastructure sectors, thorough due diligence is essential. Hut 8's trajectory in 2026 and beyond will hinge on its ability to convert its massive pipeline into operational assets while navigating the competitive AI data center landscape. The company's progress positions it as one of the more compelling stories in the intersection of cryptocurrency infrastructure and artificial intelligence.