Claude AI Recovers $400K Bitcoin Wallet Forgotten for 11 Years in Viral Password Breakthrough

SAN FRANCISCO — A California man used Anthropic's Claude AI to recover access to a Bitcoin wallet containing roughly five BTC — currently worth more than $400,000 — that had been locked for over 11 years after he forgot the password he changed while intoxicated, in a story that quickly went viral on social media and highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in personal finance and digital asset recovery.

The man, known on X as @cprkrn, posted a screenshot Wednesday showing his long-forgotten wallet address and the successful recovery, sparking widespread celebration and discussion across the crypto community. The wallet, 14VJySbsKraEJbtwk9ivnr1fXs6QuofuE6, had been dormant since around 2015 after he altered the password following a night of heavy cannabis use, leaving him unable to access the funds despite repeated attempts over the years.

In a detailed thread that has now been viewed more than 13 million times, @cprkrn explained how he tried approximately 3.5 trillion password combinations manually and through various tools without success. He eventually found an old mnemonic seed phrase in a college notebook but still could not locate the corresponding wallet file. In a last-ditch effort, he uploaded the entire contents of his old college computer to Claude, Anthropic's flagship AI model.

Claude identified an ancient wallet file buried in the backup data and successfully used the mnemonic to decrypt it, revealing the long-lost Bitcoin. The user immediately transferred the funds to a new, secure wallet after confirming access. "HOLY FUCKING SHIT OMG CLAUDE JUST CRACKED THIS SHIT," he wrote in the initial post. "THANK YOU @AnthropicAI THANK YOU @DarioAmodei NAMING MY KID AFTER YOU."

The password itself added to the story's viral appeal: "lol420fuckthePOLICE!*:)". The user later shared that Claude summarized the entire recovery process in a concise overview, confirming the AI had located the critical file after the user provided his full computer archive.

The story quickly drew reactions from prominent figures in the crypto space. Nic Carter, a well-known Bitcoin analyst, replied "wait that's insane." Laura Shin, host of the Unchained podcast, posted "Omg! Amazing!!! 🤯 I love Claude 😍." Binance.US jokingly replied "you should forget your password again for the plot," prompting the user to fire back with a reference to the exchange's past controversies.

MetaMask, Bitkey and other crypto projects offered congratulations and even promotional giveaways. Deadmau5, the electronic music artist, was tagged in a humorous reply asking him to perform at the user's future wedding now that he could afford it. The thread also sparked serious discussion about AI's role in crypto security and recovery.

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Several replies raised legitimate security concerns. One user asked whether Anthropic now possessed the private keys, noting that uploading sensitive files to an AI model could theoretically expose them. The original poster confirmed he immediately moved the Bitcoin to a new wallet and expressed confidence that Anthropic's security practices prevented any misuse. "I'm sure they have the key but I'm sure they have a lot else going on," he replied.

Experts in digital asset recovery noted that this case was not an example of cracking a seed phrase or breaking Bitcoin's cryptography. Instead, Claude performed advanced file analysis on the user's old computer backup, locating a wallet file that still contained the necessary decryption data. "Claude did NOT crack a seed phrase," one commenter clarified. "It decrypted a local file on a device he had the phrase on. Still a huge win for the owner, and zero security concerns for people with bitcoin."

HOLY FUCKING SHIT OMG CLAUDE JUST CRACKED THIS SHIT, THANK YOU @AnthropicAI THANK YOU @DarioAmodei NAMING MY KID AFTER YOU 😍https://t.co/gObNirRDpS https://t.co/ByTdIM4d20 pic.twitter.com/xB5LUJb6Pe — 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026

The incident underscores both the promise and the risks of using powerful AI models for personal data analysis. While Claude helped recover significant value in this instance, uploading old hard drive images raises privacy considerations. Anthropic has not commented publicly on the specific case, but the company's models are designed with strict data handling policies and are not trained on individual user uploads in a way that retains permanent access to sensitive information.

Bitcoin enthusiasts celebrated the story as proof of the cryptocurrency's enduring value. One user noted that five BTC purchased around 2015 for a few hundred dollars had appreciated dramatically, turning a forgotten asset into life-changing money. Others shared their own stories of lost or recovered crypto wallets, highlighting the importance of proper seed phrase management and secure backups.

The viral thread also reignited broader conversations about Bitcoin's security model in an era of advanced AI. While the underlying cryptography remains unbroken, human error — such as forgetting passwords or losing seed phrases — continues to result in permanent loss of funds estimated in the billions of dollars across the ecosystem. Tools like Claude demonstrate how AI can help mitigate some of those losses by analyzing personal archives for forgotten files.

For the original poster, the recovery represents more than financial gain. He described spending $250 on specialized recovery tools over the years and feeling defeated until this final attempt succeeded. The moment has been described by many in the replies as "life-changing" and a "miracle enabled by AI."

As the story continues to spread, it serves as a powerful case study in the practical applications of large language models for personal problem-solving. Anthropic's Claude, already known for its strong reasoning capabilities, has now added a dramatic real-world success story to its growing reputation.

Whether this event encourages more people to use AI for digital asset recovery or raises new privacy concerns about sharing sensitive data with AI systems, one thing is clear: the intersection of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency continues to produce unexpected and headline-grabbing moments that capture the public imagination.

For now, the original poster has gone quiet after thanking the community and confirming the successful transfer. His final message in the thread was a simple expression of disbelief and gratitude: "Still in disbelief myself."

The crypto community, meanwhile, continues to celebrate what many are calling one of the most heartwarming and technically impressive recovery stories in Bitcoin's history — made possible by a combination of persistent human effort and cutting-edge artificial intelligence.