NEW YORK — Anthropic's Claude AI experienced a significant outage on Saturday, affecting hundreds of users globally and highlighting the growing reliance on artificial intelligence services for daily workflows. The disruption, which began in the early afternoon Eastern Time, left many users unable to access the popular chatbot, prompting widespread reports across social media and community forums.

The incident was first widely noted by service monitoring accounts, including StatusIsDown on X, which reported that Claude AI was down for numerous users. The post quickly gained traction as frustrated individuals shared their experiences, using hashtags such as #ClaudeDown and #ClaudeAiDown. Many described being unable to load conversations, receive responses, or access the platform entirely through both web and mobile interfaces.

Anthropic has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause or expected resolution time as of late Saturday. Users attempting to access Claude through the main website or API endpoints encountered error messages or indefinite loading screens. The outage appeared to impact both free and paid tiers, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Opus models.

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This marks one of the more noticeable disruptions for Claude in recent months. The AI service, known for its strong performance in reasoning, coding and creative tasks, has seen rapid adoption among professionals, students and developers. Many rely on it for time-sensitive work, making even short outages particularly disruptive.

Community discussions on platforms like Reddit and specialized forums pointed to possible server-side issues or capacity problems amid high weekend usage. Some users reported partial access, with responses generating slowly or failing midway through conversations. Others noted that the mobile app appeared more affected than the desktop version.

The timing of the outage coincides with increasing competition in the AI chatbot space. Services such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and xAI's Grok have all experienced occasional downtime in the past, reflecting the technical challenges of maintaining large-scale AI infrastructure. Anthropic's focus on safety and reliability has generally earned praise, making this incident stand out.

Users expressed a mix of frustration and understanding. Many took to social media to share screenshots of error messages while simultaneously acknowledging the complexity of running advanced AI models at scale. Some turned to alternative tools during the outage, highlighting how multi-AI workflows have become common among heavy users.

Anthropic, valued at nearly $1 trillion following recent funding rounds, has invested heavily in expanding its computing infrastructure to meet demand. The company's Claude models have gained particular traction in enterprise settings due to their thoughtful responses and strong safety features. However, rapid growth has occasionally strained service reliability.

This latest outage serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities in cloud-based AI services. As more individuals and businesses integrate tools like Claude into daily operations, even brief interruptions can have meaningful productivity impacts. Companies in the sector continue to face pressure to improve redundancy and scaling capabilities.

For now, users are advised to monitor Anthropic's official channels for updates. Historical patterns suggest most such outages are resolved within a few hours, though complex issues can sometimes extend longer. In the meantime, many have shifted to backup AI tools or postponed tasks requiring advanced reasoning.

The incident also underscores broader trends in AI adoption. What began as novel technology has quickly become essential infrastructure for millions. Service reliability is now a key competitive factor alongside model intelligence and safety features. Anthropic and its peers are expected to face continued scrutiny as user bases expand.

As Saturday evening progressed, reports of partial recovery began circulating, though full service restoration had not been confirmed. The event will likely prompt discussions about infrastructure resilience as AI usage continues its explosive growth trajectory into the second half of 2026.